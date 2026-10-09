Mail: How dare Duchess Meghan’s Advent calendar have an illustration of her home??

I’m actually glad that the Duchess of Sussex’s London jaunt with Malala Yousafzai became public knowledge via a TikTok and some Daily Mail photos. You know why? Because the British media’s hysteria over Meghan’s As Ever advent calendars had reached a fever pitch and we were in desperate need of a change of subject. Still Meghan-related though, because fueling outrage about Meghan doing something or saying something or selling something is basically they only thing they have. Princess Kate hasn’t been seen in more than a week, William has liquor breath and the bisexual king is still crying over Swan Song. So… back to the As Ever advent calendar, did you know that this is the worst thing to ever happen to calendars, privacy, California, Christianity and the royal family? An excerpt from Annabel Fenwick Elliott’s Mail column:

I might have been wrong about Meghan Markle. I always assumed she was vain, vapid and utterly clueless. But is she, in fact, a comic genius? Because surely her newly released advent calendar is a joke. After years of going out of her way – in a very grandiose fashion – to protect her privacy, sharing only closely cropped snapshots of her guarded life in California, and even hiring a separate house when shooting her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, what has she gone and done? Slapped a rendering of her real Montecito mansion on the front of an advent calendar and listed it for sale at £112 ($148).

Is she covertly tittering to herself about this? Is it a skit, like when actor Joaquin Phoenix pretended to be a rapper for two years, then revealed it had been a performance all along for a mockumentary?

There are so many baffling aspects to this. I can quite see how the Statue of Liberty’s gift shop might sell an advent calendar with a photo of the Statue of Liberty on it. Or Buckingham Palace, for that matter, which just released its own Christmas advent calendar, priced at £12. But those are famous landmarks. There is nothing famous about Meghan’s house. She doesn’t even live there any more.

But let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to sell their £11million ($14.65million) pad. In which case, it’s more advert than advent. There has been no firm indication that they are intending to leave the 18,000-square-foot estate, however, despite suddenly moving the family back to the UK last month, and even if they were, it would be a rather odd way to mark it.

No, I suspect the truth is more that Meghan appears to genuinely believe that an illustration of her own house is really interesting enough to be the subject of her As Ever brand’s first advent calendar. Did no one in her marketing team suggest there might be a less narcissistic option? If so, she didn’t listen.

I can’t think of any celebrity, no matter how self-absorbed, who would deem the facade of their home so fascinating it deserves to be front and centre on one of their products. Not even Kim Kardashian would expect us peasants to spend the whole of December opening tiny doors on a cardboard replica of her Californian mansion for £4.60 a day.

At the very least, Meghan could be donating a small portion of the profits to charity, given her passion for philanthropy. That’s what one British vicar suggested when he posted about As Ever’s calendar this week – and he paid a bitter price for it. Anglican priest and London University chaplain Reverend Daniel French posted an image of the duchess’s festive product and proposed that people could instead buy a £6 Christian advent calendar that is almost 20 times cheaper, contains Fairtrade chocolate and supports a leprosy charity. Meghan’s fans hit back with such force that the priest was forced to lock down his X account, after members of the so-called ‘Sussex Squad’ branded him ‘evil’ and ‘Satan’s spawn’. Blimey.