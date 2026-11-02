Zendaya was Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere for Halloween



I hope you all had a safe and fun Halloween. It was awesome having it on a Saturday on a weekend when we got an extra hour. There was something “off” about this Halloween though. It surely had to do with the looming midterm elections. Plus the fact that candy is like $20 a bag and no one trick-or-treats anymore. That aside, this post is for some of the celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities this year.

First off we have Zendaya dressed as Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere. How is that photo of Halle Berry from 26 years ago? If you would have told me it was from 2011 I would believe you and wonder how it was 15 years ago. Halle is a vampire.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach sourced this outfit from Lanvin, it’s from their fall 2000 collection. In his Instagram post, Law thanked Lanvin’s artistic designer Peter Copping and their communications director Alix Long. Zendaya has Halle’s hair from that era and this was an excellent idea. Halle agreed and said Zendaya wore it better.

she won ✨ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 31, 2026

Halle’s stylist for this outfit, Phillip Bloch, pointed out in a comment on Law’s post that the top was secured by a real diamond chain! This is why the bikini top no longer exists. Phillip also created the top from the hem of the pants.

Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal dressed up as each other’s MCU characters, Dr. Doom and Mr. Fantastic. This is wholesome and it makes me wonder if they live in the same neighborhood or were just visiting.

Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. celebrate Halloween as Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic https://t.co/jhC2Hd262R — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) November 1, 2026

Lizzo dressed as Dolly for Halloween. She’s worked with Dolly and you know Dolly would love this. So many people homaged her! My favorites were the dogs. Dolly would also love that, since she put out a whole collection of dog costumes.

And Lisa Rinna dressed as Kylie Jenner at the Marty Supreme premiere. It looks like they’re wearing the same orange cutout Chrome Hearts dress. Kylie commented “I thought this was me.” I wonder if they have the same surgeon.

Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner for Halloween. https://t.co/th9YK34eRW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2026