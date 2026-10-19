Duchess Meghan is no longer in talks to join Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’

Back in August, just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their plans to move back to the UK, Tina Brown started a rumor about Meghan eyeing a role in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. The Netflix show films in the Cotswolds, and the second season was just weeks away from premiering when the Meghan rumors circulated. Royalists loudly theorized that Meghan was desperate and broke and that’s why she was hellbent on getting a role on a show most people hadn’t even heard of. When really, the jig was up in a matter of days – it was clear (to me, at least) that the rumors were being circulated by Ritchie’s camp and Netflix as a way to (cynically) promote the show using Meghan’s name. And boom, a few weeks later, Netflix renewed the series for a third season, and several of the cast members gave on-the-record comments disparaging Meghan’s potential involvement. Well, according to one of Meghan’s friends, Meghan was rolling her eyes with this whole gossip storyline.
The Duchess of Sussex was “used” to promote the television series The Gentlemen, her friends have claimed. Sources close to the Duchess have accused Netflix of leaking her potential involvement in the crime drama to boost publicity.
It was reported in August that the Duchess was in advanced discussions to join the cast for the third instalment of Guy Ritchie’s show. However, in an about-turn less than 24 hours after the news was revealed, her potential role was thrown into doubt after public opposition. Talks have been abandoned and the Duchess is officially out of the running, a source close to her confirmed.
Season two of The Gentlemen, which stars Theo James as a duke who becomes a drug baron, premiered earlier this month. Friends of the Duchess believe she was “used to help promote” the second series of the show, for which viewing figures fell by 500,000.
“Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two, because they knew it wasn’t as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third,” one told The Telegraph. “It’s the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along. The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity.”
The Telegraph revealed last week that the Duchess was looking to resume her acting career properly. She is reading scripts for shows across all platforms as well as film scripts. However, one source said the Duchess had become “very cautious” about reading scripts in case news of her involvement was leaked to the press, and had been advised not to speak about scripts with her friends or wider circle.
“They’re being very cautious about which scripts they agree to read at the moment,” the source said. “Everyone knows that whatever Meghan’s first film or show turns out to be, it’s going to attract huge interest. The prospect of seeing her return to acting will drive big audiences, and ultimately, someone – whether it’s Netflix, Amazon or another studio – is going to make a lot of money from it.”
If the Duchess were to take on a role in the future series, it would be the latest project in long-standing ties between her and Netflix. The streaming giant was a commercial partner for her US-based lifestyle brand As Ever, which she plans to continue running from Britain, and was the host of her unscripted show promoting the brand called With Love, Meghan.
The recent departure from Netflix of Bela Bajaria, who had been its chief content officer and one of the couple’s biggest cheerleaders, has been described as a blow to the Duke and Duchess by some Hollywood sources. One LA-based producer and event consultant, who has worked independently with Prince Harry, said: “This Netflix shake up is very significant and of such enormity that everything within the business is being reviewed. Just look at their share price in the last year. The business is hurting and so when that happens in Hollywood there is upheaval, changes in strategy and splits from talent. There is no way Harry and Meghan’s future will be not reviewed.”
One source insisted that while the Duke and Duchess felt for Ms Bajaria, her exit would not directly affect them.
Re: Bela Bajaria’s exit from Netflix, it definitely crossed my mind that Harry and Meghan are losing a big ally at Netflix. Bela was one of their biggest fans at Netflix, and she was often sent out to deny all of those random “Netflix hates the Sussexes” stories. There are no guarantees that the next programming director will be Team Sussex. Not it matters to Harry and Meghan at this point – while they still have some projects in development attached to Netflix, it doesn’t look like there’s much actual development.
As for this mess with The Gentlemen, I swear, Meghan’s haters have some kind of derangement-blindness. It was clear from the start of the rumormongering that Ritchie’s team and Netflix were using Meghan’s name as engagement-bait and promotion for the second season. Those haters seem to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance, where they believe with all their heart that Meghan is broke, desperate and unemployable yet Meghan is also all-powerful and “behind” every random rumor about herself. As we’ve seen many times, people (even famous people) use Meghan’s name to get attention constantly. That’s what happened here.
