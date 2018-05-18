Amy Schumer on Meghan Markle: ‘This poor girl’ will have the ‘worst wedding’

For all the talk about Meghan Markle being so “Hollywood,” she really isn’t. She lived in Toronto during filming of Suits. She doesn’t seem to have a ton of Hollywood friends. Most of her closest friends are Canadians or people she’s known since college. Yes, some of her Suits costars are coming to the wedding, but it’s not like she had a long list of Hollywood friends to invite to the wedding. I was reminded of this when I read Amy Schumer’s take on the royal wedding. Apparently, Amy doesn’t know Meghan at all, but Amy is like us: she reads about Meg and she feels so sorry for Meghan.
Amy Schumer enjoyed a recent low-key wedding with a close group of friends, so she imagines that the upcoming royal wedding might hold a lot of pressure for Meghan Markle, and could end up being about everyone else rather than the royal bride-to-be. Schumer was asked what she thought about Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s Windsor wedding, telling Fitzy and Wippa: “This poor girl…This wedding everyone says ‘it’s your day’. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure… Can you imagine having a worse wedding? That would suck.”
On Meghan’s contrasting big day, she continued: “Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. All my friends were high and drunk at my wedding… Everyone is! It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show. It’s all pomp…”
I don’t feel sorry for Meghan because of the foreign dignitaries, but I do feel sorry for Meghan because of all the other stuff – Buckingham Palace made such a big deal about how Harry and Meghan could do whatever they wanted for their wedding, but it does feel like Meghan hasn’t had enough of her own friends and family around her for the most difficult moments. Her mom only arrived in London on Wednesday, you know? And yes, Amy’s right – it’s not like guests will be allowed to really get wasted and dance their faces off.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m not sure that it wasn’t a shade.
that’s how I read it..shade
Good god, does Amy realize that not everyone in the world thinks getting wasted is the pinnacle of a good time?
Yep. That was pure concern-trolling shade.
This isn’t the first royal wedding ever. Why are people boohoo speculating about all that Meghan will have to handle, as if she’s the first person to ever marry a royal? Did they do this with Kate? Fergie? Would they have done this with Harry’s exes (waaah poor Chelsey Davies!)?
It has flavors of “I feel SO SORRY for her because she’s not going to have a FUN wedding like *I* had which was AWESOME and AMAZING and SO MUCH FUN. We had SO MUCH FUN”. Like, it would different to laugh and say “I totally preferred my low key thing to the structured extravaganza that is a Royal Wedding!” or “ooh yeah, that would be too much structure and protocol for me!” I just seems a touch smug and “mine was better”.
At W&K’s wedding everyone had a good time, reports said that the evening reception was mainly for the couples friends who drank and danced the night away. They turned the ballroom into a nightclub, complete with disco ball.
Am sure H&M will have the wedding they want, they have both been very involved in the planning – there will very likely be a party in the castle after the reception hosted by Chuck.
Amy is just being mean and trying to get attention so she can talk about her own wedding and husband.
I’m sure Harry and Meghan will have a fun wedding once the older folks have been satisfied with food, drink and socializing. Then it will be time to turn on the disco ball, dance and forget about the “drama.” I may revise my opinion of Meghan because she seems to be a caring person who never forgot about her dad. She has also helped him financially.
Is Amy really being all that mean or untruthful though?
The Palace has tons of say in what has to happen at this wedding and I’m sure the options that Harry and Meghan get to select from are edited down before they even get their say.
The fact of the matter is that this isn’t like any ordinary wedding and the bride and groom are basically just props through out the entire thing. Especially Meghan, who really has zero history with all this. They have so many “traditions” they need to highlight or include and a huge portion is simply just all out of their control. Which is ironic because if anything goes wrong they will be the odds dealing with the public judgement.
I just feel really, really bad for Meghan. She seems like a smart woman, but I think she didn’t really quite understand everything she as signing off on/giving up.
I know it comes from a good place but it bugs me when people second guess grown-ass women’s choices. She is 36 years old. She and Harry got to know each other before the marriage. Meghan, I am sure, has met the “important” people. I would bet my house that everything that is expected of her were explained to her again and again She absolutely knows what she is signing up to. She seemed very happy at the joint interview with Harry. She nailed all of her public appereances. I think Meghan not only wants this ‘job’ and marriage, she is absolutely ready for it.
I fully agree Una.
It’s probably stressful, sure, but I think she knows what she’s getting into, and is well prepared for it. I wish them a happy marriage, and I hope she uses her new position to do good in the world.
So what? Maybe she doesn’t care too much about having everything “just so” and “personalized”. Perhaps she’s fine with selecting from choices A, B and C. Honestly if I were in her place I’d be happy to just let everything be directed by people who know about protocol. She’s a grown woman, and has done this wedding nonsense before.
It’s just a day. It’s an important day, but it’s just a day.
