“Please remember to pick up some royal wedding tchotchkes” links

Let’s all celebrate the Royal Wedding by buying tea towels, mugs, weird tchotchkes and marmite. Or something. [Jezebel]
Random style looks from Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t think Meghan Markle would go for Diana’s dress designer. [LaineyGossip]
Was Whitney Houston molested by her cousin? [Dlisted]
What is Rudy Giuliani even doing at this point? [Pajiba]
So is the royal wedding cake going to be yummy or nah? [Buzzfeed]
Mac Miller is single and a drunk driver. [The Blemish]
Southern Charm recap. [Reality Tea]
What if Cardi B did all the sound effects in Star Wars? [OMG Blog]
Is Brie Larson killing it as Captain Marvel? [Looper]
His smile looks goofier than in real life and her face is somehow wider AND narrower on that plate. What did they do to them? LOL.
I would buy a spoon, though. I inherited my grandmother-in-law’s spoon collection from all over the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and send it straight off to Samantha in sunny Florida!
Report this comment as spam or abuse