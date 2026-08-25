Brad Pitt’s AA buddies are ‘genuinely concerned’ that Pitt is drinking again

Over the weekend, we discussed Vivienne Jolie’s efforts to drop “Pitt” from her legal name. Vivienne recently completed the state-required four weeks of newspaper ads announcing her name change, and her court date (for her official name change) is scheduled for early November. By the time she completes this process, she will be the fourth “Jolie-Pitt” child to successfully drop “Pitt” from her legal name. In TMZ’s coverage of the newspaper ads, a “source close to Brad Pitt” told the outlet that “they believe Angelina caused the rift between Brad and their children, adding of the recent name change … ‘This is alienation the sequel … same script … same sad story.’”
As I said in my earlier coverage, what’s unique about the Vivienne update is that this is now unfolding with the knowledge that Brad relapsed years ago and he hasn’t stopped drinking. Brad said all of that (using different words) in his recent Esquire cover interview. He claimed that he was sober for seven years and then he got off the wagon three years ago… back when his youngest children were around 14/15 and he still had some kind of custodial situation. Meaning, it’s getting pretty difficult for Brad to run the same old “Angelina alienated the kids” play while he was half in the bag. During the whole sobriety conversation, we heard from many “experts” in the field who mostly talked around what is effectively an alcoholic relapse. Well, Radar Online claims that Brad’s AA buddies are actually quite upset about what he said.
Brad Pitt’s friends from Alcoholics Anonymous are worried about his decision to drink again after seven years sober, fearing the Hollywood star could be taking a dangerous gamble with a habit that previously caused turmoil in his life.
As Radaronline.com has reported, the 62-year-old Fight Club actor has revealed he has returned to alcohol but insists he now drinks in moderation, following years of sobriety after joining AA in the aftermath of his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, 51.
Pitt now said he limits himself to a few glasses of wine, while girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, is said to help ensure his drinking remains controlled.
A Hollywood insider warned us: “There are people Brad met through AA who are genuinely concerned. They remember how seriously he approached sobriety and what his life looked like before he stopped drinking. For them, the worry is that somebody with that history cannot necessarily assume moderate drinking will remain moderate forever.”
Pitt recently told Esquire magazine about his journey with alcohol: “I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon.” He said he now drinks in a “more restrained manner,” adding he had “got over-confident a couple times” before realizing he needed limits. Pitt added: “I can have a few. I have to be professional about it.”
Sources said the change happened gradually rather than following a sudden decision, with friends becoming increasingly aware that Pitt was drinking socially with de Ramon and others.
Another source said: “Brad believes he understands himself much better now and has established boundaries. Some of his AA friends simply don’t share that confidence. They supported him through a period when complete abstinence became incredibly important to him, so naturally this is difficult for them to see.”
[From Radar via Yahoo]
To be fair, even if you think *some* alcoholics can return to drinking in a “professional way,” no one in AA will agree with you. It goes against every tenet of AA. There are no half-measures, no falling off the wagon in a professional way, no “one glass of wine won’t hurt,” no California sober. True believers in the AA program see this for what it really is: a years-long relapse from someone who only worked the program in a superficial way to begin with. What has stunned me about all of these stories from “addiction specialists” is how many of them are bending over backwards to excuse Brad or act as if his sobriety wasn’t a prerequisite for having a relationship with his children.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That header photo, yikes! He looks like such a dirty old man. You can really see the rapid deterioration of his skin texture now – – alcohol is undoing every effect he sought to get from his facelift
Chronic alcoholism eventually causes the body to process alcohol differently, with distinct physiological and neurological effects that are not reversed from abstention. That is why sober recovering alcoholics cannot return to moderate drinking.
‘A few’ glasses of wine. Yikes. I know everyone’s tolerance is different but that sounds like a lot of alcohol to me (who can have one and feel fine, two and I’m largely ok, more is painful).
I saw a great story about Japan where they got people to drive a car on a little track of cones they set up, then gave them a drink and drove again, and repeat. Each time they asked how they felt and filmed them. People were saying they felt totally fine then driving straight over the cones. Your body lies to you when you are drinking!
Notably, his girlfriend is quite young. The younger they are, the less life experience they have, and the more likely they are to put up with foolish behaviour that an older woman would recognize as self-destructive.
