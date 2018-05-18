Meghan Markle introduced her mom to Charles, Camilla, William & Kate

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle for all of the wedding rehearsal and last-minute wedding stuff. It feels like they were cutting it pretty close, right? Obviously, I don’t know that much about weddings at this level, but it feels like Meghan and Harry are jamming a lot of stuff in the 72 hours before the wedding. Some of that stuff? Introducing Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to basically the entire royal family. On Wednesday, Doria, Harry and Meghan had tea with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
Meghan Markle‘s mom and Prince Harry‘s dad are getting to know each other ahead of the royal wedding. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, arrived in London on Wednesday after flying in from Los Angeles. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall invited Ragland to their London home, Clarence House, for tea on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.
Harry and Meghan joined their parents for Doria’s first ever meeting with the royal couple, which is likely one of the first things Doria, 61, did after arriving in London. Before the wedding takes place on Saturday, Doria will also have a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth.
The confirmation of this tea-date came on Thursday, and it’s being said that they’ll introduce Doria to the Queen today, Friday. As for who she met on Thursday: according to The Sun, Doria met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and little George and Charlotte. They all were introduced at the wedding rehearsal on Thursday.
As for Meghan’s current state of mind given the crazy-drama her a–hole father put her through, a source told E! News:
“This is a very celebratory and happy time for both Meghan and Harry, but the situation with her father has been very difficult.” As for the groom, “Prince Harry is very protective. He will do all he can to protect Meghan and her immediate family Mental health is a huge priority to the Royal Family and everyone is fully aware of what kind of effect this can have on someone. Prince Charles and the entire family have a great understanding and are supporting and caring for both Prince Harry and Meghan during this private matter.”
People Magazine has been running similar stories about how Meghan is sort of sad and upset that her dad was so ridiculous about everything. A source told People: “She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding. She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.” People’s sources also insist that everyone in the royal family is completely behind both Meghan and Harry and everyone is looking forward to the wedding. We’ll see, peeps. We’ll see.
Here are some shots of Meghan and Harry arriving at Windsor Castle on Thursday. She seems to have gotten some fresh “layers” and a new pair of $9300 diamond earrings. I wonder what Meghan’s something borrowed/new/old/blue will be.
The look of love captured by @ianvogler as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle https://t.co/Plqf6Tq0sn
📸: @ianvogler / @DailyMirror pic.twitter.com/OfIn9VaTOv
— Johnny Goldsmith (@MirrorJohnny) May 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty, PCN, Backgrid.
Of course he’s protective of her. He loves her. People who say he doesn’t, it’s just he needed to settle down, are blind. He loves her. Add to that he knows what happened to his mom, yeah, he’s going to be very protective. That does not take away her agency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BOOM LIKE AN 808!!!!!!!! YES!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t doubt for a moment that he loves her. I think it’s actually very obvious that Harry is a smitten kitten
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing wrong in saying he is ready to settle either. Both can be true.
Unless you are ready from inside, love is not enough to take up the challenge of marriage.
He was ready and also he met the right person when he was ready.
Its not mutually exclusive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth. If love was all it took to make a marriage work, divorce lawyers would be collecting unemployment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he loves her but that he was also READY for her. Ya know? Like some people are in love but also not ready for the big jump. He clearly was
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is why I am sooooooo excited! It’s not really just that I always secretly hoped Harry would get with a non-white woman (just randomly, never thought of anyone specific)…….but they are INTO EACH OTHER. It is so obvious and cute, it just drives me crazy in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racist Charles having tea with the black mother of his future daughter in law, huh, hopefully he behaved himself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he gets to walk her down the aisle and be the grandfather to her future children.
I think Charles will love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know that idiotic micro-aggressions are not the same as whipping out a Klan hood, right? He might say something stupid and insensitive but if he were openly hostile to PoC, this wedding wouldn’t be happening and he wouldn’t be able perform half of his PoW functions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do know microagressions are just as harmful right? As someone that experiences them on the daily they are just as harmful as outright racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s why we need diversity, period. Micro-agressions are harmful, but you would not believe the shit people say/think because they’ve never been around black people, period. I live in a state (Upper Peninsula of Michigan) where most never see a black person ever, and for years my family was the only black family in like a 3 hour radius (and we’re mixed race)….and some of my dad’s older relatives (50+) genuinely asked my mom if she could feel the sun, because she is dark skinned. They didn’t think she could!
Unfortunately a lot of the times, intermarrying is the only way some people will get it. Just like with LGBT people. They’re anti-gay or think that people should be allowed to believe what they want…until their kid comes out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Nicole! @Wendy Keep thinking micro aggression is not harmful or hurtful.
I am white, my family is upper class and very stuffy and they have a lot of white upper class friends. I married a biracial (black/Hispanic) man, when our daughter was born my parents threw a party to show off their first grandchild to all their network of people, one woman, who had been a friend of my parents since I was little, remarked that I was lucky that our daughter turned out lighter and that she thought for sure she would come out darker. I was shocked anyone could say that let alone about a 9 week old baby. Point here is that years later there have been multiple incidents like this against my daughter, who is now 5, and this type of micro-aggression as you call it is downright racism, don’t try to blanket it or make it seem harmless. When you have a 5 year old asking you why she has dark skin almost like daddy and isn’t light like me and everyone in her class then maybe it will hit you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe people are schooling wendyNerd about microaggressions as if she doesn’t know what it is or hasn’t experienced it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lela your story is why I would hesitate to date someone outside my race. Part of my therapy is dealing with microagressions and racism (among other things) and I cannot imagine subjecting my child to that. I may be missing out on someone but the optics are just not something I can hold space for.
