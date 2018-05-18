Meghan Markle introduced her mom to Charles, Camilla, William & Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle for all of the wedding rehearsal and last-minute wedding stuff. It feels like they were cutting it pretty close, right? Obviously, I don’t know that much about weddings at this level, but it feels like Meghan and Harry are jamming a lot of stuff in the 72 hours before the wedding. Some of that stuff? Introducing Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to basically the entire royal family. On Wednesday, Doria, Harry and Meghan had tea with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan Markle‘s mom and Prince Harry‘s dad are getting to know each other ahead of the royal wedding. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, arrived in London on Wednesday after flying in from Los Angeles. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall invited Ragland to their London home, Clarence House, for tea on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

Harry and Meghan joined their parents for Doria’s first ever meeting with the royal couple, which is likely one of the first things Doria, 61, did after arriving in London. Before the wedding takes place on Saturday, Doria will also have a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth.

[From People]

The confirmation of this tea-date came on Thursday, and it’s being said that they’ll introduce Doria to the Queen today, Friday. As for who she met on Thursday: according to The Sun, Doria met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and little George and Charlotte. They all were introduced at the wedding rehearsal on Thursday.

As for Meghan’s current state of mind given the crazy-drama her a–hole father put her through, a source told E! News:

“This is a very celebratory and happy time for both Meghan and Harry, but the situation with her father has been very difficult.” As for the groom, “Prince Harry is very protective. He will do all he can to protect Meghan and her immediate family Mental health is a huge priority to the Royal Family and everyone is fully aware of what kind of effect this can have on someone. Prince Charles and the entire family have a great understanding and are supporting and caring for both Prince Harry and Meghan during this private matter.”

[From E! News]

People Magazine has been running similar stories about how Meghan is sort of sad and upset that her dad was so ridiculous about everything. A source told People: “She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding. She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.” People’s sources also insist that everyone in the royal family is completely behind both Meghan and Harry and everyone is looking forward to the wedding. We’ll see, peeps. We’ll see.

Here are some shots of Meghan and Harry arriving at Windsor Castle on Thursday. She seems to have gotten some fresh “layers” and a new pair of $9300 diamond earrings. I wonder what Meghan’s something borrowed/new/old/blue will be.

Photos courtesy of Getty, PCN, Backgrid.

61 Responses to “Meghan Markle introduced her mom to Charles, Camilla, William & Kate”

  1. Darla says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Of course he’s protective of her. He loves her. People who say he doesn’t, it’s just he needed to settle down, are blind. He loves her. Add to that he knows what happened to his mom, yeah, he’s going to be very protective. That does not take away her agency.

    Reply
  2. Lela says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Racist Charles having tea with the black mother of his future daughter in law, huh, hopefully he behaved himself

    Reply
    • KeWest says:
      May 18, 2018 at 8:01 am

      And he gets to walk her down the aisle and be the grandfather to her future children.

      I think Charles will love it!

      Reply
    • WendyNerd says:
      May 18, 2018 at 8:28 am

      You know that idiotic micro-aggressions are not the same as whipping out a Klan hood, right? He might say something stupid and insensitive but if he were openly hostile to PoC, this wedding wouldn’t be happening and he wouldn’t be able perform half of his PoW functions.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        May 18, 2018 at 8:56 am

        You do know microagressions are just as harmful right? As someone that experiences them on the daily they are just as harmful as outright racism.

      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        May 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

        It’s why we need diversity, period. Micro-agressions are harmful, but you would not believe the shit people say/think because they’ve never been around black people, period. I live in a state (Upper Peninsula of Michigan) where most never see a black person ever, and for years my family was the only black family in like a 3 hour radius (and we’re mixed race)….and some of my dad’s older relatives (50+) genuinely asked my mom if she could feel the sun, because she is dark skinned. They didn’t think she could!

        Unfortunately a lot of the times, intermarrying is the only way some people will get it. Just like with LGBT people. They’re anti-gay or think that people should be allowed to believe what they want…until their kid comes out.

      • Lela says:
        May 18, 2018 at 10:56 am

        Thank you Nicole! @Wendy Keep thinking micro aggression is not harmful or hurtful.
        I am white, my family is upper class and very stuffy and they have a lot of white upper class friends. I married a biracial (black/Hispanic) man, when our daughter was born my parents threw a party to show off their first grandchild to all their network of people, one woman, who had been a friend of my parents since I was little, remarked that I was lucky that our daughter turned out lighter and that she thought for sure she would come out darker. I was shocked anyone could say that let alone about a 9 week old baby. Point here is that years later there have been multiple incidents like this against my daughter, who is now 5, and this type of micro-aggression as you call it is downright racism, don’t try to blanket it or make it seem harmless. When you have a 5 year old asking you why she has dark skin almost like daddy and isn’t light like me and everyone in her class then maybe it will hit you.

