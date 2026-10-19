Boshoff: Prince Harry is ‘very pleased’ & ‘delighted’ about the Nottingham visit

The Mail’s Allison Boshoff has another big exclusive about, what else, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their UK return. Boshoff had good sourcing on the “reverse Sussexit,” and she was the one to coin that phrase and report on the plan for a UK return weeks before it happened. Of course, I’m not sure if she still has good sources now that Prince Harry and Meghan are on Harry’s beloved “British soil.” If anything, it feels at times like Team Sussex is purposefully feeding misinformation to the British press. We’ll see. So, Boshoff’s exclusive is all about Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham visit and what it portends for their future.
The stark realization: Friends of Prince Harry and Meghan say that this small-scale return to public life with their first UK ‘walkabout’ since Megxit, has come with one stark realisation. ‘They know that some people have come to hate them, and that some people hate what they did,’ I’m told. That is a huge concession from Team Sussex, and was shared with me yesterday as their supporters sought to explain the significance of the Nottingham engagements – and what the couple plan to do next. I’m told the pair had feared the potential reactions of the crowd and were relieved to find a warm welcome, albeit from an admittedly small group. Of the 150 people or so gathered, around half were from the media.
The Sussexes don’t care about the haters: Friends, though, say the Sussexes are not concerned with the people they call ‘haters’ – they know there will always be those who enjoy criticising them – rather how they are perceived by those who are less engaged with royal drama. They are determined to win these people over with ‘low key’ and ‘respectful’ public events.
Harry requested that Meghan wear British designers: Prince Harry is apparently ‘very pleased’ with how the day went and was involved in planning, right down to requesting his wife wear British designers to show her allegiance to the country they call home again. ‘That was a royal visit even if it wasn’t,’ says his pal. ‘They were delighted with the warm welcome. H is delighted.’
Humble: And I can reveal that there will be more outings to come – news to make their enemies at the Palace shudder. Words like ‘humble’ are also being used. That’s what the pair were apparently hoping to convey – despite Meghan’s £3,386 outfit – with their meetings with grassroots charities. As for the idea that they may be treading on royal toes, that notion is swiftly, if not entirely convincingly, debunked. A friend of Harry and Meghan tells me: ‘They are making efforts to re-enter slowly with humility and hope to win support that way. There is no intention to thumb a nose at the King or cause irritation. This sort of work is what makes Harry happy, it is in his DNA. It is nothing to do with relations with the Royal Family.’
Meghan is now house-hunting: So uplifted were Harry and Meghan by their engagements this week that their circle feels a line has been successfully crossed in terms of public approval. The welcome, it seems, was warm enough for Meghan to start house hunting in the UK in earnest… Until now the family have been staying in a house on the estate of a wealthy friend on the fringes of the Cotswolds. Friends confirm they are searching for a new home with lots of land, no public rights of way and nine bedrooms at least. Their budget is £10million. A friend said this week: ‘I think we are going to see Meghan moving to look more actively at property soon. I know that they have an agent looking at what is available for them in terms of houses and he is sending everything which might suit to their team to look at virtually. I think it’s about to go up a notch.’
More visits like Nottingham: As for their public-facing endeavours, the friend adds: ‘They can achieve great support for charities and intend to do so. There will be more days like [Thursday] going forward. People want the old Harry, the Harry who they loved. This was a successful event with no narrative other than supporting the organisations. For security reasons it had the shape of a royal event but that is because, ultimately, that is who they are.’
They’re not ready to go back to America: The positivity expressed by pals runs counter to recent speculation the Sussexes might throw in the towel on this British adventure. Why? Well, one of the reasons behind the move, to spend time with Harry’s father, King Charles, seems not to have happened. They don’t appear to have seen each other since taking tea back in July. The King has been busy – with some reports suggesting he’s even too busy to take his son’s calls.
The Sussexes probably aren’t getting real security, but there has been some movement: Another key aspect to the move was Harry’s quest for security provided by the Home Office. Harry has spent six years in fruitless litigation over his desire for security. It seems that his hopes of resolving the security problem have faded as the summer passed. Friends this week suggest that Harry’s camp are bracing themselves for a yet another ‘no’. I am told: ‘The liaison team is significant. It’s not just a question of having a phone number to ring any more. There is a bit of a protective bubble there for them now and a pattern has been established. There is a liaison officer embedded with them and he can call on a team as and when he judges it is needed, so they do have more resources now in reality than before. It feels like a middle ground. It’s a support to them.’
