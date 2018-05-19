Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s new titles are: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Maybe we were overthinking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles. Maybe the obvious choice was always going to be the right choice. For months, it felt like the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” were the odds-on favorites for Meg and Harry’s new titles. Those titles were so popular that I think people just stopped believing they would happen. But now they have happened: the Queen has declared Harry and Meg to be the Sussexes. Sussexy!

The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

[From Royal.uk]

Earl of Dumbarton is Harry’s Scottish title and Baron Kilkeel is the North Irish title, meaning that when Meghan and Harry visit Scotland or Northern Ireland, they will be called and referred to by those titles. Meghan seems like a Baroness Kilkeel, honestly. Anyway, I have to give some props to the Queen for selecting “fan favorite” titles for Meg and Harry, given that they ARE fan favorites. It will take some getting used to though, referring to Meg as the Duchess of Sussex.