      • LAK says:
        May 18, 2018 at 11:28 am

        I can’t believe people are schooling wendyNerd about microaggressions as if she doesn’t know what it is or hasn’t experienced it.

      • Nicole says:
        May 18, 2018 at 11:39 am

        Lela your story is why I would hesitate to date someone outside my race. Part of my therapy is dealing with microagressions and racism (among other things) and I cannot imagine subjecting my child to that. I may be missing out on someone but the optics are just not something I can hold space for.
        And not surprising and yea those messages built up are things kids notice. People like to think they don’t but they do. Best wishes to your daughter its a long road ahead (I say this as a black woman myself).
        EDIT: also Lela that was not a critique on your marriage just my feelings on why I wouldn’t. DIdn’t want my comment to come off like an attack or something.
        And VC intermarriage is great but it can also be burdensome to the minority spouse in the equation. So its difficult.

      • Nicole says:
        May 18, 2018 at 11:41 am

        No one is saying she hasn’t experienced it but to say its not as bad as people walking around in Klan hoods is misguided. There’s a swath of research (including my own) that says otherwise. Microaggressions aren’t just idiotic they are harmful. That was the entire point

      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        May 18, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        @Nicole
        That was the entire point of my comment. It’s not great, but in the real world that’s honestly how education happens. That is how it has happened for my dad’s side of the family. The main point was that that is why we need diversity, period. The racist comment I’ve heard Charles make is telling someone they don’t sound “black or Indian” (whatever the ethnicity). That is some clueless white person ish, in my experience, mixed in with a dose of whatever Phillip exposed him to. It’s not intended to be harmful in a lot of cases, but it is and a lot of white people get offended when you point that out. I’m not sure how it is with Charles though.

    • Chinoiserie says:
      May 18, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Unfortunate stereotyping is not the same as being racist or even rude to people. This is why people need to stop throwing racist around, it will devalue the word.

      Reply
    • Tonya says:
      May 18, 2018 at 10:03 am

      i hope he behave too lol racist Charles hahahahaha

      Reply
  3. klutzy_girl says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Enjoy this picture of Meghan’s dog with the Queen yesterday

    https://lilacmagnolia17.tumblr.com/post/174005208389/hm-the-queen-and-meghans-dogguy-riding-beside

    I’m actually happy to wake up early tomorrow! We’re so close to finally knowing the title, the dress, and the tiara.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I just watched that cheese-tastic Lifetime movie last night so now I’m just thinking of how nice Charles and Camilla were in it. And how Kate was all “no opinions!” lol.

    Reply
  5. Rhys says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I’m sure the rest of the Royal family is behind this wedding but it feels like Harry is the one pushing the whole thing. Why did her mom meet the queen at the last minute? Was there hope this wouldn’t work out?

    Reply
  6. MaryRose says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Forgive me, but those earrings are just a little pile from those billions of tiny diamonds released by the Russians when Communism collapsed. That’s why practically every ring in the world has tiny diamonds all over it even if there is a significant stone. The USSR had literally been stock piling tiny diamonds for almost 100 years.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I can’t imagine getting off such a long flight and then being thrust into meeting all these people. Then still have to prepare for my daughter’s wedding which is basically making news around the globe. Doria has my respect. I would be a nervous wreck !

    Reply
  8. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Everyone works. C&C and the Queen all had engagements yesterday. Doria worked until the last minute. The timing isn’t odd to me.

    Reply
  9. monette says:
    May 18, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Meghan looks absolutely stunning in these photos. I’ve had a crush on her since Suits, before she met Harry, always found her beautiful, but my God in these pictures she is divine.
    I would like to know what kind of diet and procedures she has had for the wedding, she looks amazing.

    Reply
  10. Kaz says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I wonder why they left it so late for Doria to meet the in-laws? She could easily have flown over earlier or even months ago.

    Reply
  11. MCV says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:43 am

    So excited for tomorrow! Happy that I’m from Europe so I don’t have to wake up at a crazy hour.

    Reply
  12. Naptime says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I respect Doria so much for working right up to the lady minute. That’s what real people do. Her daughter is marrying the prince, not her.

    Reply

