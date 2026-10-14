Are the Sussexes starting to ‘manage expectations’ around their UK security?

This week, the Telegraph had an interesting exclusive about the Sussexes’ lack of police security in the UK. As we well know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to suddenly move themselves and their two children to the UK in August, and they did so with zero security guarantees and nothing locked-in besides their own private security. When they moved back, it was said that Prince Harry tried to force the moment to its crisis and he basically challenged the Home Office to give his family some kind of police protection for their indefinite stay. The Home Office and RAVEC have done little more than push papers and slow-walk their assessments. Now the UK’s Home Secretary has ordered a full review of all VIP protection. The Telegraph’s sources made it sound like Harry is both hopeful and concerned. Meanwhile, Team Sussex’s PR is very over-the-top positive, like everything about their move to the UK has been a basket of kittens. Still, sources keep tripping over the security issue as the one big hang-up. Now Charlotte Griffiths’ sources are saying that Harry and Meghan actually “don’t have high hopes for their security, and they’re a bit worried about how they’re being received here in the UK, and it’s getting them down a bit.” From Tom Sykes’ coverage at the Royalist:
For most of this year, the line from Prince Harry’s camp on his security has been one of breezy confidence. At the start of the year, unidentified sources who seemed to be pro-Sussex said a Home Office review of his security provision was a formality and that restoration was “nailed on”. Last month, as I reported, his team were still sounding optimistic.
Around the same time, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff reported that Harry believed his case for taxpayer-funded security was strong on both need and entitlement, and that a Ravec decision in his favor, amounting to a U-turn, was expected within days. She also reported that a friend of the duke had said that if the security was NOT forthcoming, Harry would “go back to Montecito for good”, possibly as soon as the October half-term.
That was then. Now, Charlotte Griffiths reports in the Mail that the Sussexes no longer hold out much hope on the security front, that they are anxious about the reception they have had in Britain, and that it is all starting to get them down. She also reports that they could head home if the security decision goes against them (the Sussexes dismiss all this).
The Telegraph reports that Harry and his team are weighing their next steps, worried that a sweeping new government review of the whole system of security could hold up any decision on his security or leave his arrangements “the same”. His allies fear the root-and-branch review, announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, following the killing in July of Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative MP who was a Reform UK spokeswoman at the time of her death, could “delay any decision” on whether H&M receive state-funded protection.
After six years of litigation, leaked threat assessments of terror attacks and letters to the Home Secretary, this is a striking thing to see briefed from Harry’s side. It is not the language of a camp gearing up for victory. It is the language of a camp very obviously managing expectations.
Whatever this exercise is, it is not the fast-track appeal for the Duke of Sussex his side so craves. Nor is the direction of travel encouraging for him. The Home Secretary has said she will consider recommendations to “reform and rebalance” the system so that it meets the current threat while giving the taxpayer value for money. She told MPs the state’s resources will be “rebalanced to protect those people and places that need it most.”
…Meanwhile, the actual process grinds on. Harry had a Risk Management Board review in July, the outcome of which has never been made public, and which was completed before his plans to move the family back to Britain were known. The Telegraph reports that he has yet to receive the result. After the move, ITV News reported that Ravec had commissioned fresh assessments for Harry and, separately, for Meghan (her first since the couple left the monarchy in 2020). But the couple were also told, according to ITV, that the new assessments “does not mean that the level of their protective security will be increased”, only that their situation was being looked at again.
A month on, there is still no decision. Home Office sources, according to the Mirror, describe Harry’s correspondence with the department as “incessant.”
Harry has, rather inconveniently, undermined his own case. After losing his Court of Appeal challenge, he said in a TV interview that he “can’t see a world” in which he would bring his wife and children back to the UK. In August, he did exactly that, landing at Birmingham Airport on August 26 with private security rather than police officers.
I think Sykes is a lunatic deranger, obviously, but his last point is (in my opinion) valid. Regardless of what the Sussexes’ current security situation is and whether the risk assessment will ever be completed, Harry’s volte-face is shocking. Either he was exaggerating last year when he spoke about the dangers facing his family, or he was telling the truth in his BBC interview and he still chose this reckless path a year later. It can’t be both, you know? I also think Sykes is correctly reading the tea leaves about Team Sussex’s attempts to manage expectations around risk assessments and police protection. This predates the move as well – back in July, everything from Harry’s office ahead of his UK trip was that he believed that he would have police protection by the time he landed in England. He did not. Instead, he walked into a massive trap. His family, RAVEC and the Home Office f–ked him over in July, and I feel very strongly that they’re about to do the exact same thing months later.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram, Backgrid.
Harry is a British citizen and has work and commitments in his home country. He rightfully recognized that the security issue was being used to unofficially exile himself and his family from his native country. Instead of accepting banishment he has opted to publicize his fight for security while utilizing the best resources he can for his family’s safety.
I am with the same opinion. The mistake Harry made was letting them know that he would not bring his family here because of lack of security. So they are using this to force him and his family back into exile. Harry should fight this. He should be free to decide where he wants to live. He is not Edward and Mrs Simpson, who remained in exile till their demise. Yet their bodies were buried in Windsor.