Agree. Also, inès has always given me Lindsay Shookus vibes (Ben Affleck)
She’s 33 and has been married and divorced already? She’s not a child, 30 is more than old enough to recognize toxic. She’s younger, but it’s not like when he was dating Juliette Lewis when she was 15/16 and he was in his 20s.
His girlfriend Ines loves to drink and seen photographs of her buying cannibis related products. He’s never going to fix his problems, especially with someone who enables him further.
Is cannabis not legal in Cali? For some reason I thought it was.
Glad someone pointed out the nonsense with having his girlfriend monitoring his drinking.
I’m curious to see how this plays out in practice, because it’s hard to believe that a 60-plus-year-old addict, treated like a god for decades, would listen to any woman who told him to put the bottle down. Brad is too old and has too inflated an ego to obey.
Funny thing is 2017/2018 era he DID look noticeably gaunt and thinner.
You could tell he was cutting back, cleaning out and *trying* for sobriety.
Not so much now.
My mom drank excessively for as long as I could remember. I was the baby in my family, my mom had me at 39. My sibs are 14 (brother) and 10 (sister) years older, so I was practically an only child.
My mom was briefly sober after an intervention I did with my older brother and my mom’s friends when I was in college. My mom died three years later, at age 64, of a hemorrhagic stroke.
She never stopped smoking, (a pack a day) and according to my alcoholic stepdad, she was sober for maybe a year.
Even before she passed, her liver was in bad shape.
I was 25 when she died, and it changed my life trajectory and broke my heart, obviously.
I have another personal example, my sister-in-law, who did not smoke, but was a wine tippler who could not stop. She died from cirrhosis complications and a series of strokes at age 55, leaving her two young adult sons without a mother.
This could happen to Brad. Long-term alcohol abuse (even aside from smoking) can absolutely kill you. I am certain that as much as his children are “alienated” (such bs!), they would not want to lose their dad forever.
A “source” says “his buddies in AA” say this or that. Nope. People in AA don’t talk to the press about other people in AA or their sobriety. That is also a core tenet of AA.
It’s wholly inappropriate for Radar Online or anyone to imply otherwise. It’s harmful, because then people think, “oh, AA people blab to the press about other members,” when that is not the case. This is made up.
This is is very pro AA. I am in AA myself, but do not discuss others drinking or say these big book thumping messages. I know people who drink moderately after believing tbey were alcoholics. Im not one of those people. But the language on this site is exactly why people hate AA.
I have a theory. I actually think this AA piece might be from Pitt’s PR camp. He is laying the narrative foundation on blaming Ines and subsequent dumping her.
Brad Pitt is very shrewd of using women to boost his brand over his long career: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, etc.
Whenever he has a bad episode, he resorts back to his old tried and tested tactic: using women for good publicity.
He’s now using Jennifer Aniston again, because it seems his PR was trying to make it happen with Aniston, and based on this most recent PR article, it looks like Ines was taking preventative measures on her own PR front: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/articles/brad-pitt-relationship-gf-revealed-143000596.html
So now Pitt is using his AA buddies to counter the move.
If you’re right, I wish him luck in getting rid of Inez. Unlike Angelina, she doesn’t have children to save from him, so she’ll have to endure a lot more than Angelina did. Especially since her career depends on being with him. Plus, she’s probably gathered a lot of dirt on him and rather won’t hesitate to use it because she has nothing to lose. Even NDA won’t stop her. And if that weren’t enough, she’s as obsessed with Brad as he is with Angelina. So… it won’t be easy.
I suppose there are some people who are able to cut back and still enjoy the occasional drink, but someone who blew up his marriage and family and abused his children while plastered drunk is probably not one of them.
And horrific thing is the thirsty younger girlfriend doesn’t care as long as she can share a class of wino with the alcoholic
«Pitt now said he limits himself to a few glasses of wine, while girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, is said to help ensure his drinking remains controlled.» So if his drinking gets out of control then his girlfriend can get thrown under the bus, gotcha!
De Ramon is now regarded by people around Pitt as an important stabilizing influence. ( is that why he’s drinking publicly with her) gone thr pretence she was his nutritionist 😂
A source said: “Ines knows his history and understands why people are concerned”( I doubt she cares about the sugar daddy millionaire whose getting her publicity and a major bank balance and I doubt she cares his children were hurt & left traumatised due to pitts drinking)