If Amy knew anything about conformation shows, she would realize the Westminster Kennel Club show is definitely not a parade nor is there much pomp and circumstance, even in the groups and Best in Show competitions. Plus, those dogs and their handlers do not reach that level of success merely because of their genes.
Deep breath. I don’t think it was a dig at dog shows.
Hahaha
I think most of those dogs are there because of their genes. You won’t see a mutt in the ring.
Ugh stop calling a 36 year old woman a ‘girl’ Amy. It’s tacky.
There’s plenty of worse things that women are called. Tonight is “girls night out ” with my friends. We’re between the ages of 24-79, and none of us find the word ‘girl’ insulting
I agree Beth, I don’t find the term “girls” insulting.
I agree. What Amy said bugged me for some reason and I understand why now. I am so sick of women projecting something into other women. It is fine if for Amy the wedding is all about getting high and drunk. But there also are other motives for getting married such as love and sacrifice that comes with mareying into a familty where marriage is in itself a form of commitment to live a certain life and do a certain job. And wedding in this case is a representation of that. It buggs me mostly because she makes Meghan into a victim of her circumstances without allowing a thought that an independant and smart woman may have made that choice. You may shade the choice but stop thinking that whatever you choose is somewhat universaly good, that your choices somehow represent independance and feminism, but when other women make other choices you pitty and feel sorry for them. Go away, Amy. We are still have to see which marriege lasts longer.
I totally find it infantilizing to call a 38 year old woman a “girl”.
Again she knew what she was getting into and still moved forward. She is going to have a fabulous pampered life till the end of her days and experience things some ppl only dream about! It’s gonna be tough dealing with the publicity and scrutiny but that’s the job you signed up for. *Shrugs *
Did she know what she was getting herself into?
Dating one of the Princes of England whose whole life since before birth has been documented and she had no idea that IF it ever came to marriage her life wouldn’t be the same/private ever again? Oh please
Exactly!! She or her close family will never need anything again. They will all be taken care of. I would put up with public scrutiny if my parents were taken care of for life and could experience the life of royalty. MM knows exactly what she is up for.
This sounds like shade and I’m not here for it. Amy Schumer is in no place to throw shade at anyone. Also – she needs to stop referring to grown women as girls. Its condescending
Is Amy’s only definition of fun when people are drunk or wasted?
This is what annoys me about her. I mean, this too.
Apparently.
Wasted is not fun for me. I’m all for everyone having a good time, but wasted gets disgusting really quick. At a friend’s wedding, the groom got so drunk he knocked her over onto the floor at one point, and was slurring his words and staggering around at the end. It was not pretty.
Meh. I think she’s just trying to be relevant to something she has no real connection to.
Frankly if my guests were high at my wedding, I wouldn’t have been too pleased. That’s not the wedding I would want. But that’s the point – to each her own. Why rag on someone else’s choices?
Exactly. “Person whose opinion is completely irrelevant and unrequested gives uninformed opinion about a different person she doesn’t even know.” We don’t care that you wouldn’t have wanted to marry a prince and have a royal wedding, Amy.
This rubs me the wrong way.
Not everyone wants their friends from high school at their wedding. She’s 36, far removed from that time in her life.
Meghan’s friends (the quasi famous actor ones) have been heavily covered by media flying in to London for the wedding.
They will be having a formal reception following the ceremony, and then a night reception for their close friends- this is the party that Amy says will be missing from Meghan’s wedding.
It will not be missing, it will just be part of the bigger whole of the hoopla of the formal royal stuff.
That said, a lot of criticism has been leveled at Amy over this, including some (okay its twitter users) calling her varieties of physically unattractive, which is wholly uncalled for.
Of course, commenters here don’t generally do that, b/c this is a civilized internet site.
Haha I know! I keep in touch with TWO friends from high school and neither live in my hometown anymore. I also went two different high schools and I didn’t keep in touch with anyone from the first high school I attended. I hated it there and just wanted to leave. So I don’t have many childhood friends I keep in touch with and I’m okay with that. Some people keep the same group of friends elementary school onwards but that is not my case. Most of my friends invited would be college friends/friends I made as an adult.
Same here – I haven’t maintained friendships with anyone from high school. No hard feelings or anything, we’re all FB friends, but that’s about it.
I invited two friends from high school and neither were able to come because we live very far away and airfare ain’t cheap. One I genuinely still cared about, the other was more as a courtesy because I knew if I didn’t invite her it would be a Thing and I figured (correctly) that she couldn’t be arsed to attend anyway. I doubt Meghan is broken up about that aspect of the wedding. She’s probably too busy being anxious about her family drama and just wanting everything to go smoothly.
I didn’t read it as shade. Amy is recently married, I thought she was comparing her fun and laid back wedding to this one where all the bride’S dirty laundry is being aired out for everyone to read on tabloids. I feel sorry for her because of all her family drama. But come on, she was an Ok actress in an Ok tv show and now she’S marrying a prince, she doesn’t need our sympathy, she is doing fiiiiiiiine
This! I feel sorry for Meghan and this weeks shit show. But this is the job she signed on for.
