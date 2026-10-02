Shuter: The palace is concerned with Prince William & Kate’s association with Tom Cruise

I’ve been waiting for the royalists to pick up on our theory about Tom Cruise’s interest in and devotion to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Since last week’s royal premiere for Digger, royalists have smugly crowed about how Prince William and Kate are the true A-list royals because they’re so tight with Tom Cruise. Tom Sykes has spoken of little else for the past week, you know? But while Cruise’s rebrand has been successful, make no mistake, he’s still very involved in the Church of Scientology, and he’s still CoS’s biggest recruiter. To some of us, it appears as if Cruise is buttering up William and Kate for his own Scientology-related agenda. At the very least, there’s a non-zero chance that Cruise has been sent out to hook a couple of big fishes for Xenu. Well, according to Rob Shuter, the palace is concerned.

Tom Cruise’s increasingly cozy relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, is causing concern behind palace walls — and insiders insist this isn’t about romance. It’s about Scientology. Cruise, 64, has become increasingly effusive about Catherine following the London premiere of Digger, where he took her hand and helped guide her down the steps. The Hollywood superstar has also publicly praised Catherine and Prince William as “amazing people.” But sources tell Naughty But Nice that Cruise’s longstanding association with Scientology makes his growing access to Britain’s future king and queen particularly sensitive. “Nobody is worried Catherine is going to run off with Tom Cruise,” a palace source tells Naughty But Nice. “They’re worried about Scientology getting anywhere near the future king and queen. That is a completely different matter.” The monarchy’s religious role makes the optics especially delicate. King Charles is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, while William is heir to the throne.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

What makes this conversation even more exquisite is that William isn’t particularly religious, and he has to be dragged kicking and screaming to do anything for or with the Anglican church. Which makes him fertile ground for any kind of recruitment, right? That being said, I feel like this is one situation where William and Kate’s laziness might be their saving grace. They’re simply too disengaged and indolent to get recruited for anything. Still, in a monarchy where optics are supposedly everything, it’s interesting that no one in the Waleses’ camp has seen any problem with cozying up to Cruise.