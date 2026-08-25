Netflix renewed Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ for a third season, Meghan is still ‘in talks’

Since Friday, there have been thousands of stories written about the Duchess of Sussex possibly getting an acting job in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series, The Gentlemen. The Gentlemen films in the Cotswolds and it stars Theo James, Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones and many more. The idea behind the Meghan-casting story was that season 2 is about to be released on Netflix, and they would soon learn if the show was being renewed for a third season, and Meghan would be written into that potential third season, if she signed on. I said yesterday that I sort of believed the Meghan rumors were about hyping the second season and getting more attention for a series which wasn’t on many people’s radars. Well, after three days of casting buzz, guess which show just got renewed on Monday??

“The Gentlemen” has officially been greenlit for Season 3, Variety can confirm. Guy Ritchie’s high-society, high-octane caper starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario is set to return for a third outing, comprised of eight episodes. Variety understands that while the new season is in pre-production no scripts have yet been finalized, let alone new casting, despite rumors of Meghan Markle joining. The show is due to go into production imminently. “The ambition of ‘The Gentlemen’ has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight,” says creator, writer, director and executive producer Guy Ritchie. “A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”

[From Variety]

Well, at least we can update the Meghan-casting rumors to include “she might appear in a season which has now been greenlit.” Variety also notes that Guy Ritchie is on board as executive producer, co-writer and director, so casting decisions really are his call across the board. Speaking of, People Magazine reported: “PEOPLE understands Meghan remains in talks despite recent reports to the contrary, though no deal has been finalized.” I genuinely hope that this is real and Meghan gets cast on this show, because otherwise, they really just used her name for clout and promotion.

Is Guy Ritchie’s back okay? Why is he standing like that in every photo?