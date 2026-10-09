Hershey’s adds a disclaimer to Reese’s Pumpkins after lawsuit



Sweet justice was served last month when a judge ruled in favor of Hershey’s, after the chocolate conglomerate was hit with a class action lawsuit alleging JACK-O’-LANTERN FRAUD! You see, a couple of dopes extremely naive consumers in Florida purchased Reese’s (owned by Hershey’s) Halloween pumpkin-shaped peanut butter cups. This is a product Reese’s rolls out every spooky season. But apparently, the pumpkin cups were new to the plaintiffs, who purchased them believing that the Jack-o’-lantern faces depicted on the packaging would also be carved onto the candy pumpkins. They were not, and so legal proceedings ensued (lawsuit pun!). The judge sided with Hershey’s, issuing a damning judgment of the plaintiffs: “It is clear that their only injury is their subjective disappointment.” (I may or may not have had the statement embroidered on a pillow in the weeks since the ruling was made public.) It was case closed, only now we have an update: Hershey’s, not by court order but of their own volition, has added a disclaimer to Reese’s Pumpkins packaging. May it please the court… of public opinionated numbnuts.

Hershey has made a change to the packaging of one of its Halloween treats.

The company recently added a disclaimer underneath the image on its Reese’s Halloween Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pumpkins that says “Carving not on actual product” instead of the previous message, “Decorating Suggestion,” per USA Today.

The packaging still has an image of the treat with a jack-o-lantern-esque face carved into it and now says, “Carving not on actual product” underneath, according to Hershey’s website.

The change comes after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the packaging was deceptive marketing, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Hershey Company has not confirmed whether its recent packaging change is related to the dismissed lawsuit.

According to the Sept. 16 order dismissing the amended complaint, the plaintiffs filed it in December 2025. The initial complaint was filed in May 2024 and dismissed in September 2025. The plaintiffs alleged that the marketing of the pumpkins was misleading, encouraging them to think the candy items would look like the image on the packaging.

They were “aggrieved” that the candy lacked what they called “cool and beautiful carved-out designs” on the packaging, per the order.

Two of the plaintiffs who bought a bag or more of the treats alleged that they would not have bought them or would have paid less had they known the chocolates were “blank,” alleging the items had a price premium.

The plaintiffs claimed that they bought the items for their “novelty/party display value of the depicted faces, not merely for generic chocolate-and-peanut butter candy,” per the order.

…The company [Hershey] said that complaint “involves no actual harm and seeks relief for nothing more than subjective feelings of disappointment due to a selective, unreasonable, and fanciful interpretation of a product’s packaging,” per the order.

The court further said that the plaintiffs did not show that the products were “valueless,” adding that the plaintiffs’ claims were based on “their subjective beliefs and expectations” regarding the candy.

The plaintiffs did not allege that the candy they purchased was defective without the carvings, the order points out, adding that the pictured candy items have a “novel pumpkin shape.”