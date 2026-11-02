Zendaya was Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere for Halloween

I hope you all had a safe and fun Halloween. It was awesome having it on a Saturday on a weekend when we got an extra hour. There was something “off” about this Halloween though. It surely had to do with the looming midterm elections. Plus the fact that candy is like $20 a bag and no one trick-or-treats anymore. That aside, this post is for some of the celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities this year.
First off we have Zendaya dressed as Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere. How is that photo of Halle Berry from 26 years ago? If you would have told me it was from 2011 I would believe you and wonder how it was 15 years ago. Halle is a vampire.
Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach sourced this outfit from Lanvin, it’s from their fall 2000 collection. In his Instagram post, Law thanked Lanvin’s artistic designer Peter Copping and their communications director Alix Long. Zendaya has Halle’s hair from that era and this was an excellent idea. Halle agreed and said Zendaya wore it better.
she won ✨
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 31, 2026
Halle’s stylist for this outfit, Phillip Bloch, pointed out in a comment on Law’s post that the top was secured by a real diamond chain! This is why the bikini top no longer exists. Phillip also created the top from the hem of the pants.
Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal dressed up as each other’s MCU characters, Dr. Doom and Mr. Fantastic. This is wholesome and it makes me wonder if they live in the same neighborhood or were just visiting.
Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. celebrate Halloween as Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic https://t.co/jhC2Hd262R
— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) November 1, 2026
Lizzo dressed as Dolly for Halloween. She’s worked with Dolly and you know Dolly would love this. So many people homaged her! My favorites were the dogs. Dolly would also love that, since she put out a whole collection of dog costumes.
And Lisa Rinna dressed as Kylie Jenner at the Marty Supreme premiere. It looks like they’re wearing the same orange cutout Chrome Hearts dress. Kylie commented “I thought this was me.” I wonder if they have the same surgeon.
Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner for Halloween. https://t.co/th9YK34eRW
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2026
Photos credit: Dennis Van Tine/Avalon, Backgrid and via Instagram
Few figures have ever banged as hard as Halle’s. Amidst all the personal drama, I have been absolutely charmed by how warmly Halle has responded to Zendaya and how they have a mutual admiration society going.
Perfectly stated! I was thinking it takes bold confidence to invite a comparison to Halle – especially circa 2000. But that’s the magic of Zendaya, bold confidence embodied in loveable person you just want to keep winning.
Right?!? Like damn… zendaya is everything but seeing the side-by-side it’s like I forgot about Halle’s level of game….. I saw Halle once skiing (tired, no makeup) and guys she was glowinggggggg even from far away
Lisa Rinna is 63 and I had to do a triple-take when I first saw her pic. Good job and good work! Zendaya is the only who could come for Miss Halle Berry and she delivers.
She’s 63?? Runs to Google* Yeah there are plenty of photos out there where she looks like a tweaked 60 something. Those Halloween photos aren’t reality. They’re funny though. One tweaked fool cosplaying another tweaked fool is unintentionally meta and hilarious. That’s right ladies. Y’all are both insane caricatures of yourselves.
Hard disagree!! This look is 100% intentional and in the world of rich housewives and even richer reality stars this is all they know. Plastic recognizes plastic.
Sounds like a hard agree since that’s what I just said.
Maybe that’s a filter, but it looks like Lisa got her wonky face work fixed. Just a few months ago, she was looking scary.
Zendaya wore it better and is more gorgeous by far.
Well that’s certainly an opinion about Zendaya and Halle. Halle is one of the most beautiful women ever and has one of the best natural bodies ever but whatever. Great style too. I did a double take on the Lisa Rinna one. I’m assuming some filter was used but she looks better. New work was done.
My take:
Z is beautiful and lovely and multi-talented. But Halle’s beauty and hourglass figure are legendary. By the time she was Z’s age she’d won multiple beauty pageants, the attention of fashion houses, and the eyes of every man (and woman) when she appeared onscreen.
This is true when she’s not on a red carpet, just walking down the street she’s a head turner in casual wear.
Z’s beauty fades into the background when she’s playing a nonglamorous character like MJ or Euphoria. Which speaks to her acting talents, I’m sure.
Halle is so gorgeous she struggled to get a variety of acting jobs because it was so hard not to see her as a drop dead gorgeous woman in every scene.
Zendaya’s face and body are more beautiful. Have a nice day.
Tiebreaker: they are both gorgeous.
TIL that WNBA MVP Gabby Williams has a cat named Halle Berry.
Zendaya needs to gain at least ten pounds. Look at her clavicles compared to Halle’s. She’s too thin.
They have completely different body types, though. Halle is medium height and curvy while Zendaya is tall and slender. I’m not saying Zendaya isn’t on a Hollywood diet, but to my eye it’s not at the level of concerning.