Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection includes a tea set, linens & room sprays

While Prince Harry is nonsensically dreaming of reconciliation with his horrible family, the Duchess of Sussex is at least keeping her eye on the ball and bottom line. Meghan has been slowly rolling out As Ever’s holiday collection, which looks to be a big collection this year. There are “Christmas baskets” full of tea and jam, there are chocolate bars, there’s an Advent calendar and there’s a really pretty deck of cards. But that was only Chapter One! As Ever sent out a preview of Chapter 2 of their Holiday collection, and Meghan is FINALLY doing dishware!!! And linen!

A table set with care and a house full of people you love.

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Chapter Two brings the season into every corner of the home: embroidered linen or handwoven rattan tabletop essentials and a Trellis porcelain tea set from The Entertaining Collection, our signature scents as room sprays and reed diffusers from The Apothecary Collection, and new additions to The Gift Basket Collection.

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Mark your calendar:

The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two opens October 22nd.

[From As Ever]

Some of us have begged Meghan to do As Ever dishware in some capacity and I’m SO HAPPY we’re finally getting it. I know it’s going to be expensive, but hey, at least it’s lovely. I love blue-and-white china. It looks like she’s probably just offering a tea set – a teapot, with tea cups and saucers. Plus a new candle! And room sprays! The preview also included a Compartes chocolate “gift box.” Mmmm. Chocolate. Get money, Meghan!

PS… JAM STUFFY???