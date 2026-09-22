Hershey’s wins class action lawsuit over faceless Reese’s pumpkins



True story: once when I was a kid I asked my mother if we could buy a certain bathtub cleaning spray. No, I was not precociously enamoured with keeping a clean house. My interest in the product blooomed after seeing a commercial where an infinite number of animated bubbles performed an Esther Williams ballet until poof! The tub was clean! My mother gently explained to me that the spray did not actually come with the dancing scrubber bubbles. And so the harsh road into adulthood began… Again, I was maybe seven-years-old when this happened. I was not a fully-grown, independent woman making my own way and money.

Enter plaintiffs Bill & Ted Nathan Vidal and Eduardo Granados, two adults in Florida who recently purchased Reese’s Halloween pumpkins. It’s a seasonal staple for Reese’s to mark the holidays with specialty shapes: pumpkins for Halloween, trees for Christmas, hearts for Valentine’s, eggs for Easter. Reese’s does this every year. Yet Nathan and Eduardo were surprised, shocked, and dismayed when they opened their Reese’s and — wait for it — the pumpkins were faceless!! Even though the packaging showed Jack-o’-lantern carvings on them! So the wronged gentlemen responded in the only appropriate way and filed a class action lawsuit against Reese’s business daddy Hershey’s. The judge has reviewed all the nutritional facts, and just tempered her verdict in flavor of Hershey’s.

Hershey won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it let down consumers because its Halloween-themed Reese’s pumpkins lacked the decorative carved designs shown on the packaging. U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian in Miami said the two Florida residents leading the proposed class action lacked the legal standing to claim they overpaid upon discovering that their peanut butter-chocolate pumpkins were faceless. The plaintiffs, Nathan Vidal and Eduardo Granados, said they bought their Reese’s candy for the “novelty” value of its “cool and beautiful carved-out designs,” including for eyes and mouths. “Accepting plaintiffs’ allegations as true, it is clear that their only injury is their subjective disappointment,” Damian wrote. “Plaintiffs do not allege that the Hershey’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins that they purchased were defective or worthless or that they lost all economic value because of the absence of the decorative carvings.” The judge also said Vidal and Granados could not show they paid up to 25% too much by citing Reese’s prices at Target, at Walmart and in Hershey’s online store, because they bought their candy at a Publix supermarket. Damian dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit in September. James Kelly, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his clients were disappointed and planned to appeal. “Consumers in Florida deserve to get what they pay for, and it is troubling to see them left without protection,” he said. Hershey declined to comment, saying it does not discuss litigation. In a court filing seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal, Hershey said its packaging included a disclaimer that the depicted carvings were a “decorating suggestion.” The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company also said objectively reasonable consumers would not believe the carvings guaranteed what was inside, and the plaintiffs “got what they bargained for — delicious candy.”

[From Arizona Daily Star Tucson]

“It is clear that their only injury is their subjective disappointment.” Oof, what a bittersweet judgment. And I don’t have a Publix near me, but I’m fairly confident that the cost of some Reese’s pumpkins is significantly less than lawyers’ fees for filing a frivolous lawsuit — twice, apparently. And they say they’re gonna appeal! I’m always hung up on this obvious net loss when people decide to get litigious over alleged food fraud. But these guys definitely take the cake candy for most ridiculous case. At what point is it malpractice for the lawyer to keep leading his clients on that this is a viable case? Plus, everyone knows that if you’re gonna sue Hershey’s over anything related to Reese’s, it should be about their futzing with Reese’s original, PERFECT recipe! (Which Hershey’s says they’re reinstating starting next year, only taste will tell.) Incidentally, when I went to see Coyote vs. Acme, I sat through 20-40 minutes of trailers. One of them was so bad, filled with so many stereotypical trailer tropes, I thought it was a parody. But no! This Thanksgiving we’re getting a Milton Hershey biopic. Here’s hoping what’s inside the wrapper is better than the packaging.