The security situation in Nottingham: That sounds as if his team accept that the status quo may be as good as they are going to get. The Duke and Duchess travelled in a convoy of two Range Rovers with their own security while Nottinghamshire police provided support with one unmarked police car, one traffic police car and three community policemen on hand.
The security stuff is interesting because everyone clocked the fact that police officers were on the ground in Nottingham, helping with crowd control and ensuring that Harry and Meghan moved from event to event pretty smoothly. I actually hope that Boshoff is correct there, that the Sussexes’ private security is already being supplemented by more police support. That makes sense. It also makes sense that the Home Office is going to keep slow-walking a decision on actual police security and that it will eventually be a “no.” Harry really blew up his credibility on the security issue for nothing but the same old bulls–t from the palace and RAVEC.
As for the rest of it – I believe Harry is pleased, and I believe that he sees Nottingham as his model for how to work and operate in the UK. The thing is, I also believed that other story, about how Meghan would only do events like Nottingham rarely, and she’s more focused on the kids and As Ever. Harry would prefer to do a lot more of these royal-style charitable visits, while Meghan has been done with this way of working for years. I really hope they aren’t buying a UK home. God. Just stay there for a year and GTFO.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry is a jagged little pill
Agreed! I never would of thought he’d put “British soil” and doing these Royal styled events above his wife and kids safety. Should have known better, he is a Windsor man after all. I’m so thankful that the visit went well for Meghan and there were no issues.
This was one visit they both participated in and she looked like she was as happy to be there as Harry. She was supposed to make appearances over the summer that were all cancelled so why so you think Harry is imposing this on her? Sometimes you all sound like you want to suffocate Meghan with concern and forget she’s capable of making decisions beyond submitting to her husband’s wishes.
It was a very good day and he should be pleased with how it went. However it’s not his framework for life. There’s a lot of blah blah blah in this article. Does anyone actually believe that Harry had to tell Meghan to wear British designers? Hasn’t she worn local designers in every place she’s visited, like Australia, Colombia and Nigeria, but she needs a reminder from her husband to wear British? That’s how I know a lot of this article is pure speculation and filler. The most salient thing is security. If they buy a house there, good for them. They should have s UK property and if they hadn’t had Frogmore taken, they would have a UK house already. These people judt comment on the visible appearances but they don’t know what they actually do behind the scenes to make it possible, or the work they do outside of days like Nottingham.
The part about Harry having to ask Megan to wear all British designer? Please. Like Meghan isn’t well versed enough to know that.
I like Harry, but there’s no way on god’s green earth that he was giving Meghan pointers about how to dress for an event, omg. She is the one who always turns out in local designs when they are on tour, and I think she’s treating their time in the UK similarly. With due respect, she gave him a fashion glow up, not the other way around!
While some of the nonsense from those gutter rats have turned into fruition, I side eye any reporting from those known gutter rats. I too wish at least Meghan and their children stay in the UK is short. I continue to wish this couple well.
There’s no way that Harry told Meghan to wear British designers. Come on. She always wears designers of the country they are going about in.
That said, yeah it’s realistic to think RAVEC is a no. But everything else sounds like fan fiction.
I don’t believe Harry had to request that Meghan wear British designers. She always wears local designers when they make visits like this. If Harry is happy, that’s good, but I’m more Team Meghan and I hope she’s happy, too.
I’m not one of those people who believe Boshoff had good sourcing about Harry and Meghan’s return. Like Eden she obviously heard gossip from acquaintances of Harry that he was considering returning but everything else they have said has turned out to be abject nonsense. I admire Harry for being consistent on security. I don’t for one second think he has blown his credibility. Now local police forces seem to feel it necessary to provide a police presence, even if they don’t get security from
RAVEC. If he had kept quiet he might get nothing. Also he had put all his concerns on the public record, I can understand why he would want to do that.
Harry would never tell Meghan what to wear and I don’t think Meghan will be doing a lot of these visits. I love how they try to pretend that the crowd was small, ignoring the fact that is was much bigger than ‘working royals’ get for similar events. The royals only big crowds when they go to tourist hotspots or appear at big set piece events these days. If any other royal couple had visited small local charities in the back streets of Nottingham it would have been crickets. They also only count the crowds at the first visit and ignore the people waiting at other events.
