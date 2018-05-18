Amy Schumer on Meghan Markle: ‘This poor girl’ will have the ‘worst wedding’

For all the talk about Meghan Markle being so “Hollywood,” she really isn’t. She lived in Toronto during filming of Suits. She doesn’t seem to have a ton of Hollywood friends. Most of her closest friends are Canadians or people she’s known since college. Yes, some of her Suits costars are coming to the wedding, but it’s not like she had a long list of Hollywood friends to invite to the wedding. I was reminded of this when I read Amy Schumer’s take on the royal wedding. Apparently, Amy doesn’t know Meghan at all, but Amy is like us: she reads about Meg and she feels so sorry for Meghan.

Amy Schumer enjoyed a recent low-key wedding with a close group of friends, so she imagines that the upcoming royal wedding might hold a lot of pressure for Meghan Markle, and could end up being about everyone else rather than the royal bride-to-be. Schumer was asked what she thought about Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s Windsor wedding, telling Fitzy and Wippa: “This poor girl…This wedding everyone says ‘it’s your day’. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure… Can you imagine having a worse wedding? That would suck.” On Meghan’s contrasting big day, she continued: “Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. All my friends were high and drunk at my wedding… Everyone is! It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show. It’s all pomp…”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I don’t feel sorry for Meghan because of the foreign dignitaries, but I do feel sorry for Meghan because of all the other stuff – Buckingham Palace made such a big deal about how Harry and Meghan could do whatever they wanted for their wedding, but it does feel like Meghan hasn’t had enough of her own friends and family around her for the most difficult moments. Her mom only arrived in London on Wednesday, you know? And yes, Amy’s right – it’s not like guests will be allowed to really get wasted and dance their faces off.