Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection includes a tea set, linens & room sprays

While Prince Harry is nonsensically dreaming of reconciliation with his horrible family, the Duchess of Sussex is at least keeping her eye on the ball and bottom line. Meghan has been slowly rolling out As Ever’s holiday collection, which looks to be a big collection this year. There are “Christmas baskets” full of tea and jam, there are chocolate bars, there’s an Advent calendar and there’s a really pretty deck of cards. But that was only Chapter One! As Ever sent out a preview of Chapter 2 of their Holiday collection, and Meghan is FINALLY doing dishware!!! And linen!

A table set with care and a house full of people you love.

Chapter Two brings the season into every corner of the home: embroidered linen or handwoven rattan tabletop essentials and a Trellis porcelain tea set from The Entertaining Collection, our signature scents as room sprays and reed diffusers from The Apothecary Collection, and new additions to The Gift Basket Collection.

Mark your calendar:
The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two opens October 22nd.

[From As Ever]

Some of us have begged Meghan to do As Ever dishware in some capacity and I’m SO HAPPY we’re finally getting it. I know it’s going to be expensive, but hey, at least it’s lovely. I love blue-and-white china. It looks like she’s probably just offering a tea set – a teapot, with tea cups and saucers. Plus a new candle! And room sprays! The preview also included a Compartes chocolate “gift box.” Mmmm. Chocolate. Get money, Meghan!

PS… JAM STUFFY???

Photos courtesy of As Ever and As Ever’s Instagram.

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30 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection includes a tea set, linens & room sprays”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:25 am

    It looks like maybe a journal too?

    I’m definitely getting that jam stuffy (okay two of them) for the doggies, and who knows what else, it will depend on price point.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:53 am

      As a lover of human items made into dog toys (I recently got my dog a stuffed pumpkin spice latte), that stuffy has my name all over it.

      Reply
    • Monica says:
      October 21, 2026 at 9:03 am

      I am a big fan and continue to be amazed that she can shut out all the haters. Love her As Ever line and Martha S will not be around forever. There is room for a new, modern lifestyle queen!

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        October 21, 2026 at 9:19 am

        Imagine if she ever did a quarterly magazine or something. And it’s interesting. Meghan having lived now in both the Uk and Cali puts her in an interesting position to sort of meld vibes. Cali-Cotswold chic, coin that Meghan lol.

  2. Kristen from MA says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:29 am

    I need that stuffy!

    Reply
  3. LadyE says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:33 am

    So, for those who’ve followed the As Ever journey of my 82 year old jam connoisseur father, who knows literally nothing of Meghan or Harry but will deliver absolutely devastating jam critiques if it’s not up to snuff and has given his stamp of approval to Meghan’s jams (raspberry and strawberry in particular), my dad also LOVES chocolate. The man is a chocolate fiend. I am considering getting the chocolate covered fruits for him. Fingers crossed but slightly nervous, as he is ridiculously picky! Also, sorry to report that he gave an “only ok” to the sage honey : ( But, he’s not really a honey guy and I’m going to try again with the orange blossom honey lol

    Reply
    • LadyE says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Also, to whoever it was that gave me the apricot chicken recipe- thank you!!! He LOVED it!! So far, he’s loved the orange marmalade and apricot spread on baked cod and salmon (my mom has dementia so we do lots of fish recipes for her). Raspberry and strawberry are for breakfast toast. I am considering doing an As Ever honey and caper chicken dish and seeing what he thinks. Any recipes anyone wants to share would be most appreciated!

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:45 am

      I love that your father is so particular about his jam and other sweets. I’m that way about rice too.

      Reply
      • LadyE says:
        October 21, 2026 at 9:04 am

        He is SUCH a jam snob, it’s ridiculous! I have in home health carers who help me with my parents (I moved them in with me) and when she first started, she took them grocery shopping and she told me “oh, we were running out of jelly, so I got some [can’t remember, Smuckers maybe?]”. Hahaha, one bite and he was like “I don’t like this, is there a different jam?”. Smh at my father, he is very spoiled!

    • Jais says:
      October 21, 2026 at 9:15 am

      Okay, I’m here for hearing all the anecdotes of your dad’s jam journeys. Keep em coming. Was he able to try the apple butter or blackberry? I’m sad I didn’t get the apple butter.

      Reply
      • LadyE says:
        October 21, 2026 at 9:22 am

        I didn’t try the apple butter! My dad has dysphasia, so I am limited to flakey proteins (why we do a lot of salmon and cod). Apple butter is usually used with ham and pork chops, no? We do yogurt and fruit (with toast haha) for breakfast, maybe it would be good mixed in with that? My dad does not like blackberry, not particular to As Ever, it’s the only jam flavor he just doesn’t like.

  4. NoBS Please says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:35 am

    As Ever is growing up!

    Slowly, methodically, tastefully, the collection and all the aesthetics around it are sophisticated and aspirational while still being “affordable luxury” and in Meghan’s image.

    It’s a really, really professional job, well done Meghan and As Ever team!

    I really wish they’d ship outside the US…

    Reply
  5. ChillinginDC says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Super cute. But I already have so many teapots and teacups. I do like the reed diffuser though.

    Reply
  6. GDUBSLADY says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Yes. I will be getting the tea set bc that’s my thing changing out tea sets seasonally.

    Reply
  7. Booboochile says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:42 am

    She’s eleganting like she’s never eleganted before. Exquisite elegance truly. I love the stuffy, I’m a tea person, I’ve been known to or caught eating raspberry or mulberry jam at 2:00 in the morning…don’t @ me. This collection would make a lovely gift basket for my mother in law who treats me like her own daughter which helps with missing my own mom that passed away. And it’s great, very easy you don’t have to think very much because everything has been thought out for your gift basket.

    Reply
  8. Brooke says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:48 am

    My dogs are definitely getting those stuffies for the holidays!

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:00 am

    Sitting here somewhere in central Europe, crying my eyes out.

    The stuffy, the tea set… embroidered linen!
    😿

    Reply
  10. Amyb says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I am going to get the tea set as BD gift to myself,

    Reply
  11. Jane says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:06 am

    US friends – is anyone willing to buy the tea set and send it over to the UK??!!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Susannah says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:13 am

    That tea set is adorable. I’ll be getting myself that for Christmas, forget family and friends! LOL

    Reply
  13. B says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:18 am

    The reed diffusers are calling my name! I will be getting those as soon as the site goes live on the 22nd.

    Reply
  14. Tina says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I’m so happy for Meghan. This is the direction I imagined As Ever would go in and it’s so exciting for her. The food products are great but harder to export and I would imagine challenging to produce for many reasons. Supplementing her line with items like this is so smart. Now please international shipping in 2027 please!

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:23 am

    This is very exciting for Meghan and AsEver.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Those linens are going to look great on my table. Can’t wait.

    Reply
  17. Aidee Kay says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:23 am

    I have been begging for table napkins since Duchess M announced the launch of As Ever!!!! I can’t wait to order those for myself and more for gifts!!!!

    Reply
  18. Little Red says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Looking forward to this reed diffuser since I like to burn Indian incense in the summer.

    Reply
  19. Cheryl says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:37 am

    I am so excited for this drop. FYI, WHATMEGHANWORE15 for 15% off anything you buy!

    Reply
  20. Flamingo says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:44 am

    It’s so wonderful to see As Ever is thriving more than ever. That Holiday collection is gorgeous!

    Except a hex on everyone did not buy the apricot spread! It’s so goooood bring it backkk!!!! People just need to try it to understand!!!

    I don’t even have a dog and I want the stuffy 🙂

    Reply

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