She’s not wrong. Nothing about a royal wedding says “it’s your day!” for the (non-royal) bride. Why’s everyone getting on her case about these comments?
Right. I feel like I’m the only woman around not watching this wedding. The closer we get, the more it feels like a soap opera, with the siblings and the father. Wish them the best. Now those who watch ever so closely will be watching for the ginge baby!! @tealily. Amy doesn’t get positive comments about too much around here, just saying.
I know. I’m not a huge fan, but this seemed pretty innocuous to me. (P.S. I’m not watching either.)
I’m not. The woman will never have to worry about being financially unprotected for the rest of her life (no shade, I don’t see her as a gold digger). Add this to the fact that it’s not a convenience wedding; they do chose each other, so I’m not slightly sorry for none of them.
I really hate when people act like they’re oh so cool for getting high. Or as if you need to get high to have fun. Grow up.
Meghan has had a wedding before, probably which was much less restrictive in terms of rules, so that’s fine, I don’t see the need to feel sorry for her. She’s now gaining a man she loves, and probably some of the most famous in-laws in the world. I’m more interested in what she does AFTER the wedding, when she has a huge global platform.
Her best friends will all be there and she won’t have to meet foreign dignitaries because they haven’t invited any.
Yeah it sucks that she hasn’t had her friends and Doria around her at the start of the week, but that’s got nothing to do with the fact it’s a royal wedding, but because they live in different countries. It’s not like they could just pop over after work to see her, and then be able to bring the kids to school the next day or go to work, They would have had to get time of work for the wedding in the first place and wouldnt have been able to get more off at such short notice. I’m sure they were all there for her over the phone/internet and came as soon as they could and wil probably stick around for a few days after.
“And yes, Amy’s right – it’s not like guests will be allowed to really get wasted and dance their faces off.”
This is Prince Harry we are talking about… of course they will!
Am I the only one who immediately wants to dump a sack of flour on this girl’s head every time I see her smug looking face??
I mean it does suck because a large portion of her wedding wont be hers BUT that’s what she signed up for. I’m sure the receptions (arent there two) will be more to their tastes.
That and if someone was high at my wedding I would be so angry. Dance party yes. High no.
For everyone saying she’s just “trying to be relevant,” she was ASKED to comment and so, naturally, she did. Her commentary is open to judgment, but she didn’t initiate the conversation or try to insert herself into it. Basically all celebs are being asked about it right now.
“Schumer was asked what she thought about Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s Windsor wedding, telling Fitzy and Wippa…”
This! Also she’s clearly commenting facetiously, in a kind of comedy persona (though I’m sure there’s a grain of truth to what she’s saying).
Also lol at Fitzy and Wippa – do all aussies have hilarious nicknames? I want in
Ada = Aydz or Azza.
I now declare you an honorary Aussie.
Wouldn’t it be great to have someone take care of all the wedding planning, etc.? I think that would reduce a lot of stress so you could focus on your new spouse and friends and family.
The thing is, it’s not really “your day” anyway! People like to say that, but it’s blatantly not true.
Firstly, it’s not only the bride getting married, there’s the groom too, and while men are told they oughtn’t to have opinions on a wedding, many do. Secondly, whenever you involve other people, no matter how peripherally, they have opinions. When you’re planning a wedding you quickly find out just how many opinions everybody has, whether their input is desired or not. Thirdly, if you’re inviting others to your wedding, it’s courteous to take them into account when planning the thing. Will they be comfortable? Will it be mostly a pleasant experience? Will they be bored out of their minds and underfed? These things matter, and often you don’t get to have everything your way while fulfilling the obligations of being a host. And don’t forget the courteous invites, people that you don’t necessarily want there but have no real reason to exclude and will bear grudges about it for years. It’s easy to say “eff them” but your family is still your family when this is all over and do you reaaaaally want to cause hurt feelings and strife that will bite you later?
I may sound bitter but honestly I was a bit shocked at how little my opinion and what I wanted mattered when it came down to it. I’d unthinkingly swallowed our societal garbage about how the bride gets to decide things and you can (and should!) do everything exactly the way you want. Your vision! Ha ha ha no. Time limits, budget constraints, opinions and feelings of people who aren’t worth estranging over this, and the general morale sapping of everything you suggest being met with a raised eyebrow and an “okaaaaay”. Like, where is this deference to the bride I keep hearing about??? In the end our wedding was awesome and I’m very happy with it. It’s just a wedding, it’s just one day. It’s the marriage after that counts.
Besides, Meghan and Harry have more than enough resources to have multiple wedding events, and it sounds like that’s exactly what’s going to happen anyway.
Her wedding is an EVENT and I BG et that despite some nerves, Meghan is fully into the pomp and pageantry. Why wouldn’t you he? It’s not like a resort destination wedding was ever in the cards. Amy sounds a bit jealous.
