Mail: Duchess Meghan ‘has honestly been trying to keep a low profile’

Given the British media’s fixation on the Duchess of Sussex, I find it interesting that they never talk about how much they’re paying for their exclusive photos. Royalists spun crazy conspiracies about last week’s pub photos of Prince Harry and Meghan, claiming that Meghan set them up… but the photos looked suspicious in a whole different direction, like the Sun had a photographer staking out that particular pub for days at a substantial cost. So it is with the Mail’s exclusive pics of Meghan out to lunch with Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s in London. They’re already crying that Meghan purposefully set up those pics, but once again, it feels much more likely that they came via the Mail spending a lot of money to track Meghan’s movements. I would love to know how much the photographers were paid for the pub photos and the Claridge’s photos, I’m just saying.
Anyway, the Mail is obsessively tracking Meghan’s expensive clothing, obviously. Meghan wore a cashmere sweater by Co Collections, with Ralph Lauren trousers (she looooves a palazzo pant). Her loafers are Saint Laurent, her bag is Chanel and her cape coat is Tove. She was blinged out as well, wearing a Logan Hollowell diamond-and-emerald necklace. The Mail’s editors were aghast! How could Meghan wear such nice clothing? It must mean something! It must mean that she’s sending them a message!
For some years now, Meghan has leaned rather hard into her status. Consumption has been conspicuous, signalled by the diamonds, the gold accessories, the Cartier watch and so on. Offerings – even of ordinary foodstuffs like jam and tea – have been ‘elevated’ by fancy packaging and sky-high prices. The chocolates in her infamously expensive As Ever advent calendar that went on sale last week cost nearly £6 each and are stamped with gold calligraphy, based on her own handwriting.
And yet, even as pictures emerged of her shrouded in £1,700 white trousers and hanging on to a £5,000-plus Chanel handbag outside Claridge’s in Mayfair on Wednesday, friends were briefing that this is actually a new ‘humble’ version of the Duchess of Sussex. Not that you might immediately notice.
‘She is very conscious about how she wants pictures to land which is why you have barely seen her,’ says a friend. ‘She has honestly been trying to keep a low profile. I mean, on one level obviously if you meet someone at Claridge’s it will be noticed, but look at how quiet she has been on social media, how little she has been out.’
Indeed for a ‘public figure’, which is how her spokesman described her, she has been barely seen since she and Harry arrived by private jet on August 26. And yet now here she is, with a Nobel Peace Prize winner no less, the immaculately philanthropic figure, Malala Yousafzai.
Malala, who was a 15-year-old Pakistani schoolgirl when she was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 after advocating female education, is a charity powerhouse par excellence. The pair first met during Covid, when Meghan was among the celebrity voices lending their heft to a campaign for female education in 2020. It was the first impressive link-up of many. Indeed, at times you get the impression that Meghan is a collector of influential female figures. First, there was TV powerhouse Oprah, who was invited to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry even though the pair had never met. Then there was Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer wife of Hollywood star George, who also found herself in the pews of St George’s Chapel. Again, it wasn’t clear if they’d ever met either. Sources indicate that neither woman is in contact with Meghan now.
A friend said: ‘They are all really happy with how things are going, with the children at school, with where they are living, and with being in Britain. The place where they are staying is perfectly private and they couldn’t be happier with that. Things are going well with Harry’s family as well, but nothing more to be said there. They are optimistic that there will be a revision of their security soon. It’s all good. Both Harry and Meghan are really delighted with the return.’
The friend adds: ‘The relocation to the UK is being served with a dose of humble pie though. There are genuine concerns from them both about how they are being received, how they want what they are doing to land. They have been thinking about it and being very deliberate. They think that if they start posting stuff on Instagram it will land badly. It is part of a thought-out plan to keep their heads down between now and Christmas, when they will go back to California for the holidays. They don’t want to shove themselves down people’s throats.’
I’ve written about this habit of the British press, to treat Meghan’s every move like part of a master plan with hidden motives and a secret agenda. A woman cannot simply go out to dinner with an associate/friend, it’s all part of a comeback plot, a plot which hinges on her popularity within Britain! Emotional-support polls! Chanel bags! Instagram! Incidentally, I buy that Amal Clooney isn’t in touch with Meghan anymore – Amal has gone all-in with the Windsors, and the Windsors probably demanded that she cut ties with Meghan. But I’m sure Oprah is still in touch with Meghan and Harry. Anyway, I don’t think any part of Meghan and Harry’s UK return hinges upon emotional support polls or positive coverage in the British media. I do think their return hinges on security though.
Meghan steps into the limelight: Duchess wears £25,000 outfit for afternoon tea at Claridge’s with Malala Yousafzai https://t.co/69HmcLGCsy
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 8, 2026
‘She is very conscious about how she wants pictures to land’: Inside THAT lunch between Meghan and Nobel peace prize winner Malala – as friends lift lid on Duchess’s ‘humble’ new life in Britain https://t.co/sWh1RPYJSE
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 9, 2026
Covers courtesy of the Daily Mail and the Sun. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The way they think that everything she does revolves around how the tabloids will react is…something else.
If there is no existing name for this condition, I certainly think it deserves one, maybe its own special entry into the medical books.
Didn’t Meghan just post personal photos a few weeks ago on insta? Or was that a month now? Even still, she’s never posted that regularly in the first place. She’s still posting for asever. I’m just not seeing much difference from when she posted in Cali. This is all just made-up opinions, from the so-called source close to the couple to everything else.
