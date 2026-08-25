Netflix renewed Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ for a third season, Meghan is still ‘in talks’

Since Friday, there have been thousands of stories written about the Duchess of Sussex possibly getting an acting job in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series, The Gentlemen. The Gentlemen films in the Cotswolds and it stars Theo James, Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones and many more. The idea behind the Meghan-casting story was that season 2 is about to be released on Netflix, and they would soon learn if the show was being renewed for a third season, and Meghan would be written into that potential third season, if she signed on. I said yesterday that I sort of believed the Meghan rumors were about hyping the second season and getting more attention for a series which wasn’t on many people’s radars. Well, after three days of casting buzz, guess which show just got renewed on Monday??
“The Gentlemen” has officially been greenlit for Season 3, Variety can confirm.
Guy Ritchie’s high-society, high-octane caper starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario is set to return for a third outing, comprised of eight episodes. Variety understands that while the new season is in pre-production no scripts have yet been finalized, let alone new casting, despite rumors of Meghan Markle joining. The show is due to go into production imminently.
“The ambition of ‘The Gentlemen’ has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight,” says creator, writer, director and executive producer Guy Ritchie. “A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.”
[From Variety]
Well, at least we can update the Meghan-casting rumors to include “she might appear in a season which has now been greenlit.” Variety also notes that Guy Ritchie is on board as executive producer, co-writer and director, so casting decisions really are his call across the board. Speaking of, People Magazine reported: “PEOPLE understands Meghan remains in talks despite recent reports to the contrary, though no deal has been finalized.” I genuinely hope that this is real and Meghan gets cast on this show, because otherwise, they really just used her name for clout and promotion.
Is Guy Ritchie’s back okay? Why is he standing like that in every photo?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Netflix
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Theo James, Guy Ritchie and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen UK Series Global Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in West End, London, United Kingdom on 5 March 2024.,Image: 854745739, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Johannesburg, on October 02, 2019, to visit a township near Johannesburg where they will meet with inspiring local youth entrepreneurs and view skills initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in South Africa
Photo: Albert Nieboer /
Netherlands OUT / Point de Vue OUT |,Image: 538547272, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Albert Nieboer / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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(200310) — LONDON, March 10, 2020 () — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, Britain, March 9, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/),Image: 563914158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Han Yan / Avalon
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03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677217, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
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Guy Ritchie attends ‘ The Gentlemen ‘ – UK Series Global Premiere, at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London, England. UK. Tuesday 5th March 2024 -,Image: 854184443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: The Gentlemen – UK Series Global , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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Guy Ritchie and David Beckham at The Gentlemen UK Series Global Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in West End, London, United Kingdom on 5 March 2024.,Image: 854648886, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Theo James, Guy Ritchie and Kaya Scodelario at The Gentlemen UK Series Global Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in West End, London, United Kingdom on 5 March 2024.,Image: 854745727, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039020846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
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Again I think given two strong links between Guy and Meghan (WME and Netflix) this just sounds like a “Why not troll everyone and then have a great series? Right? Let’s have a laugh that gets some coin all around and then we’ll see.” I can totally see Ari Emmanuel putting that together and all participants happy to read Tina Brown and other bottom-feeding journalist outlets to filth as a lark that may have a future payout.
What comes of it, who knows? But stranger things have happened in Hollywood for certain and there’s lots of people on all sides who would benefit from this. I’m Team Well Played!
+1 this seems all benefit, no harm for all involved. Maybe a favor to Netflix to get the show some extra attention while Meghan is top story once again? I do not see Meghan actually participating in this show, but who knows anymore!
I’ve only seen one clip from the gentleman online and it was skewering William. One of the plot points was that one brother is power and heirarchy obsessed and the younger brother played by Theo James has to calm him down. And everyone online was saying oh that’s William about the raging out brother. So Meghan being on this show would be fascinating to say the least. But the idea that talks are still happening does in fact make Tina Brown wrong. She had no clue. Shocking. She just wants to get her Meghan digs in, even if it means making up lies. Or exposing the fact that her sources suck and know nothing about the Sussexes or anyone around them. Both can be true actually.
before all of this “Will they cast Meg” gossip the Gentlemen was a fave for exatly that reason. Its very “What if Harry could be king” coded because the older brother is a lazy, entitled mess with a schemer wife and the second son is the one fit to be Duke so the father changes the will to make it so. If it weren’t for future duchess on that show being a gang leader (which is one of the reasons I don’t want Meg on the show making that comparison even more on the nose) it’s just yelling “William you suck” for the first 3 episodes.
I had no clue about the plot of this show until I read these posts. Now I’m CACKLING.
Tina Brown, what are you really, actually trying to say by trying to link Megs with this show? Are you saying that Charles is about to set aside William for Prince Henry, Regent?
Either way it’s a spectacular own goal for her sugars, Team WanK.
Indeed, @Jais!!!! I watched this show over a year ago — maybe more than that — and the entire plot is driven by the self-evident incapacity of the older brother and the earth shattering decision of their father to promote the second son over the first born. Needless to day the first thing I thought of was WanK. I *really* hope Meghan gets a role because she would be *perfect* for the whole vibe.
It is hard to see Meghan as anything but a cameo role, or playing herself, at this point in her life. If the show trolls William, then that’s nothing she and Harry haven’t done before!
I hope Meghan decides to return to acting. I think it would be a wise decision for her.
Well…Tina Brown—who digs deep into the recesses of her own posterior to pull out the next Sussex storyline—originialy “broke” this news. I guess it’s not out of the realm of possiblily that Meghan will work for Guy Richie, he’s a powerful player and “The Gentleman” is a popular show. Still, it’s hard to believe a tiresome old hag whose main Sussex “source” is her own ass
I still say this would be a terrible move. Pointless controversy for the sake of it given the nature of the show, plus it’s not even THAT BIG A SHOW to be worthy of her name and celebrity status.
The obvious move, to me, if Meghan really is returning to acting is the Lindsay Lohan method! BUILD A NICE CHRISTMAS MOVIE AROUND HER! It fits with the As Ever brand (it could be about someone who creates holiday decorations or something), a script with a few witty lines (“need a hand with that Christmas tree?” “I can manage, I’m no princess!”) and it’s a ‘safe’ sweet option that no one can say is damaging to the monarchy or whatever. I’m not saying do A Christmas Prince, just a handsome co-star who’s playing an army vet or something. Meghan could perform this standing on her head but it’s probably closer to who she seems to be than anything else. You know we’d watch!
The only concrete information about this story is the the show has been renewed for season 3. I’m starting to question why everything pertaining to Meghan gets leaked? This doesn’t bode well for her and Harry’s stay in the UK.
This wasn’t a leak, it was an announcement.
OMG this could be sooooo rich. Let’s not forget Meghan began her summer vacation carousel with a photo of her laughing hard. My dream: she plays some kind of crime boss who wreaks revenge on various thinly disguised Bulliams and Countesses of Bucklebury. Guy Ritchie is right in reading the British Aristocracy as the OG gangstas, and he has a great sense of humour. Fingers crossed.
Now o am going to have to go watch this show and hope with my fingers crossed that Meghan will be in season 3. Darn it . Was trying to cut back on watching shows and get to bed at a decent hour 😄
Season 1 was great, and Theo James is gorgeous and an amazing actor. I’ll be watching regardless of future casting decisions. I did hope Theo James would be cast as James Bond after he did so well in this show. But I’m happy to see him here for at least 2 more seasons.
I think Theo James is too pretty to play Bond. Seriously.