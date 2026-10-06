Angela Kelly might reveal ‘another incident’ involving the Sussexes in a new film

Angela Kelly was Queen Elizabeth’s dresser, gatekeeper and confidante. Kelly overstepped boundaries constantly when QEII was alive, and days after QEII’s death, King Charles kicked her out of her grace-and-favor home and ripped up all of the agreements his mother had signed. Since then, Kelly has lived somewhat quietly in a retirement cottage purchased by the king and she only pops up every now and then as an unnamed source in certain royal books and articles. Then, last month, there were reports that Kelly was suddenly making some new deals. She’s apparently shopping a new book and making a documentary too. Guess that retirement cottage wasn’t so quiet after all. Well, there’s something new: now a feature-length film will be made about Kelly and QEII. But… but… Netflix??

On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, a panel of royal experts discuss news that a film chronicling the friendship between the late Queen and her trusted dresser Angela Kelly is in development. The scoop comes from Diary Editor Richard Eden, who claimed writer Jeremy Brock may be working on a script. Brock co-created the hospital drama Casualty and wrote A Very Royal Scandal, the Prime Video series about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disastrous Newsnight interview.

It is not known whether Kelly, 68, is collaborating on the film, which is being made by Fox Searchlight. However, the panel suggested that the decision to make a drama in the style of Netflix’s The Crown, rather than a documentary, could make it easier for her to take part.

Kelly is a significant figure in royal circles. Born to a working-class family in Liverpool, her talents as a dresser saw her rise through the ranks at Buckingham Palace, eventually becoming the Queen’s Personal Assistant and the official Curator of her wardrobe. She is also the figure Prince Harry blamed in his memoir Spare for the infamous Tiaragate row, claiming she delayed Meghan’s access to her wedding tiara ahead of a hair trial.

‘Angela Kelly is a fascinating figure,’ Eden told Palace Confidential. ‘The Queen described her as like a sister… but she was also very combative. She had the nickname among some courtiers of AK-47. AK for Angela Kelly, but a bit like the submachine gun. After the Queen died, she was moved out of her grace and favour home very quickly. It was said she wasn’t very happy about this. There are whispers that it’s going to be a very accurate portrayal. It’s a big deal… you might remember she had some really lively rows with Harry and Meghan, and Harry is particularly unpleasant about her in his book [Spare].’

In the controversial memoir, the Prince branded Kelly a ‘troublemaker’ who he did not appreciate having his grandmother’s ear. Fittingly, Eden said, the new film has the working title Trouble, perhaps a nod to Harry’s criticism of her.

Mail on Sunday Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths said Harry should be ‘quaking in his boots’ over news of the film. ‘Speaking of Spare, the stuff Angela saw during Tiaragate. Apparently there’s another incident from around that time that they are praying does not come out in this drama.’

Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English said some in the Royal household ‘resented’ how much influence Kelly had over the Queen. She added that Kelly was ‘very hurt’ by the speed at which she was ushered out after the Queen’s death at 96.

‘The Queen trusted her implicitly,’ she said. ‘She really transformed her style over the years… she would massage [the Queen’s] feet at the end of a long day. She was controversial, she was forthright, like a lot of people who work within the palaces. They become quite possessive of their fiefdom and they guard it quite jealously. I had a story at the time [of the Queen’s death] that they effectively changed the locks so she couldn’t get back in. They ushered her out pretty blooming quickly. She was so intrinsic in the household, they wanted her out basically.’