None of what she’s doing is any different than what she’s been doing in California, I agree.
Honestly, the longer she and Harry are there, the more I relax. They know what they’re doing for THEIR lives and they have the right to exist and live in her husband’s home country. Plus, they’ve ALREADY said this is temporary. It’s like no one listens to a word they say, but will listen to the commentary from every other person on earth about their lives (I’m not talking directly about who I’m replying to in this comment, of course!)
They’re trying to paint her as Marie Antoinette patronising the peasants. Tells you a lot about their self image. 😂
I know they’ve done this forever and will continue to, but screaming the cost of every item she’s wearing from head to toe is really getting on my last nerve. She earns her own money and can spend what she wants, JFC.
And they included the Cartier watch today, which was Diana’s and obviously a gift from Harry. Kate also has a Cartier watch —although she doesn’t seem to wear it as frequently anymore— and that was never included in her tally.
Dear Lorelei, I wanted to let you know, before the Fail reports it, my outfit today, including jewelry comes to about $2925. The major pieces are my wedding ring and emerald anniversary ring.
They could maybe claim they weren’t anti-Meghan if they were also pricing out Malala’s outfit. But for some reason Malala has the right to own clothes and Meghan doesn’t???
I can’t read any of the Mail’s garbage, even thru this site’s filter, without feeling physically ill. It’s like reading a Goebbel’s speech, the intent is evil.
I feel the same way…
Therein lies the kicker. Kate doesn’t have friends she goes to lunch with and that’s why there’s so much angst about Meghan being seen with Ellen Degeneres, Kelly Zafjen, and Malala Yousafzai at lunch/dinner. All Kate does is public appearances for 15 minutes and she goes back to whatever it is that she does all day. It’s also why the press had a meltdown about Meghan’s friends throwing her a baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie. How is Meghan so horrible when she’s been seen at a steady clip enjoying time with her friends and family?
Does Kate ever go out to lunch with friends?
One would have to have friends to have lunch with friends.
Does Kate ever eat lunch?
I am happy Meghan has found a rhythm for her life in the UK. She goes out, socialize with friends, stays home taking care of her kids doing as she pleases while the gutter rats spends money and time tracking her every movement.
this is soo clearly made up by a “source” in the fail’s office it’s laughable. They should try harder.
I’m on the same page as the fail’s source though that they will not be in uk for Christmas. There’s an exclusive right there 😉
Ps I know it’s still early days but what happened to the fail’s claim that Meghan wouldn’t post on SM anymore (she did this week), Harry would be a stay at home dad with the kids & Meghan would be in Cali every five weeks? Meghan’s missed her first 5 week window so chop chop!
I predict they will return to the US for Thanksgiving and stay until New Year’s.
This entirely depends on the school schedules. Are British schools off for all of December? (I know they don’t celebrate American Thanksgiving)
I can only comment on non fancy primary and secondary schools in the UK which is that Christmas is normally about 2 weeks off.
Like all abusers the DM and other British publications always claims their targets are asking for it.
This article is all over of the place. Its full of contradictory points and easily proven lies. The only amusing thing is them finally admitting that Meghan lives a quiet. She isn’t dong anything in the cotswalds she didn’t do in Montecito which is working, being a mom, and hanging out with her friends. Yet they acted like she was plotting world domination. This week they’re finally admitting Meghan lives a quiet life. I’m sure it won’t last but its surprising when a little reality pierces their lies and delusions.
I’m chewing on the use of the phrase “immaculately philanthropic” to describe Malala. It feels like an both an insult and a threat.
They just don’t get it. Meghan is not “a collector of influential female figures.” She IS an influential female figure.
A friend who talks to the Daily Mail is not a friend! Not at all!
None of Meghan’s friends are talking to the Daily Fail.
“The relocation to the UK is being served with a dose of humble pie though.”
The rota’s need to constantly humble Meghan is disturbing and racist.
No real friend of Meghan’s would ever say things like this. Boshoff’s just given the game way. What a malicious fool she is 🤣
I find Meghan’s beige aesthetic very boring, but she always has great style as far as her outfits.
This is the first time I can say this outfit is horrible.
Okay. Clearly many disagree.
I think this outfit is chic from head to toe. I want that coat so badly.
Fashion now are wide trousers and looser tops. A comfortable attire for lunch. Meghan likes high fashion and so do I.
Whatever, no friends are talking to DM especially after what they did to her relationship with her father and a friend wouldn’t be bashing her in the same article. What this tells me is the DM is desperate for content on Meghan and are pissed that they’re not getting much.
Meghan looks like that rich fabulously dressed mom at the school gate who I wish would invite me to go get a coffee with her 😆. She looks so so good and well put together. Here is a woman who knows how to wear her clothes and not let her clothes wear her. Being rich looks incredible on her . I hope she keeps on making that paper and keeps these haters gasping for breath.
OK First time for everything. I hate that outfit. Especially the trousers. But, you know, she wears what she likes. I couldn’t care less what it cost either. She works. End of.
Love, love, love the coat.
Oh, how they salivate to humble her!
I’m pretty sure friends of Meghan do not talk to these tabloids.
I’m so offended by that screaming ableist headline about autism, I’m having a hard time focusing on anything else.