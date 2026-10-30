Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault is Tatler’s #1 most influential nepo baby

Did you know that Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault is already 19 years old? Time flies. Valentina is on the cover of the latest issue of Tatler, because Tatler has “ranked” the most influential young people in the UK (or associated with Britain in some way). Apparently,Valentina lives in London. But Valentina isn’t the only prominent nepo-baby on the list (of course not). Tatler also ranks Moses Martin – son of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, in the top ten.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek’s nepo baby kids — Moses Martin, 20, and Valentina Pinault, 19, respectively — have been named among the UK’s most eligible socialites in Tatler’s annual Little Black Book. The list, published Oct. 29, featured the most influential and high-society young people in the country, with the famous children topping the roster.

Pinault’s father is French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, while Moses’s dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Tatler crowned Pinault No. 1 on the list, while Martin landed at No. 9.

According to the outlet, these eligible bachelors and bachelorettes are “making their mark on RSVP lists up and down the country,” and “diaries bursting at the seams with invitations.”

Martin, the face of Burberry’s Fall 2026 campaign, was described as having all the “makings of a rock ’n’ roll pin-up,” as the magazine praised his musical talents and “tousled mullet.”

Pinault, for her part, made her “London debut” at the Serpentine Summer Party, the magazine noted, and celebrated her 18th birthday at the luxe Chilham Castle.

Also on the prestigious list at No. 2 was soccer player Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, while Lord Caspar Spencer-Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough’s youngest, landed at No. 5.

In addition to being named No.1 on the list, Pinault also scored the cover of Tatler’s December 2026 issue. During the interview, Pinault, whose father is Chairman and CEO of global luxury group Kering, gushed about how much she loves living in London. “I think the culture in London is my favourite thing in the world,” she told Tatler. ‘I love pub culture. I love British humour, just little things like that, that you can’t really find anywhere else.’

[From Page Six]

You can read Tatler’s interview with Valentina here. I guess she’s going into acting or modeling or fashion or something. It’s really funny that she takes after her dad too – I would have expected Salma’s genes to fight harder. Speaking of, I’m sort of fine with Moses Martin? Yeah, he’s already getting modeling gigs, but he’s clearly getting into music in a big way and I think that’s pretty cool? We’ve heard that he was always musically inclined like his dad. And he’s another one where I’m surprised his mom’s genes didn’t fight harder.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Tatler.

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19 Responses to “Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault is Tatler’s #1 most influential nepo baby”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Moses seems less insufferable than both his sister and his Mom. But maybe that’s just because he doesn’t talk as much lol.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      October 30, 2026 at 10:42 am

      We never hear from Gwyneth’s brother either.

      I know he exists, but somehow seems to be the most private member of the Danner/Paltrow family.

      Reply
      • bananapanda says:
        October 30, 2026 at 3:08 pm

        Jake Paltrow has more of his dad in him – writing, directing projects. I think he went to film school.

  2. Alicky says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:24 am

    She’ll be peak nepo-baby indeed if she attempts modeling… I thought Salma’s genes would have fought harder, too.

    Reply
    • Barrett is says:
      October 30, 2026 at 11:04 am

      She cute for normal kid. But favors the dad and really would not be an influencer etc w/o the $ and name. If the dad is such a good businessman and you have access to incredible education go be a business person and philanthropist. Do good w these connections.

      Reply
    • Ang says:
      October 30, 2026 at 12:36 pm

      Yeah. Who needs college when your father is a BILLIONAIRE! Some people get all the luck 😉

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Do they have to be 18 and over because the biggest nepo baby in the UK is Prince George. He beats everyone.

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Is that Jennifer Lawrence in the top pic with Salma’s family? I have no idea.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:32 am

    This has been discussed many times around here but just but nepo babies don’t always get the best of their parents’ looks. I would find it really hard to be Salma’s daughter because she has always been one of the most stunning women and her kids are….not.

    I know a lot of people disagree with me but I think Apple is really pretty. The lips are a bit strange but her wide eyes, great skin, good bone structure, tall & thin body–I think she’s modeling material. Her brother is cute too. In their case, I do think they got the best of both parents.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      October 30, 2026 at 10:44 am

      I can’t tell if Hayek’s daughter would look better without all the makeup. She’s styled in that 2026 influencer kind of way, which I’m not really partial to.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 30, 2026 at 11:01 am

        Agreed. I’m not sure she has the face to withstand a lot of makeup, particularly the heavy eye. She’s not unattractive but the inevitable comparison to her mom has got to be hard.

  6. ABCD says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:04 am

    Valentina would probably look much more like Salma if she wouldn’t have had a jaw deformation due to mouth breathing. All this money and noone bothered to make sure she get myofunctional support

    Reply
  7. Blair Warner says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:14 am

    In the top picture: why are Salma and Valentina wearing essentially the same dress?

    Reply
  8. mightymolly says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:20 am

    When you’re a billionaire, somehow nepo doesn’t even seem to cover it. If you aren’t getting magazine covers as a nepo, you just create your own new magazine industry.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:27 am

    This why I always said Apple is not a Mini Goop.

    Apple and Moses are Martin’s through and through.

    They look like their Aunt Nicola.

    Reply
  10. molly says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Valentina’s money is LONG.

    Viva la Vida and Goop will get you to Le Bal des Débutantes, but European billionaires are in a whole other league. Curious to see what Valentina ends up doing in her 20s and beyond.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      October 30, 2026 at 12:39 pm

      Selma made sure to get a huge trust in Valentina’s name before she got back with her now husband. Salma talked about it.

      That is why Linda Evangelista took him to court for August.

      Reply

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