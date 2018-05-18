Meghan Markle introduced her mom to Charles, Camilla, William & Kate

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle for all of the wedding rehearsal and last-minute wedding stuff. It feels like they were cutting it pretty close, right? Obviously, I don’t know that much about weddings at this level, but it feels like Meghan and Harry are jamming a lot of stuff in the 72 hours before the wedding. Some of that stuff? Introducing Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to basically the entire royal family. On Wednesday, Doria, Harry and Meghan had tea with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan Markle‘s mom and Prince Harry‘s dad are getting to know each other ahead of the royal wedding. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, arrived in London on Wednesday after flying in from Los Angeles. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall invited Ragland to their London home, Clarence House, for tea on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms. Harry and Meghan joined their parents for Doria’s first ever meeting with the royal couple, which is likely one of the first things Doria, 61, did after arriving in London. Before the wedding takes place on Saturday, Doria will also have a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth.

The confirmation of this tea-date came on Thursday, and it’s being said that they’ll introduce Doria to the Queen today, Friday. As for who she met on Thursday: according to The Sun, Doria met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and little George and Charlotte. They all were introduced at the wedding rehearsal on Thursday.

As for Meghan’s current state of mind given the crazy-drama her a–hole father put her through, a source told E! News:

“This is a very celebratory and happy time for both Meghan and Harry, but the situation with her father has been very difficult.” As for the groom, “Prince Harry is very protective. He will do all he can to protect Meghan and her immediate family Mental health is a huge priority to the Royal Family and everyone is fully aware of what kind of effect this can have on someone. Prince Charles and the entire family have a great understanding and are supporting and caring for both Prince Harry and Meghan during this private matter.”

People Magazine has been running similar stories about how Meghan is sort of sad and upset that her dad was so ridiculous about everything. A source told People: “She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding. She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.” People’s sources also insist that everyone in the royal family is completely behind both Meghan and Harry and everyone is looking forward to the wedding. We’ll see, peeps. We’ll see.

Here are some shots of Meghan and Harry arriving at Windsor Castle on Thursday. She seems to have gotten some fresh “layers” and a new pair of $9300 diamond earrings. I wonder what Meghan’s something borrowed/new/old/blue will be.

