“Chris Hemsworth is now rocking a horseshoe mustache” links
  • March 13, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Chris Hemsworth shaved off part of his beard & now has a mustache. CHemboy ‘Stache: would you ride it? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Beyonce & Jay-Z are doing the On the Run II Tour. [LaineyGossip]
I saw an ad for Scientology TV last night and it frightened me. [Dlisted]
Derick Dillard says TLC wasn’t paying him?? [Starcasm]
What’s up with Olivia Wilde’s new film? [Pajiba]
Do you think Jude Law will end up marrying Phillipa Coan? [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman is coming to HBO with a different project. [Looper]
This is a great casting suggestion for Princess Diana in The Crown. [GoFugYourself]
Oprah is bathtub-molded-into-the-shape-of-her-body rich. [Buzzfeed]

17 Responses to ““Chris Hemsworth is now rocking a horseshoe mustache” links”

  1. incognito says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    And he looks hot AF in the process. I would definitely hit that.

  2. Anon33 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Nope. That plus his weird, overinflated, arrow shaped body are a big no thank you for me.

  3. Naddie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    He can rock anything, he’s insanely gorgeous.

  4. Lucy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Liz Debicki as Diana is one of those dreamcasts I didn’t know I wanted to happen until I actually read it.

  5. Molly says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Um, yes please. I never gave him much thought, but something about that stache is dirty – in a good way – like Pedro Pascal in Narcos. OMG.

  6. CeeCeeSays says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I’d ride that till it broke!

  7. Penfold says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Ooh, I like this look on him. Looks better than clean shaven to me.

  8. DesertReal says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    The Duggar payment contract makes sense. Didn’t Jessa do the same thing when she was pregnant or something? Ask for gift cards? Or something?

    That family is so effed up.

  9. Gabbygirl2 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    No I wouldn’t ride him. In fact, I feel sorry for him. His last film tanked at the box office. His wife brother leaves with him and Elsa. His wife brother is a so called producer camera man whose only credit is Thor the dark world and some short project with Elsa riding a horse. You can guess how he got those jobs. Chris has no other films that he has signed to do. They have been rumors about future projects. His wife got a part in his last film, the same way she did in one of Adrien Brody films. Remember the guy who bought her the castle and the horses before his career went downhill and then she walked. Word has spread that he gets his wife those covers and endorsements in Australia. But, that is nothing new, she always manages to get recompensed for her relationships. He carted her around thru pregnancies and everything else. Now, he has began to leave her home. I guess he realizes that he can only ask friends so many favors before it has to stop. Now that his career is questionable, the only good thing in his favor is Australian divorce laws are better for him financially and custodial wise wise than California laws.

  10. Babs says:
    March 13, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Count me right in for On the run II. I’m excited af!

  11. Evie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    He’s insanely cut and seems like a helluva nice “what you see is what you get” guy. However, outside of playing Thor in the Marvel universe all his films have tanked. It’s too bad because he’s a decent enough actor.

