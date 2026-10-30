Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN intimates line is experiencing record-breaking sales

For years, I’ve been calling our current national financial state “the little treat economy.” As in, for the American middle class and working class, the economy is basically being fueled by people buying themselves little treats. Well, I need to make some adjustments, because I think what we’re actually experiencing is the Side Hustle Economy. Everyone has a side hustle these days, everyone’s trying to get multiple revenue streams, pretty much everyone you know has a side gig or wants one. Sydney Sweeney is one of those people. She might even be the biggest example. Her day job is “being an actress-producer,” with mixed results (some big highs but some sad lows). But Sydney’s got dozens of side hustles, including last year’s eugenics denim fiasco and Sydney’s appearances in several different cheeseball commercials. Well, Sydney threw together a lingerie/intimates line called SYRN, which I’m just now realizing is supposed to be pronounced as “siren” (my first instinct was “Syrian??”). Well, good news for eugenists, because SYRN is already a huge success.
Sydney Sweeney must be feeling euphoric as her budding lingerie empire continues to soar. The “Euphoria” star’s intimates label, SYRN, has experienced its strongest quarter since launching, with record-breaking sales, sold-out collections and growing consumer demand, a source exclusively told Page Six. According to the insider, the brand doubled its sales in the third quarter compared to the second, generating more than three times the sales recorded in June.
According to a second source close to the brand, September was SYRN’s biggest sales month, and sales would have been even higher if the lingerie line hadn’t sold out early. Sweeney’s Birthday Boobs collection drove the brand’s biggest sales day ever, and her Blue Ditsy bra and panty set sold out on day one.
The launch generated more than $2 million in sales, with the collection selling out within a single day, according to the source. And the growth shows no signs of slowing. October is currently on track to deliver an additional 20 percent increase in sales compared to September, potentially setting another monthly sales record for the emerging lingerie brand.
The impressive numbers come as Sweeney continues to generate buzz with her promotional campaigns, including her latest holiday collection, which puts a cheeky spin on several Christmas classics. As Page Six previously reported, the actress channeled “Home Alone” and Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the festive campaign, which also featured sultry lingerie looks inspired by the “Corpse Bride” and “White Christmas.”
Beyond the sales growth, SYRN is showing signs of becoming a meaningful new player in the intimates category.
Oof, Victoria’s Secret is shaking. Literally – I’m sure VS is wondering why they didn’t pay Sydney millions of dollars to become their global brand ambassador. Now she’s taking a slice of their business, basically. I’ve looked through some of the lingerie designs and they’re… not great. The stuff looks pretty cheap, if I’m being honest. That being said, I’m surprised that it’s not all skimpy lace whatever. She’s already expanding the line with loungewear and pajamas, which is smart. Kim Kardashian did the same thing with Skims. I bet that’s the goal for Sydney, to turn this into another Skims.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Huh. Just six months ago the line was struggling. So what has changed that it’s now having record-breaking sales?
Thank you. I thought I was misremembering.
Maybe Elon Musk came in and bailed her out.
These look like carefully selected numbers to me. They give you the growth trends, not volumes and / or exact turnover data – except for the launch, which would not be repesentative of the overall health of the line. You can sell 3 bras in October, that would be a 300% growth on September if you sold 1 bra in September – impressive growth trajectory, but that would still just be 3 bras. Similarly, sold out items on day 1 are not indicative without context: that could come on the back of an enormous marketing push on that day, with our without a discount. Lastly, many industries release y-to-y data (rather than month to month growth) as more indicative of their performance, and I would assume that would be the case for lingerie. Presumably there’s a seasonality effect on sales in this sector – I would expect a sales peak around Valentine’s day or Christmas for instance. Until I’m seeing an actual volume / profit margin number, I don’t take this for anything than a PR exercise.
As a marketing person my best guess is the baseball ads. I’m not in US, I’ve never seen the ads but I read somewhere that they are constantly on, during games. That’s enough to prompt husbands to buy a piece or two for his wife. Or if he makes a comment during a game about that girl in the commercial, wife might go and check her lingerie offering. 2 mil is not huge, it’s a decent revenue but not mind-blowing for someone internationally known who’s on tv every day. And since they say that sales have doubled in the last quarter, it fits the timing.
This is just my marketing brain analysing. I might be completely wrong though because we don’t know any real data.
Scooter Braun?
I don’t know marketing terms but is $2m in sales = $2m in revenue or is revenue what I’d call net profits?
Not even six months?
Wondering the same thing.
The lingerie looks super-cheap and dated. All the models have huge racks which is not exactly on-trend with the current body diversity movement we see in fashion. I guess they’re not marketing to those of us in the itty bitty titty committee which is fine because I would never buy any of that crap from MAGA Barbie anyway LOL.
Yeah, it’s priced like lingerie that the average woman would be comfortable splurging on for her wedding or a special anniversary, but it looks extremely basic, sub-Leg Avenue/Yandy (which, honestly, those sites actually do have some cute stuff that’s appropriately priced given how briefly it’s likely to be on your body, lol).
Also, I don’t think I’ve encountered a single woman who doesn’t find her whole schtick to be grating, and this stuff doesn’t seem sexy enough for men to want to buy it for their partners, so I’m not even sure who the audience is for this crap?
I’m in my 50s, my daughter is in her 20s. Both of us agree that if a partner gifted us lingerie from this company, we would be insulted and feel some ick toward the giver. Are women buying this for themselves? If so, what is this target market?
Bc they are calling what athletes call a personal best a record. It’s not an industry record, just a company record. 3x a small number is still a small number.
What changed is scooter braun called page 6 and fed them some bulls—t and page 6 was happy to lie about a MAGA’s success.
Yes to Rachel and Tiffany. Scooter Braun immediately popped into my mind also.
Anything can sell out if you don’t make much to begin with. This is clearly a planted story to make her line seem more profitable than it is. They’re praying for another brand to buy them. As a small band large chest girlie they didn’t even have my size on launch and now that they do I would never support her
Earlier commenters beat me to it, but I’m here to agree that these are massaged numbers – it was on the brink of getting shut down a few months ago. This is simply PR. I bet they’re hoping for decent holiday sales to wipe out inventory and then in early 2027 they’ll quietly shutter and say she had “other priorities” because her career is “booming.”
She definitely needs side gigs. Her acting talent is minimal and unlikely to mesh well with character roles. gravity will eventually come for her assets and her face is plain and won’t look better once she starts messing with it.
She’s apparently working with both male leads from Off Campus in two separate films, so somebody still thinks she has box office draw!
Rodeo and Smalltown Girl are such obvious dog whistles. GD can’t I just have some underwear that doesn’t ask me if I listen to Kid Rock?
MightyMolly, that you had better listen to Kid Rock!
LOL! I definitely don’t need my delicate underthings ordering me around.
I mean, these are not big numbers. This is like a seed or series A stage company.