Totally agree, and this is what is bothering the other brother and the other left-behinds.
Also, I would not necessarily agree that, because they came in spite of threats, they are reckless. The latter would apply if they did not have any security; they do, probably the best they can get without RAVEC granting the information flow, but they do not have the top-notch security of other royals.
They probably carried out a careful assessment of how much security they can provide for themselves. They are going about their business unnoticed, so it seems to work.
I’m hoping there are those on the police force that recognize the danger the tabs have put him in alongside his birth family, and are passing vital info to H’s team.
I don’t think the Sussex moved to the UK with any trust of having security and they came prepared with the lack of it. I also believe Harry is there to mend any relationship with the royals.
Harry is a prince in a country who truly need right now positive models and humanitarians which they are both. From this pov, I can understand their need to live temporally in the UK and help as much as they can.
So far, both have done projects which they are known for, but I believe there are more to come.
Correction : I don’t believe Harry is in the UK to mend any relationship with his family.
I think Harry will continue to have “space” between himself and his brother.
I strongly suspect that arrangements have been made behind the scenes. Possibly event by event.
Sykes is a hack and I don’t give a lot of weight to anything he says.
I think Harry’s private security team are now receiving police intelligence about relevant threats. That’s a key item he has asked for. Of course they can’t talk about it publicly but it would make a massive difference to how protected they feel in the UK.
I think something along these lines is what’s happening – if Meghan feels safe going out in public on an increasing basis and announcing charity visits ahead of time – then something has shifted that makes them feel safer, security-wise, and I think its that they are receiving the intel they have been requesting.
Yeah, I cannot pretend to know what is happening bts. But I can’t believe they’d be there or going out in public as they are doing if they didn’t feel safe to do so. The argument that Harry has undercut his security case feels disingenuous though. We shall see what happens.
I don’t have any insight into the Sussexes’ thinking, and I seriously doubt that Tom Sykes does, either. But Harry’s entitlement to security should not depend on his own assessment of his threat level – that’s why they allegedly have professionals for this. This whole episode is making the UK look like a banana kingdom. It’s embarrassing for Charles, if he were only self-aware enough to see it.
@ bisynaptic totally agree with you. With the Sussexes I have never seen more mind readers, as if they have a clue into this couples insight. To many of us the UK move seemed quick and unexpected, but you do not up root yourself with children without it being planned. Many of those gutter rats are absolutely livid that this couple returned to the UK for the short term without them knowing they were coming. Therefore, I expect them to crawl out with hatred and Vitriol. Sykes, Griffith, Tominey and many more gutter rats are obsessed with this couples and make up nonsense to fit their agenda. I trust Prince Harry to have his wife and children best interest in mind with everything he does and every move he makes. In addition, I continue to wish this family well.
I believe they have resigned themselves to the notion that they won’t get police protection but I don’t believe it means that they will return to the UK soon. I think Harry’s dream is for his children to live in the UK and they will stay until their planned return to the US.
I think this is his Hail Mary pass. Can’t say he hasn’t tried. Team Harry.
I think The Sussex’s whole return to the UK is basically about sorting out the security issue, while Chaz is still alive. I think there is hope from the Sussexes that by the time Chaz kicks it, it will be sorted and it will be the convention so William won’t be able to sabotage it. And the only way to make the security issue move forward is to actually be there. I don’t think there was any other safe way. The UK has to figure this out as Harry has done nothing wrong and it is his country to live in whenever he pleases.
The Sussexes are not hiding their fight to have government level security. They are utilizing all tools available to them from lawyers, to media briefings to contacts within the establishment. They can be successful or they can be victimized and punished by not getting the necessary security. They might be ridiculed. They know all this without us telling them and echoing Sykes. In the mean time they are managing the risks while making lıfe choices they want to make.
I read several times when Meghan was having afternoon tea with Malala, there was a heavy security presence.
None of those articles explained that Malala gets 24/7 security. Not the daughter in law of the king who is equally targeted. I’d be interested in how they spun that. And obviously Malala needs security, I’m not suggesting otherwise.
Contrary to my comments here in the last few weeks, I also find the move puzzling from a security point of view.
But I think they’ve moved so that they could (or they believed they could) force RAVEC to move faster if H&M and their kids were in the country. Or it would be easier to “prove” they needed security in the UK whilst actually living in the UK. So far, I don’t think it’s working but what do I know.
I don’t know if that’s the reason but it makes the most sense to me. Also I’m not saying other factors such as wanting the kids to experience the UK etc aren’t involved.
I swear if anything happens to this family I will personally come over there and tear down the monarchy with my bare hands.
I thought maybe the Charles Spencer book and the reminder of what happened to Diana might also remind the BRF of the epic sh*tshow they’re in for if anything happens to the Sussexes.
But they’re so far up their own asses, who knows?
Yep, they are blind to themselves and believe their own propaganda. The comparisons to North Korea is totally apt.
Hopefully they are okay and this visit goes okay.
Harry still employs Dave Langdown, his former Met protection officer, in a private capacity. He also still has a bespoke arrangement for security so he is probably utilising that service for planned events. I don’t believe that the Sussex family will ever get the same level of protection as the senior royals.