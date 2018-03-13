“Chris Hemsworth is now rocking a horseshoe mustache” links

Tryin to find the look for Bad Times at the El Royale written and directed by Drew Goddard. I shot one of my first films with Drew a few years back called Cabin in the Woods. He’s one of my favorite people and one of the most talented in the game, this script blew my mind and the films gonna do the same 👍👍#dirtymo @luca_vannella #missedaspot
Chris Hemsworth shaved off part of his beard & now has a mustache. CHemboy ‘Stache: would you ride it? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Beyonce & Jay-Z are doing the On the Run II Tour. [LaineyGossip]
I saw an ad for Scientology TV last night and it frightened me. [Dlisted]
Derick Dillard says TLC wasn’t paying him?? [Starcasm]
What’s up with Olivia Wilde’s new film? [Pajiba]
Do you think Jude Law will end up marrying Phillipa Coan? [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman is coming to HBO with a different project. [Looper]
This is a great casting suggestion for Princess Diana in The Crown. [GoFugYourself]
Oprah is bathtub-molded-into-the-shape-of-her-body rich. [Buzzfeed]
And he looks hot AF in the process. I would definitely hit that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA!!! I would hit it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh huh, Me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. That plus his weird, overinflated, arrow shaped body are a big no thank you for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find him really oddly proportioned too. His head/neck/shoulders area is really long.
He seems like a nice enough guy though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can rock anything, he’s insanely gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liz Debicki as Diana is one of those dreamcasts I didn’t know I wanted to happen until I actually read it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! I loved her so much in the Man from UNCLE, and I can totally see her as Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, yes please. I never gave him much thought, but something about that stache is dirty – in a good way – like Pedro Pascal in Narcos. OMG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d ride that till it broke!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, I like this look on him. Looks better than clean shaven to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Duggar payment contract makes sense. Didn’t Jessa do the same thing when she was pregnant or something? Ask for gift cards? Or something?
That family is so effed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I wouldn’t ride him. In fact, I feel sorry for him. His last film tanked at the box office. His wife brother leaves with him and Elsa. His wife brother is a so called producer camera man whose only credit is Thor the dark world and some short project with Elsa riding a horse. You can guess how he got those jobs. Chris has no other films that he has signed to do. They have been rumors about future projects. His wife got a part in his last film, the same way she did in one of Adrien Brody films. Remember the guy who bought her the castle and the horses before his career went downhill and then she walked. Word has spread that he gets his wife those covers and endorsements in Australia. But, that is nothing new, she always manages to get recompensed for her relationships. He carted her around thru pregnancies and everything else. Now, he has began to leave her home. I guess he realizes that he can only ask friends so many favors before it has to stop. Now that his career is questionable, the only good thing in his favor is Australian divorce laws are better for him financially and custodial wise wise than California laws.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tumblers……………..–> that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me right in for On the run II. I’m excited af!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s insanely cut and seems like a helluva nice “what you see is what you get” guy. However, outside of playing Thor in the Marvel universe all his films have tanked. It’s too bad because he’s a decent enough actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse