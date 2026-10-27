A heckler told Donald Trump exactly where he can stick his tacky ballroom

Over the weekend, Barack Obama told a Detroit audience that Donald Trump’s White House looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” It was a great line in the middle of a great speech. People really miss having a president who can speak in complete, coherent sentences. Obama’s truthful joke also drew attention back to the fact that Trump is obsessed with remaking the White House into the tackiest, most gold-plated bulls–t anyone has ever seen. All of a sudden, this is also a midterm issue – oh, right, Trump has been redesigning everything with his own vulgar style and he’s also obsessed with the fakakta ballroom.
Well, funny story. Trump was campaigning in Mississippi last night, and a heckler decided to shout something at Trump mid-speech. As the Guardian quaintly reported, “A vocal protester then attempted to engage the president in some dialogue, on the subject of his ballroom, and where it might be most appropriately located.” LMAO. The heckler shouted “shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump does have a dump-truck ass, it would be difficult to shove an entire ballroom up there. Sad! Also: Trump looked like he was about to cry when he tried to defend his tasteless White House redesign. Obama made him cry AGAIN!!
Trump is heckled for a third time at his speech in Mississippi:
"SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!" https://t.co/cpFe20w6MM
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 27, 2026
A protester yelled "Shove that ballroom up your fat ass" to Trump at his rally in Mississippi on Monday night. This clip contains two versions of the moment. The first is how it aired on a livestream. In the second I increased the audio for that moment. https://t.co/GboTjbECiA
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 27, 2026
Trump appears hurt by Obama’s Cheesecake Factory joke:
I’ve taken care of the White House. I have fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. The exterior plaster was broken, cracked. And the painting was terrible. I’ve re-skinned the building beautifully. The White House is beautiful.
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 26, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Obama lives in his head rent-free. I love this for him. he he he
It’s almost like Hillary moved out and Obama moved in. When’s the last time he went on a random Hillary rant?
That was fun to hear. Trump’s response was certainly low-energy.
Almost… sleepy.
More heckling where ever he and his sycophants go, please. May they never have a moment of peace.
That’s pretty much what is happening during all these “rallies” in which Trump jumps from irrelevant topic to irrelevant topic and rarely addresses any issue actual voters care about.
The finest artisans in the world don’t buy plastic wall decorations at Home Depot, spray paint them gold and then glue them to the walls of a historic house.
He is so thin-skinned. He just can’t resist responding to hecklers and Obama. He’s so insecure that he has to respond. It’s hilarious.
He should be heckled everywhere he goes for the rest of his life.
I think we have found our “Let’s go Brandon”. Can’t wait to see the t-shirts with this sentiment.
Yup, Me and HuffnPuff, absolutely right. And why does this liar always claim that whatever expensive, tacky, harmful make-over he does is because the last whatever had fallen to pieces? This is literally never true.
Even the Kennedy Center, according to one Celebitch with inside sources, swears that Trump’s goons were at the Kennedy Center with ramming trucks actively damaging the building where there was no damage before. So he destroys in order to re- build his shrine to himself. Bastard.
He’s claiming the same thing for the DC municipal golf course, too. A judge told him to stop & explain himself, then he went on to whine about how the judge doesn’t know anything about golf, or grass, or construction, or whatever. This guy needs to be stopped!
Brassy Rebel, Do you mean nobody really cares about Nicki’s ass? Really? And when he was on the campaign trail, when he famously told an anecdote about how ginormous Arnold Palmer’s dick was? No one cares about that either?
#LockHimUp