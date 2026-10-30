Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN intimates line is experiencing record-breaking sales

For years, I’ve been calling our current national financial state “the little treat economy.” As in, for the American middle class and working class, the economy is basically being fueled by people buying themselves little treats. Well, I need to make some adjustments, because I think what we’re actually experiencing is the Side Hustle Economy. Everyone has a side hustle these days, everyone’s trying to get multiple revenue streams, pretty much everyone you know has a side gig or wants one. Sydney Sweeney is one of those people. She might even be the biggest example. Her day job is “being an actress-producer,” with mixed results (some big highs but some sad lows). But Sydney’s got dozens of side hustles, including last year’s eugenics denim fiasco and Sydney’s appearances in several different cheeseball commercials. Well, Sydney threw together a lingerie/intimates line called SYRN, which I’m just now realizing is supposed to be pronounced as “siren” (my first instinct was “Syrian??”). Well, good news for eugenists, because SYRN is already a huge success.

Sydney Sweeney must be feeling euphoric as her budding lingerie empire continues to soar. The “Euphoria” star’s intimates label, SYRN, has experienced its strongest quarter since launching, with record-breaking sales, sold-out collections and growing consumer demand, a source exclusively told Page Six. According to the insider, the brand doubled its sales in the third quarter compared to the second, generating more than three times the sales recorded in June. According to a second source close to the brand, September was SYRN’s biggest sales month, and sales would have been even higher if the lingerie line hadn’t sold out early. Sweeney’s Birthday Boobs collection drove the brand’s biggest sales day ever, and her Blue Ditsy bra and panty set sold out on day one. The launch generated more than $2 million in sales, with the collection selling out within a single day, according to the source. And the growth shows no signs of slowing. October is currently on track to deliver an additional 20 percent increase in sales compared to September, potentially setting another monthly sales record for the emerging lingerie brand. The impressive numbers come as Sweeney continues to generate buzz with her promotional campaigns, including her latest holiday collection, which puts a cheeky spin on several Christmas classics. As Page Six previously reported, the actress channeled “Home Alone” and Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the festive campaign, which also featured sultry lingerie looks inspired by the “Corpse Bride” and “White Christmas.” Beyond the sales growth, SYRN is showing signs of becoming a meaningful new player in the intimates category.

[From Page Six]

Oof, Victoria’s Secret is shaking. Literally – I’m sure VS is wondering why they didn’t pay Sydney millions of dollars to become their global brand ambassador. Now she’s taking a slice of their business, basically. I’ve looked through some of the lingerie designs and they’re… not great. The stuff looks pretty cheap, if I’m being honest. That being said, I’m surprised that it’s not all skimpy lace whatever. She’s already expanding the line with loungewear and pajamas, which is smart. Kim Kardashian did the same thing with Skims. I bet that’s the goal for Sydney, to turn this into another Skims.