A heckler told Donald Trump exactly where he can stick his tacky ballroom

Over the weekend, Barack Obama told a Detroit audience that Donald Trump’s White House looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” It was a great line in the middle of a great speech. People really miss having a president who can speak in complete, coherent sentences. Obama’s truthful joke also drew attention back to the fact that Trump is obsessed with remaking the White House into the tackiest, most gold-plated bulls–t anyone has ever seen. All of a sudden, this is also a midterm issue – oh, right, Trump has been redesigning everything with his own vulgar style and he’s also obsessed with the fakakta ballroom.

Well, funny story. Trump was campaigning in Mississippi last night, and a heckler decided to shout something at Trump mid-speech. As the Guardian quaintly reported, “A vocal protester then attempted to engage the president in some dialogue, on the subject of his ballroom, and where it might be most appropriately located.” LMAO. The heckler shouted “shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump does have a dump-truck ass, it would be difficult to shove an entire ballroom up there. Sad! Also: Trump looked like he was about to cry when he tried to defend his tasteless White House redesign. Obama made him cry AGAIN!!

Trump is heckled for a third time at his speech in Mississippi: "SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!" https://t.co/cpFe20w6MM — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 27, 2026

A protester yelled "Shove that ballroom up your fat ass" to Trump at his rally in Mississippi on Monday night. This clip contains two versions of the moment. The first is how it aired on a livestream. In the second I increased the audio for that moment. https://t.co/GboTjbECiA — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 27, 2026

Trump appears hurt by Obama’s Cheesecake Factory joke: I’ve taken care of the White House. I have fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. The exterior plaster was broken, cracked. And the painting was terrible. I’ve re-skinned the building beautifully. The White House is beautiful. — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 26, 2026