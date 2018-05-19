Amal Clooney in Stella McCartney at the Royal Wedding: canary-fug or gorgeous?

Embed from Getty Images

Ah, okay, let’s get to the wedding guests! Amal Clooney was absolutely the “standout” fashion moment of the royal wedding. Amal wore this mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress, and George wore a dove-grey suit, which made him stand out more than Amal, frankly. Most men were wearing dark suits, per the dress code. Maybe George got confused. Amal wasn’t confused though. It feels right that she wore a canary color because that’s what she reminds me of. This is beautiful and the hat is perfect, but I still don’t really know why they were there. I could have done without all of the cut-aways to Amal during the service though – so many melodramatic eyerolls and sighs. Nah.

David and Victoria Beckham were there, no surprise. David is actually pretty tight with both of the Wales brothers. Victoria… well, she’s apparently befriended Meghan, but who knows. All I know is that Posh looked GRIM. Per usual, she can never smile.

Serena Williams skipped the Italian Open to attend this wedding! I hope she’s ready for the French Open! Anyway, she wore this perfect Versace – perfect because it had bridesmaid-vibes, perfect color for a wedding and she accessorized it well. It looked a lot better in motion than in these photos, honestly.

OPRAH WAS THERE. My theory is that Oprah got the invitation after Harry and Meghan learned that they couldn’t invite the Obamas. So they invited Oprah, who is basically America’s Dream President anyway. Oprah’s Stella McCartney dress was no bueno, but I did like her Philip Treacy hat.

And here’s Idris Elba. One of the things I enjoy most about Idris is that he’s pretty tight with many figures in the British royal family. He’s an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, and he’s quite friendly with William and Harry. His fiancee looked great too.

