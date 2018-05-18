“Please remember to pick up some royal wedding tchotchkes” links
  • May 18, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Windsor wedding build up

Let’s all celebrate the Royal Wedding by buying tea towels, mugs, weird tchotchkes and marmite. Or something. [Jezebel]
Random style looks from Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t think Meghan Markle would go for Diana’s dress designer. [LaineyGossip]
Was Whitney Houston molested by her cousin? [Dlisted]
What is Rudy Giuliani even doing at this point? [Pajiba]
So is the royal wedding cake going to be yummy or nah? [Buzzfeed]
Mac Miller is single and a drunk driver. [The Blemish]
Southern Charm recap. [Reality Tea]
What if Cardi B did all the sound effects in Star Wars? [OMG Blog]
Is Brie Larson killing it as Captain Marvel? [Looper]

London prepares for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

2 Responses to ““Please remember to pick up some royal wedding tchotchkes” links”

  1. Anastasia says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    His smile looks goofier than in real life and her face is somehow wider AND narrower on that plate. What did they do to them? LOL.

    I would buy a spoon, though. I inherited my grandmother-in-law’s spoon collection from all over the world.

    Reply
  2. stinky says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    …and send it straight off to Samantha in sunny Florida!

    Reply