And not surprising and yea those messages built up are things kids notice. People like to think they don’t but they do. Best wishes to your daughter its a long road ahead (I say this as a black woman myself).
EDIT: also Lela that was not a critique on your marriage just my feelings on why I wouldn’t. DIdn’t want my comment to come off like an attack or something.
And VC intermarriage is great but it can also be burdensome to the minority spouse in the equation. So its difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is saying she hasn’t experienced it but to say its not as bad as people walking around in Klan hoods is misguided. There’s a swath of research (including my own) that says otherwise. Microaggressions aren’t just idiotic they are harmful. That was the entire point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole
That was the entire point of my comment. It’s not great, but in the real world that’s honestly how education happens. That is how it has happened for my dad’s side of the family. The main point was that that is why we need diversity, period. The racist comment I’ve heard Charles make is telling someone they don’t sound “black or Indian” (whatever the ethnicity). That is some clueless white person ish, in my experience, mixed in with a dose of whatever Phillip exposed him to. It’s not intended to be harmful in a lot of cases, but it is and a lot of white people get offended when you point that out. I’m not sure how it is with Charles though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunate stereotyping is not the same as being racist or even rude to people. This is why people need to stop throwing racist around, it will devalue the word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i hope he behave too lol racist Charles hahahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enjoy this picture of Meghan’s dog with the Queen yesterday
https://lilacmagnolia17.tumblr.com/post/174005208389/hm-the-queen-and-meghans-dogguy-riding-beside
I’m actually happy to wake up early tomorrow! We’re so close to finally knowing the title, the dress, and the tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s dog riding with the Queen, I did not know that I needed this in my life but I did 🐶
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg the picture of the queen and the puppy made my day !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine too! So cute!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so cute! Regal beagle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is sweet.
And now all the people complaining that Meghan neglects her dog can shut it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, is this real? I love it!! It makes me really like the Queen too. How did this go down? Was she really like, the dog rides with me?! Or was this a PR thing?
I feel like she probably just likes the dog!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this! That’s the best wedding related item all week. 🐶❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is everything! What a great way to start the day! Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just made my weekend! I can hear Harry saying I bet the dog could ride with Granny! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did this go down? Did she ring them up and said she wanted her grandpup to ride with her? So cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for posting the link to that picture. The Queen riding with Meghan’s dog is amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it! Hope this puts a couple of tr*lls who love to claim he’s neglected (or dead) in their place. https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/05/meghan-markle-walking-dog-kensington-gardens
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg the Queen and the dog….I’m dead!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, forget everything else, this is when you know you’re accepted into a family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess the Queen will dogsit when Harry and Meghan go on their honeymoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my goodness. Thank you. I’m timing my caffeination strategically as I plan for an all-nighter to watch the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched that cheese-tastic Lifetime movie last night so now I’m just thinking of how nice Charles and Camilla were in it. And how Kate was all “no opinions!” lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“American? But they’re so loud.”
Someone get this film an Oscar nom!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure the rest of the Royal family is behind this wedding but it feels like Harry is the one pushing the whole thing. Why did her mom meet the queen at the last minute? Was there hope this wouldn’t work out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet they had another timeline. I think her mother was suposed to arrive earlier in the UK. But due to the Drama with her father, that all got thrown off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he’s the groom, so I would assume he has always been “pushing” it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Mr. Markle’s drama threw a wrench in all the plans. Probably the plan was for both Doria and TM Sr. To arrive Friday or Sunday and all programs to start Monday. But then maybe papa Markle was flip flopping all week, then DM printed that story, then the rest is history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forgive me, but those earrings are just a little pile from those billions of tiny diamonds released by the Russians when Communism collapsed. That’s why practically every ring in the world has tiny diamonds all over it even if there is a significant stone. The USSR had literally been stock piling tiny diamonds for almost 100 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If folks knew how many diamonds have been stockpiled by the De Beers company and other large entities…or how PLENTIFUL diamonds truly are….they would plotz!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would hope Birks,as a Canadian company, would be using Canadian diamonds. There’s a whole diamond mining industry in Northern Canada for those who want ethical stones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Generally speaking, diamonds are not rare – just one of the most successful marketing schemes in history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are few things more criminal than the diamond industry, imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are few things more criminal than the diamond industry, imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh why is it that I’ll get double post notices for random comments that end up never getting published but THIS got double posted???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Years ago I saw a 20/20 on diamonds and they showed DeBeers Warehouses of diamonds. Like Super Target size warehouses filled with diamonds. I have not thought of diamonds as being “rare” since then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine getting off such a long flight and then being thrust into meeting all these people. Then still have to prepare for my daughter’s wedding which is basically making news around the globe. Doria has my respect. I would be a nervous wreck !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone works. C&C and the Queen all had engagements yesterday. Doria worked until the last minute. The timing isn’t odd to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks absolutely stunning in these photos. I’ve had a crush on her since Suits, before she met Harry, always found her beautiful, but my God in these pictures she is divine.
I would like to know what kind of diet and procedures she has had for the wedding, she looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look amazing ! Something about being a bride. Kate looked stunning and different somehow on her wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why they left it so late for Doria to meet the in-laws? She could easily have flown over earlier or even months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So excited for tomorrow! Happy that I’m from Europe so I don’t have to wake up at a crazy hour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol me too. It’s around 1pm here. Can’t get stuff done before getting snack to watch with family. Yay!
Feel sorry for those who aren’t as lucky 😢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect Doria so much for working right up to the lady minute. That’s what real people do. Her daughter is marrying the prince, not her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse