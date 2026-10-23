Rover reveals the top trending dog and cat names for 2026



What’s in a name? That which we call a Fido by any other name would fetch a ball. Yet the best pet names are the ones that express the personality of the critter — and a bit of their corresponding person — to a T-bone. Of course, there’s no denying the influence of pop culture. (No duh, Kismet!) So every year for the past 15 years, pet-tacular website Rover has reviewed their vast database of user-submitted dog and cat names in order to compile Top 10 lists for each species, as well as to spot the biggest naming trends. The entries have now been tallied, patterns identified, and categories collated. Without further adog, the 2026 Top 10 trending dog and cat names, along with top names from some of the year’s most prevalent trends:

Top 10 Trending Dog Names: 1. Rumi, 2. Lumi, 3. Melo, 4. Benito, 5. Ducky, 6. Beatrice, 7. Lottie, 8. Junie, 9. Cannoli, 10. Maisey. Top 10 Trending Cat Names: 1. Chicken Nugget, 2. Miracle, 3. Badger, 4. Sundae, 5. Hector, 6. Umi, 7. Tiggy, 8. Coffee, 9. Laila, 10. Dani. Cottagecore: The gardening! The baking! The coziness! Cottagecore is the ultimate reminder to take life a little slower and appreciate all the cuteness out there. Those reminders make cottagecore-inspired names the perfect picks for pet parents seeking more tranquility and gratitude for life’s precious gifts (like our pets). New and cozy names this year include Snail, Gnome and Currant for dogs, and Elderberry, Partridge and Shrew for cats.

Dogs: 1. Tarragon, 2. Jammy, 3. Hawthorn, 4. Firefly, 5. Crumpet.

Cats: 1. Alder, 2. Sorrel, 3. Snail, 4. Whimsy, 5. Gnome. Vintage Revival: All that thrifting we’re doing nowadays must really be rubbing off on pet parents, who increasingly choose nostalgic human names for their dogs and cats. Rare vintage names making a comeback this year include Zephaniah and Clotilde for dogs, and Opaline and Jedediah for cats. The name Prunella was new this year for both pet types.

Dogs: 1. Verna, 2. Lorraine, 3. Gwendolyn, 4. Cornelia, 5. Sylvia.

Cats: 1. Lorraine, 2. Pauline, 3. Nell, 4. Cornelia, 5. Wilfred. Food: Food is a classic pet name category, and not just because many of our dogs and cats are so food motivated. Food-inspired names also capture a seriously broad spectrum of pet personalities, appearances, and vibes—or they can be totally random, which is a lot of fun, too! New names on everyone’s lips this year include Cronut, Harissa and Dalgona for dogs, and Cookie, Pandan and Sir Biscuit for cats.

Dogs: 1. Sardine, 2. Olipop, 3. Tallow, 4. Tahini, 5. Tajín.

Cats: 1. Sambal, 2. Tajín, 3. Halva, 4. Burrata, 5. Harissa. Nu-Goth: Nu-Goth is hot this year, so it’s no surprise that many pet parents are embracing the macabre with how they name their pets. “Nu” names this year include Nosferatu, Peraline and Vamp for dogs, and Hexley, Familiar and Enchantress for cats.

Dogs: 1. Ravenna, 2. Hecate, 3. Sabel, 4. Bram, 5. Damien.

Cats: 1. Specter, 2. Coffin, 3. Crypt, 4. Gloom, 5. Nosferatu.

[From Rover]

Soooooo many good choices here! So much character! I mean, Chicken Nugget pretty much says it all. Someone introduces themself as “Chicken Nugget,” and you know who that person is. Food is always a great source for pet names — Harissa! Cronut! Cannoli! — though I must say I’m surprised to see Sardine topping the list for dogs instead of cats. A lot of my favorite food names actually ended up on the Cottagecore lists: Tarragon! Crumpet! Elderberry! I also love the vintage names, and am so here for a dog named Clotilde. That’s a superstar’s name; Clotilde the dog could be the next Tika the Iggy, or Samantha the Afghan hound! As a riff on that trend, I like the idea of using the full name of an old Hollywood star. Like a Whippet named Myrna Loy, but you always call her “Myrna Loy” together, never just “Myrna.” This extends to character names, too: if I ever get a Scottie, I’m naming that boy C.K. Dexter Haven. Lastly, I didn’t expect to enjoy the Nu-Goth monikers as much as I did. Call it the spirit of spooky szn! A cat named Gloom is perfect. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that that’s every cat’s name.