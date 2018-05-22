“This new Johnny Depp movie ‘City of Lies’ looks so messy” links
Have you ever wanted to see Johnny Depp solve Biggie’s murder? [Looper]
Mario Batali is being investigated for raping a woman in The Rape Room. [Dlisted]
Alone in the Game looks like a great documentary. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Aniston’s new Netflix project sounds interesting. [LaineyGossip]
Are these lynx sounds being faked? I really don’t understand!! [Jezebel]
Jet Li is apparently just fine, despite those photos you might have seen. [JustJared]
I thought Lucifer was canceled? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jennifer Lopez’s sheer pants are really awful. [GFY]
Ariana Grande speaks about Manchester, one year later. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Valerie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    One of the many things I found sad about the Batali accusations was that for her interview with Anderson Cooper, one of the women asked them to hide her identity so that her current and future job prospects wouldn’t be harmed. Being a victim makes her a liability. Meanwhile, Mario and men like him, are allowed to flourish without consequence.

  2. Rachel in August says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Not sure I’d pay good money to see anything with Johnny Depp in it, nope.

  3. wood dragon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    These days there is so little to enjoy on TV, so I desperately hope Lucifer gets picked up by someone else!

  4. Chaine says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Poor Forrest Whitaker, someone wasted his talents putting him in this awful Johnny Depp movie. Looks like his role will involve asking many many questions so that Johnny Depp’s character can whitesplain a lot of stuff to him.

  5. saltandpepper says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Looks like a mess. The movie also.

