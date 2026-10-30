Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault is Tatler’s #1 most influential nepo baby

Did you know that Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault is already 19 years old? Time flies. Valentina is on the cover of the latest issue of Tatler, because Tatler has “ranked” the most influential young people in the UK (or associated with Britain in some way). Apparently,Valentina lives in London. But Valentina isn’t the only prominent nepo-baby on the list (of course not). Tatler also ranks Moses Martin – son of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, in the top ten.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek’s nepo baby kids — Moses Martin, 20, and Valentina Pinault, 19, respectively — have been named among the UK’s most eligible socialites in Tatler’s annual Little Black Book. The list, published Oct. 29, featured the most influential and high-society young people in the country, with the famous children topping the roster.

Pinault’s father is French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, while Moses’s dad is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Tatler crowned Pinault No. 1 on the list, while Martin landed at No. 9.

According to the outlet, these eligible bachelors and bachelorettes are “making their mark on RSVP lists up and down the country,” and “diaries bursting at the seams with invitations.”

Martin, the face of Burberry’s Fall 2026 campaign, was described as having all the “makings of a rock ’n’ roll pin-up,” as the magazine praised his musical talents and “tousled mullet.”

Pinault, for her part, made her “London debut” at the Serpentine Summer Party, the magazine noted, and celebrated her 18th birthday at the luxe Chilham Castle.

Also on the prestigious list at No. 2 was soccer player Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, while Lord Caspar Spencer-Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough’s youngest, landed at No. 5.

In addition to being named No.1 on the list, Pinault also scored the cover of Tatler’s December 2026 issue. During the interview, Pinault, whose father is Chairman and CEO of global luxury group Kering, gushed about how much she loves living in London. “I think the culture in London is my favourite thing in the world,” she told Tatler. ‘I love pub culture. I love British humour, just little things like that, that you can’t really find anywhere else.’