Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s new titles are: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement at the Kensington Palace

Maybe we were overthinking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles. Maybe the obvious choice was always going to be the right choice. For months, it felt like the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” were the odds-on favorites for Meg and Harry’s new titles. Those titles were so popular that I think people just stopped believing they would happen. But now they have happened: the Queen has declared Harry and Meg to be the Sussexes. Sussexy!

The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

[From Royal.uk]

Earl of Dumbarton is Harry’s Scottish title and Baron Kilkeel is the North Irish title, meaning that when Meghan and Harry visit Scotland or Northern Ireland, they will be called and referred to by those titles. Meghan seems like a Baroness Kilkeel, honestly. Anyway, I have to give some props to the Queen for selecting “fan favorite” titles for Meg and Harry, given that they ARE fan favorites. It will take some getting used to though, referring to Meg as the Duchess of Sussex.

45 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s new titles are: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”

  1. Ellaus says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:02 am

    I don’t like it, the jokes and puns are writting themselves …. I would have prefered Clarence… But the Queen is the queen!.

    Reply
  2. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:09 am

    Not at my favorite. Oh well, she’ll be a Duchess.

    Reply
  3. Jade says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:12 am

    I don’t like it but whatever I’m soooo excited. It’s funny here in France to hear many tv commentators call her Meghan Merkle like the German Chancellor. Anyway, I wish them all the happiness in the world.

    Reply
  4. Becks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:12 am

    Eh. Like you said we were all probably overthinking it, but Duchess of Sussex is not my favorite.

    Reply
  5. Sushi says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:13 am

    Good weather today. Even God smiles !.

    Reply
  6. Lainey says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Love the choice of Sussex. There’s never a Duchess of Sussex before. And the last Duke of Sussex helped abolish slavery. And a big fan of the choice of Kilkeel.

    Reply
  7. Loopy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:28 am

    How comes Diana not a blood Princess got that title but not Catherine or Mehgan?

    Reply
    • Becks says:
      May 19, 2018 at 4:47 am

      What title? Princess Diana? That was always incorrect. Her title was Diana Princess of Wales. And she got that because Prince of Wales is a higher title than Duke of Cornwall (Diana was also Duchess of Cornwall etc.)

      Reply
    • Ellaus says:
      May 19, 2018 at 4:51 am

      Because she was married to the Prince of Wales, and Meghan will be married to a Duke.

      Harry is entitled to use the Prince as a son of the Prince of Wales but until today he did not had a title if his own.
      If they had not been bestowed this dukedom, she would have been addressed as HRH Meghan Princess Henry of Wales.

      Reply
    • Lena says:
      May 19, 2018 at 7:10 am

      Because she was married to the crown prince which neither Catherine nor Meghan are. William will very, very likely be the prince of Wales one day (and then Catherine (if they still are married) will have the same title as Diana had) but he isn’t yet, prince Charles is and has been since before marrying Diana,

      Reply
  8. Masamf says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:29 am

    Im a firm believer in God and I believe there’s no title that doesn’t come from God. So Sussex was chosen for them before they were even created, before they were even born. Blessed be the name of the Lord, blessed be the Sussexes and may this be a blessed day for them, may they have a very happy marriage, and may their dreams come true. Duke and duchess of Sussex it is and Im happy for them. Im inside the church now…..from the comforts of my couch.

    Reply
  9. A says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:33 am

    Great choice! So excited for today!

    Reply
  10. Beluga says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:36 am

    Not my favourite just because the tabloids are going to have far too much fun with it, but Sussex is a lovely county!

    Reply
  11. Me46 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Guests are starting to arrive..Oprah Winfrey,Idris Elba are guests. Oprah looks good.

    Reply
  12. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:49 am

    Omg, Oprah and Idris. I am dying.
    Oprah looks great, I love that color on her.

    Reply
  13. babykitten says:
    May 19, 2018 at 4:52 am

    I think Sussex is lovely but the jokes for Dumbarton right themselves. It’s like a joke from The Windsors.

    Reply
  14. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:00 am

    Apparently, Meghan and her Mother requested that more flowers be added to the decor in the chapel yesterday.
    I love how involved Meghan is in her wedding, instead of leaving it up to Courtiers.

    Reply
  15. L84Tea says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:07 am

    I’m feeling like people are more excited for this wedding than they were for William and Kate. The glamour this time is amazing.

    Reply
  16. Plum says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:14 am

    So they don’t invite the distant cousins Harry grew up with, but they invite Oprah? Interesting choice.

    Can’t wait to see the dress.

    Reply
  17. Sherry says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:15 am

    I love their new titles! Here’s to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

    Reply
  18. xena says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:40 am

    Judiging from what I read the last months, everybody feared that it would be Sussex – feared due to the possible jokes and people in the fandom actually routed for other options. I don’t really like it because of the joke options.

    Reply
  19. AG-UK says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:54 am

    One tv comedian said sounded like a dodgy pub name. I think better than anything with Ham at the end as mispronounced in other parts Buckinghaaam Tottenhaaaam

    Reply
  20. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    May 19, 2018 at 5:57 am

    That was my favorite so I’m happy!

    Reply
  21. LeaTheFrench says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:06 am

    « Sussex » translates extremely, extremely poorly in French. Unfortunate. Oh well.

    Reply
  22. Guest says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:10 am

    It’s an ok name, but it does have a great history behind it.

    Reply
  23. Roe says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:16 am

    Perfect name

    Reply
  24. Rescue Cat says:
    May 19, 2018 at 6:35 am

    Would’ve preferred Essex.

    Reply