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The Tina Brown public backlash in 24 hours nonsense was roundly debunked at the time by industry insiders. And Netflix carried on hinting mysteriously for some time after, including Series 3 greenlit announcement.
Over the weekend a Netflix insider pushed back to The Times saying ‘stunt casting’ wasn’t needed. As they weren’t accused of this the very obvious Strawman/red herring proves they did leak, lol! Others in the industry are openly mocking Netflix for this, while conceding that the marketing strategy worked a treat.
Wasn’t a good fit for Meghan anyway for multiple reasons, imo. She’s best off out of it.
The way Meghan’s name is used to create drama is fascinating. All Meghan has to do is to keep living and she knows at any minute someone will be using her name for nonsense. To be this powerful has to be annoying. I try hard to stay away from speculating re the Sussexes because there is a band of idiots who do this for us daily. All we have to do is sit back and wait. A woman moving to a different continent with young children for a movie role, ridiculous.
Exactly
I think there were legit initial discussions (which is why Meghan’s pr & agent wouldn’t comment when the news first came out) but which maybe didn’t go very far. The producers were like watch this space at a tv conference last month so there was definitely a degree of them egging on more interest in the show as a result of the rumours. And of course the third season renewal happened in the height of the rumour mill
So I do think there was some game playing here & I assumed at the time Meghan was cool with that maybe cos it was all within the Netflix family. If she wasn’t which now seems to be the case I think her comms have messed up with commenting on this story which makes it a bigger deal than it was. Apart from some silly scum story last week claiming that a ‘source’ said Guy Ritchie had said no chance on Meghan’s casting, I don’t think anyone was thinking about this possible casting story anymore. This is just making an unnecessary ‘fallout’ story. I know commentators here always want them to push back on stories etc but sometimes silence is golden & I think this one of those times
Could it be possible that Meghan just wants to be fabulous and do school runs? Why are they complaining? That’s twice as much as The Heir and The Hair do.
@Henny Penny … LOL!!! The Heir and The Hair?? I am SO stealing that! 🙂
Kudos for the Heir and the Hair moniker. I, too, will steal that!
Meghan said in the past that she was done with acting, this chapter of her life is closed, That was when she left Suits. She also said that filming WLM was a lot of work, that’s why she didn’t want a 3rd season. Same for her podcasts. She wants to concentrate on raising her children and As Ever. With some philanthropy on top. A cameo here and there, for funsies, which don’t need her on set for more than a few days.
If she reads scripts (which I doubt) then for a cameo or for Archewell Productions. Which has yet to produce at least 2 films and one series which are in the pipeline for a long time now.
The Sussex pr team takes a lot of heat for not addressing rumors but if ever there was a story they could have shut down, it was this one. Perhaps they didn’t want to taint their relationship with Netflix, however, looking at the amount of negative press this story generated, I hope it was worth it.
I’m curious about people even saying she’s looking at scripts and wanting to get back into acting. Bc didn’t that come out of the whole Gentlman discussion? So who’s to say that’s even true? I’d love to see her acting except again those are long hours, sometime 12-14 hr/day. Idk that I see her doing that for days on end.
This was the reason she (herself) gave for not doing more WLM. So it’s never been remotely likely.
You can’t believe everything you read on the internet.
@Jais There were rumours she was looking at scripts and might film something in the UK, I think that came from her team. Then someone leaked the Gentleman story. I do believe the team behind the Gentleman leaked it in order to get publicity for a show the public had forgotten about. It obviously wasn’t a good fit for Meghan as someone else has said so she is better off out of the whole thing! I don’t believe Meghan ever did anything more than look at the script.
I can see her returning to acting in a very limited capacity. I read somewhere years ago that when her kids were little, Gwyneth Paltrow had a specific number of days she was willing to be on set (I feel like it was three but that seems really low?) and that was it. I think this was around the time of the first Avengers/Iron <Man and being Pepper Potts, because I'm sure those scenes were pretty quick and easy to film compared to the rest of the movie.
