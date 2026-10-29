Elle Fanning and McKenna Grace stunned at the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere



The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping isn’t out in the US until November 20, which is such a letdown to me. We’ve been seeing McKenna Grace out so much that I assumed it would come out the first week in November. McKenna, 20, has looked amazing during this press tour. The last time we checked in with her she was wearing a recreation of Katniss’s wedding dress from Catching Fire.

There was so much great fashion at last night’s London fan screening. McKenna, who plays lead Maysilee Donner, wore an incredible Almée Couture hand-beaded gown featuring a mountain scene and floral embellishments. The scene looks like a Van Gogh. Red Carpet Fashion Awards points out that the dress is just like the poster for the film, but that this wasn’t custom made! This gown was already part of the collection and was expertly sourced by McKenna’s stylist, Molly Dickson. McKenna’s makeup, hair and jewelry are perfection.

Elle Fanning channeled her Effie Trinket character in a pink Robert Wun gown with a tulle ballerina skirt and dropped sculpted bodice. The mirrored ballerina headpiece is part of the original look, and this is also a runway dress. Red Carpet Fashion Awards has a photo of it on a model. Elle can work any look and I love how fun this is. My only complaint is that the hat makes her look like a 60s stewardess.

Whitney Peak, 23, plays Haymitch Abernathy’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. She was in a Chanel gown featuring a stretchy patched top and a multicolor chiffon skirt. This is lovely. I’m not familiar with her, but she’s been in the Gossip Girl revival, Hocus Pocus 2 and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Glenn Close (chaperone Drusilla Sickle) was in Simone Rocha. She just had a hip replacement.



Bonus Kieran Culkin (host Caesar Flickerman). Does he look high or does he always look like that?



Here’s a photo of the younger cast together. Joseph Zada (Haymitch) was in a Gucci suit.