I’m not in a parasocial relationship with Harry and Meghan so have no problem with them house hunting in the UK. They are grown adults who can live wherever they want!
Agree with all of this.
You echoed my thoughts exactly..
I’m with all of you
If Boshoff had good sources with the Sussexes, I would think she would have been invited to Nottingham. According to Becky English no one from the DM was invited to cover the visit. I have a hard time believing anything Boshoff writes because of her previous inconsistencies. I think the Telegraph report is much closer to the truth than anything Boshoff writes.
That’s the thing. No-one from the DM was invited. Yet they still sent FOUR people up there to cover it. No-one from the tabloids was invited, yet several tabloid reporters went there anyway. It does appear that many local reporters were invited and this news got back to national papers which then hastened to send their own staff while avoiding a whole King and queen consort in Wales – all to cover the irrelevant “private citizen” royals which they have to begun to decribe as “former” royals.
Didn’t Alison say Harry would be mainly home with the kids & Meghan would be back to California every 5 weeks 🤪- chop chop Meghan haven’t seen that yet
And yea I could have written an article that Harry was pleased with how things went in Nottingham. He looked happy & whilst he was in bodyguard mode, there were loads of videos of him looking very touched by the people being so warm to Meghan.
Ps I did say that not everybody in uk buys into tabloid & royalist crap & dislikes Meghan. So whilst racism & xenophobia is a huge issue in Uk as elsewhere, I wasn’t surprised by the warm reception in Nottingham. I saw many local folks online saying they were proud at the reception Nottingham gave Meghan.
I don’t believe this woman for one minute. She’s speculating and hoping she’ll get it right.
Why? I don’t believe Meghan really wants to do a lot of these visits. She has her children and her own company to run. ITV recently reported that her public appearances are likely to remain relatively rare, while Harry is more focused on philanthropy and public service. I find that reporting more credible than Alice Boshoff’s claims.
As for Harry’s father, I’ve been wondering whether Charles might be more ill than we’re being led to believe. There have been recent reports about engagements being cancelled or scaled back and his workload being reduced. Perhaps Harry is keeping a low profile in the hope of getting more opportunities to see his dad. We all know how important family is to Harry.
Of course, this is speculation on my part, based on some of the recent reporting, including ITV’s coverage, which I consider more reliable than Boshoff’s anonymous sources. Harry and Meghan are the only ones who really know what they’re planning. 😀
All of a sudden there are myriad “friends” talking on background about all aspects of Sussex life. Unfortunately their p.r. Advisors have decided to join into the briefing game. No good will come of it, and the notion that they have a program to win over the public over time in Britain is poorly advised. At best it results in Team Sussex joining in the rota games, which will ruin their brand and not work anyways.
I don’t think their goal is to win over the public. Why do you think that is something they want. I think they want to be safe while in public, to be able to carry out their work without constant venom or complaints from the other royals, but we all know that ship has sailed and Meghan isn’t exactly giving the impression she wants that. I have seen quotes from “friends “ that are lifted directly from Twitter/X so don’t assume they’re out their briefing constantly just because they will push back or respond to articles sometimes..
The article says it. Either a briefing from H&M p.r. folks or an actual “friend.”
I don’t know that they’re not briefing. I’d assume they are in some capacity but not nearly as much as people imagine. I also feel like Harry went to court with the BM. He said his peace. He got accountability from all of them except the DM, although Meghan did. So having done that, I can believe he interacts with the rota and BM a little bit differently. Bc he was allowed to say his peace in court. My thing about briefing is if you’re briefing about yourself but just don’t want to go on official record, that’s one thing, which might work out or might not. But it’s when you’re briefing in a way to smear someone else. Like the briefs are not about yourself but about making someone else look bad. TBC, I’m just talking about the Sussexes briefing in general. I think Boshoff knows fuck all.
I hope they do buy a house. They are a cosmopolitan family and I’m thrilled they are in the UK and hope they make the most of this adventure.
💯
No, Harry did not tell Meghan to wear all British designers. Come on now. Meghan would have done that on her own without his input.
I think the security thing is interesting because it sounds like some sort of deal has been struck – their team has a liason with the security office, and in the event of a major public event or increased threat or a specific threat or whatever, the liason officer can call in a security team. So they’re not just winging this security thing, there has been some movement and it seems reasonable as long as that liason officer is….well, reasonable.