Anyway I could see Meghan taking a project with those kinds of terms – a certain number of days, something she could do in less than 10 days, something like that. I don't see her joining a TV show long term with those hours.
In other news – apparently the young folk have caught on to Suits. My 14 year old son asked to watch it last week because, and I quote, "Harvey Spector has incredible aura." He said the show gets talked about a lot in schol. I said he could watch it with the understanding that THATS NOT HOW LAW FIRMS WORK AND THAT'S NOT WHAT ATTORNEYS ACTUALLY DO lol. So maybe another Suits renaissance is coming.
I really really hope that Archewell productions actually comes through for Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date.
I’ve been saying that Meghan should’ve been paid for the free promotion. Netflix better cut that cheque.
I never thought this was true or she’s looking to return to acting. She’s already in a film that we know about so it just never even made sense about this. And I don’t believe anyone in her camp is talking to people about this at all. It was the dumbest rumor ever and I think Tina Brown just tried to find a show filming in Britain she could tie Meghan to. If she’s so focused on the school run, she’s not filming a tv show or movie.
To make it make sense, imho:
Ever hear the joke about why sharks don’t attack lawyers? Professional courtesy.
HRH, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Guy Ritchie are both represented by the same Los Angeles talent agency, WME and both have development contracts with Netflix
Consider, that HRH did Netflix, WME, Ritchie, and his lackluster second offering of the Gentlemen, a favor, a professional courtesy; allowing the rumor to go unchallenged to date.
Ritchie, WME, and Netflix should say “thank you, Your Royal Highness,” and take a bloody seat; directly next to Ari Emmanuel.
I really hope Duchess Meghan returns to acting.
The Derangers keep trying to pretend as if she wasn’t one of the reasons for the Big Suits Revival a couple of years ago, when the show hit billions of hours of viewing. Meghan, and the fact that it’s an excellent, stylish, pre-COVID corporate nostalgia show with a fun ensemble cast and top-notch writing.
So anyone saying their show wouldn’t benefit from having Meghan in it is basically saying, “yeah guys, I’d rather not win the lottery”.
Their loss.
And as for Netflix, it’s giving sinking ship vibes. One look at recent headlines about them says it all. In the end it’s going to look like Meghan dumped Netflix, not the other way around.
This whole thing reeks and I just don’t think it’s worth all these quotes from so-called friends of the Duchess as they put it here. They keep saying she’s getting s lit of scripts but for what? Don’t producers also look at scripts? If Archewell had projects in the pipeline, you’d think that would be their priority, not a revived acting career at 45. I find this whole Gentlemen thing irritating and everyone involved seems like tacky opportunists who did use Meghan’s name for publicity without her consent. It seems this article is an attempt to put Meghan down after the Nottingham visit.
oh that’s a good point re: producing and scripts. It’s the kind of thing where there could be a half truth there – she is reviewing scripts – but it has nothing do with a return to acting.
Honestly don’t understand why, if she really does want to return to acting (and why shouldn’t she if she wants), her team don’t go the OBVIOUS route: Christmas movies!
Merry Christmas in Montecito – it writes itself. Maybe Meghan doesn’t play the main character if she’s just testing the waters. Let’s say it’s about a young British woman who comes to California to work in a restaurant or a catering company or something where Meghan is the owner and comes in and out. The heroine is torn between, IDK, some asshole her family picks and the True Love guy who seems out of her reach. Meghan gives her the advice to follow her heart, it’s cheesy, it’s corny, it’s adorable. Lots of showcasing of beautiful scenery and food displays, get a little product placement in there.
If it’s a hit and she wants to do more, the sequel is Season’s Greetings in Sussex, or Christmas in the Cotswolds. Meghan comes over to the British girl’s wedding and meets some handsome red-haired guy. Cosy shenanigans ensure.
Netflix would clean up and it would be wholesome enough not to damage their mythical royal standing.
I think Christmas movies would be so in her wheelhouse. Wish they produce something like that.