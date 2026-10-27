A heckler told Donald Trump exactly where he can stick his tacky ballroom

Over the weekend, Barack Obama told a Detroit audience that Donald Trump’s White House looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” It was a great line in the middle of a great speech. People really miss having a president who can speak in complete, coherent sentences. Obama’s truthful joke also drew attention back to the fact that Trump is obsessed with remaking the White House into the tackiest, most gold-plated bulls–t anyone has ever seen. All of a sudden, this is also a midterm issue – oh, right, Trump has been redesigning everything with his own vulgar style and he’s also obsessed with the fakakta ballroom.

Well, funny story. Trump was campaigning in Mississippi last night, and a heckler decided to shout something at Trump mid-speech. As the Guardian quaintly reported, “A vocal protester then attempted to engage the president in some dialogue, on the subject of his ballroom, and where it might be most appropriately located.” LMAO. The heckler shouted “shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump does have a dump-truck ass, it would be difficult to shove an entire ballroom up there. Sad! Also: Trump looked like he was about to cry when he tried to defend his tasteless White House redesign. Obama made him cry AGAIN!!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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14 Responses to “A heckler told Donald Trump exactly where he can stick his tacky ballroom”

  1. Mumster says:
    October 27, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Obama lives in his head rent-free. I love this for him. he he he

    Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      October 27, 2026 at 10:12 am

      It’s almost like Hillary moved out and Obama moved in. When’s the last time he went on a random Hillary rant?

      Reply
  2. Nokitty! says:
    October 27, 2026 at 10:05 am

    That was fun to hear. Trump’s response was certainly low-energy.

    Reply
  3. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    October 27, 2026 at 10:09 am

    More heckling where ever he and his sycophants go, please. May they never have a moment of peace.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 27, 2026 at 10:20 am

      That’s pretty much what is happening during all these “rallies” in which Trump jumps from irrelevant topic to irrelevant topic and rarely addresses any issue actual voters care about.

      Reply
  4. Sue says:
    October 27, 2026 at 10:11 am

    The finest artisans in the world don’t buy plastic wall decorations at Home Depot, spray paint them gold and then glue them to the walls of a historic house.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    October 27, 2026 at 10:14 am

    He is so thin-skinned. He just can’t resist responding to hecklers and Obama. He’s so insecure that he has to respond. It’s hilarious.

    Reply
  6. Yup, Me says:
    October 27, 2026 at 11:00 am

    He should be heckled everywhere he goes for the rest of his life.

    Reply
  7. HuffnPuff says:
    October 27, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    I think we have found our “Let’s go Brandon”. Can’t wait to see the t-shirts with this sentiment.

    Reply
  8. Jferber says:
    October 27, 2026 at 5:00 pm

    Yup, Me and HuffnPuff, absolutely right. And why does this liar always claim that whatever expensive, tacky, harmful make-over he does is because the last whatever had fallen to pieces? This is literally never true.
    Even the Kennedy Center, according to one Celebitch with inside sources, swears that Trump’s goons were at the Kennedy Center with ramming trucks actively damaging the building where there was no damage before. So he destroys in order to re- build his shrine to himself. Bastard.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 27, 2026 at 11:19 pm

      He’s claiming the same thing for the DC municipal golf course, too. A judge told him to stop & explain himself, then he went on to whine about how the judge doesn’t know anything about golf, or grass, or construction, or whatever. This guy needs to be stopped!

      Reply
  9. jferber says:
    October 27, 2026 at 8:29 pm

    Brassy Rebel, Do you mean nobody really cares about Nicki’s ass? Really? And when he was on the campaign trail, when he famously told an anecdote about how ginormous Arnold Palmer’s dick was? No one cares about that either?

    Reply
  10. bisynaptic says:
    October 28, 2026 at 6:39 am

    #LockHimUp

    Reply

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