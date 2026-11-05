Zara Tindall has been shilling environment-destroying Australian diamonds

Zara Tindall is an Olympian and a champion equestrian. She doesn’t have a title so she’s allowed to make money via sponsorships, appearances and various side-jobs. One of those side-gigs: Zara slapped her name on a jewelry line with Calleija. Easy money, right? Be a royal-adjacent, “design” a jewelry line and cash checks. Unfortunately, the jewelry line uses pink diamonds from Australia, and there are huge environmental issues piling up:
Zara Tindall has been selling the same pink diamonds from a pollution-hit mine at the centre of the Ellie Goulding row for tens of thousands of pounds, the Mirror can reveal. The King’s niece, who has publicly backed ocean conservation, has her own jewellery range with Calleija which feature the stones from Australia’s Argyle mine, where traditional owners say “forever chemicals” have destroyed the land.
She even attended a Buckingham palace garden party wearing the diamonds, in May 2025. Calleija’s website lists at least four designs under Zara’s name containing Argyle pink diamonds, including rings, a pendant and earrings. Its platinum Suprema Saddle ring contains 27 Argyle pink diamonds and is said to reflect Zara’s love of equestrian eventing. It costs £21,600. The Sunrise ring, made from 18ct white and yellow gold, contains an Argyle pink diamond surrounded by 20 white diamonds. Its description celebrates the stone’s “rare beauty”. A matching Sunrise pendant and Sunrise stud earrings also contain the same gems.
We revealed last week how environmental concerns over the mine are laid bare in a damning 2025 report from Gelganyem, the organisation representing traditional owners’ interests. It said: “Land use will be permanently restricted due to soil, groundwater and surface water contamination from PFAS [known as forever chemicals] and hydrocarbons.” Other findings identify serious erosion, fish needing chemical testing, as well as damage to indigenous sites including burial grounds and a ceremonial cave containing rock art.
Zara’s promotion of the pink diamonds appears at odds with her environmental credentials. She is a supporter of Tusk, the African conservation charity whose royal patron is her cousin Prince William, with her and husband Mike Tindall attending their awards at London’s Savoy hotel on November 26 last year. In his speech that evening, William praised “the indigenous communities and local conservation leaders who provide the practical solutions to how we can best sustain our precious natural landscapes”. She also attended the event in 2022.
Her and husband Mike also launched a fundraising cycle ride for the conservation charity Blue Marine Foundation. The couple joined the opening stage of its third London-to-Monaco ride in September 2018, cycling from Herne Hill Velodrome in south London to Dover.
Gelganyem, the organisation representing traditional owners’ interests, said it was “hard to reconcile” the sale of the diamonds at such high prices when “funds to rehabilitate the Country to a high standard after mining are often lacking.” They said in a statement: “This is not about targeting individuals. It is about asking brands, suppliers and public figures who promote these products to support transparency – and ensuring that the people most connected to the land are heard.”
They added: “The questions raised by the promotion of Argyle diamonds are bigger than any one person or piece of jewellery. They are about whether the story of a product includes the people whose Country was mined, what happened after mining ended, and how we know commitments to rehabilitation are being met.”
Thanking the Mirror for drawing attention to the issue, they added: “Traditional Owners welcome the fact that these stories are able to shine a light on the work that the Gelganyem Group is doing to ensure that the Argyle mine is closed responsibly and in a way that meets reasonable environmental expectations.”
The Argyle mine, in Western Australia’s East Kimberley region, stopped production in November 2020 after supplying around 90 per cent of the world’s pink diamonds. Mining giant Rio Tinto has been carrying out rehabilitation ahead of the eventual return of the land to its owners.
Okay, this is not great, but it also feels pretty bad-faith on the Mirror’s part. I’m not going to cape for Zara, but it seems pretty clear that she just teamed up a legitimate jewelry brand and “designed” some pieces, and it was up to Calleija to source ethical (not to mention environmentally-friendly) stones. I’m more curious about the fact that the Mirror is treating Zara the way most British tabloids treat the Duchess of Sussex. Like, if Meghan had some kind of association with a jewelry brand doing this, the Mirror and Mail would run similar headlines too. “Meghan’s diamonds are destroying Australia, Meghan is personally responsible for forever chemicals!!” Et cetera. Why is Zara suddenly getting this treatment?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I think it’s a fair criticism: on the one hand, she touts environmental protection, on the other hand she shills environmentally damaging diamonds.
Totally agree.
You should do some research before slapping your name on a product. But then again, Zara doesn’t strike me as the brightest bulb.
It underlines how performative so much of what they do it. Slap your name on some worthy causes then take any money you can get.
While I agree this is not all on her, if you’re a public figure and plan to attach your name to something it’s best to do some homework.
Interesting! It does recall the press coverage of Meghan’s avocado toast ruining the world, “fuelling drought and murder” …
“Her and husband Mike launched” really? The Mirror can’t afford copyeditors?
I don’t understand why people don’t just use lab grown gemstones. I was gifted a bracelet with a very pretty lab grown pink sapphire. It’s beautiful! It sparkles in the sunlight and it’s a lovely bright pink. It even has a few occlusions. And the designer probably got to select the exact shade of pink.
I would rather have it than an armful of those diamonds from the polluter mine.
I think you mean “inclusion”, which are any type of mineral or fracture found in mined gemstone?
I do take your point about lab grown gems though. They are beautiful and hard to tell from the real thing. It’s the way I’d go!
Meghan was criticized in the British tabloid press for wearing jewelry with lab grown diamonds. 🤔🤡
https://www.dailymail.com/tvshowbiz/article-12407057/amp/EDEN-CONFIDENTIAL-Jeweller-criticises-Meghan-wearing-diamonds-grown-lab-royal-jaunt-saying-misleading.html
One of the reasons I respect Meghan Sussex✨️ so much is because she does the proper DUE DILIGENCE to make sure her rightful royal connections are not exploited when she aligns herself to a business and THAT is one of the BEST ways to serve the Royal Family…but Meghan had a DISTINCT philosophical plan even BEFORE she met Harry which is why the Royals should be surrounding themselves with smart ethical people and work together to have synergy which produce REAL POSITIVE changes like H&M✨️ do…but they won’t because White Supremacists NEVA do!
I think this is the Mirror trying to pretend that they’re not sycophants. Pick on the minor royal but protect the senior ones.
They need new meat since the leftovers are boring them to death!!!
Tabs gotta keep royals + royal-adjacents on their toes!
I looked up the jewelry company online, they are touting the pink Argyle diamonds as the last of the diamonds from that mine now that it has been closed. I think the issue here is adequate restoration work, which is what the aboriginal organization wants to see. Much as I like to see the royals bashed for things, I’m not quite sure how Zara has any culpability in the historic mining practices. My guess is this is a hot-button topic in Australia based on last year’s report & that there are public consultations happening right now among the federal government, the mining company, and the aboriginal groups, or traditional owners. Bashing a British royal is just a serendipitous sideshow.