I think they were always looking to buy a house in the UK (well always meaning since they moved there). I don’t think they intended to stay on their friend’s property indefinitely – kind of the same way they stayed at Tyler Perry’s house for a short while and then had bought the Montecito house before anyone knew they had left Tyler’s house. Remember they wanted to keep Frogmore, so the idea of a house in the UK isn’t something that is completely out of left field.
As for Harry being pleased with how the day went – of course he was pleased. They both seemed delighted with the crowds and the people they met (the video of Meghan rushing to see the Hubb women is super cute) and Harry always seems extra pleased when Meghan is greeted warmly by the public – like he loves to see that people are excited to see her. Plus, he got to fix her ponytail a few times and we all know he loves that.
So, does that mean Boshoff has sources? I’m inclined to say no, not really. For the most part a lot of what she said is just common sense. and I dont think any Sussex source would say something about how “they know people hate them and hate what they did.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nottingham to check on their patronages, the difference their donations made to beneficiaries and the wider local social impact, is evidence of impressive long term commitment, dedication and support for charitable causes working address poverty, deprivation and other societal inequalities. Notably, logistics, resources, time spent etcetera was all
at the Sussexs expense.
Watch related comments below
https://www.tiktok.com/@kateisobsessedwithmeghan/video/7697179614032006422?
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7698278151914474774?
I know where all those “anonymous friends” in this piece come from: this entire article sounds exactly like a hodgepodge of discussions that frequently take place in chat groups on X—or in any other SM chat group for that matter. These talentless scribblers are constantly lurking anonymously in these chat groups—whether they are from supporters or haters/opponents of the Sussexes—scouring them for content and topics of conversation. I recognice at least 2 parag. from a recent X chat. And. over the years, I have often seen the content of discussions I participated in, or merely had listened to, reappear word for word in their articles, commentaries, etc.
This is what passes for ‘journalism’ these days. Not tracking down sources but perusing social media on their phones.
I think another commenter called the left behinds “publicly funded royals”. Thats 100% apt.
Any rich person can go donate, visit, and put on events meeting the charity. This work is not not for royals and is commonly done in the US as a tax benefit for rich people. It makes no sense to call it half in/full time or whatever.
It’s literally rich people charity work + PR. Also the British people are getting the shaft at putting the royals on government benefits to the tune of $100s millions for their crappy “work”.
I don’t think for a minute these “pals” are anything other than voices in Boshoff’s head and her fellow rota rats. As @Haley has put it so succinctly, “Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nottingham to check on their patronages, the difference their donations made to beneficiaries and the wider local social impact, is evidence of impressive long term commitment, dedication and support for charitable causes working address poverty, deprivation and other societal inequalities.” I think Nottingham was a special case, and the other one is going to be Invictus. This is Harry’s year, and I imagine Meghan will concentrate on her business and possibly do some quiet things with her remaining patronage Smart Works. The comments from Nottingham prove that not everyone believes the tabloids and a few made people in the crowd made it a point of telling Meghan so. I wouldn’t be surprised if they bought a property in the UK but we’re not like to know about it. They are an Anglo-American family, Harry is a British prince. It’s clear they are in the UK to oversee Harry’s charities, for Harry to live at “home for a while” and the children to experience British schools and culture. I think the reality is that they will always have to have one foot in each continent. Nobody has to be stuck in any one place permanently anyway, these days. I think there must be some kind of security understanding/arrangement worked out. It’s hard to believe that Harry would expose his family to danger, or Meghan allowing her children to be afraid. They may not have obvious armed police security and motorcycle escorts each time they step out, but aside from Charles, the Brits know that having something happen to the Sussexes is not good for their country. Hope there is some critical thinking in the current government. Sussex supporters are on tenterhooks, but I think recent events should given them some assurance that the family are not completely sitting ducks.
Harry and Meghan absolutely deserve to bring up their family in both Britain and the US, it’s heartwarming to see in tiny clips.
Pragmatically I wonder if Harry needed to be boots on the ground to keep Invictus safe and secure after what happened with Sentebale. Will hates the very idea of a crowd of thousands cheering Harry and potentially Charles in Birmingham. He’s got the money, connections, and desire to throw endless spanners in the works. In that light I could see Meghan not just at peace with taking this on but eager to make it work.