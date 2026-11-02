Zendaya was Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere for Halloween

Zendaya and Halle Berry in the same outfit
I hope you all had a safe and fun Halloween. It was awesome having it on a Saturday on a weekend when we got an extra hour. There was something “off” about this Halloween though. It surely had to do with the looming midterm elections. Plus the fact that candy is like $20 a bag and no one trick-or-treats anymore. That aside, this post is for some of the celebrities who dressed up as other celebrities this year.

First off we have Zendaya dressed as Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere. How is that photo of Halle Berry from 26 years ago? If you would have told me it was from 2011 I would believe you and wonder how it was 15 years ago. Halle is a vampire.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach sourced this outfit from Lanvin, it’s from their fall 2000 collection. In his Instagram post, Law thanked Lanvin’s artistic designer Peter Copping and their communications director Alix Long. Zendaya has Halle’s hair from that era and this was an excellent idea. Halle agreed and said Zendaya wore it better.

Halle’s stylist for this outfit, Phillip Bloch, pointed out in a comment on Law’s post that the top was secured by a real diamond chain! This is why the bikini top no longer exists. Phillip also created the top from the hem of the pants.

Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal dressed up as each other’s MCU characters, Dr. Doom and Mr. Fantastic. This is wholesome and it makes me wonder if they live in the same neighborhood or were just visiting.

Lizzo dressed as Dolly for Halloween. She’s worked with Dolly and you know Dolly would love this. So many people homaged her! My favorites were the dogs. Dolly would also love that, since she put out a whole collection of dog costumes.

And Lisa Rinna dressed as Kylie Jenner at the Marty Supreme premiere. It looks like they’re wearing the same orange cutout Chrome Hearts dress. Kylie commented “I thought this was me.” I wonder if they have the same surgeon.

Lisa Rinna and Kylie Jenner in the same outfit

Photos credit: Dennis Van Tine/Avalon, Backgrid and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Zendaya was Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere for Halloween”

  1. NoHope says:
    November 2, 2026 at 7:41 am

    Few figures have ever banged as hard as Halle’s. Amidst all the personal drama, I have been absolutely charmed by how warmly Halle has responded to Zendaya and how they have a mutual admiration society going.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      November 2, 2026 at 8:06 am

      Perfectly stated! I was thinking it takes bold confidence to invite a comparison to Halle – especially circa 2000. But that’s the magic of Zendaya, bold confidence embodied in loveable person you just want to keep winning.

      Reply
    • Coopers says:
      November 2, 2026 at 10:00 am

      Right?!? Like damn… zendaya is everything but seeing the side-by-side it’s like I forgot about Halle’s level of game….. I saw Halle once skiing (tired, no makeup) and guys she was glowinggggggg even from far away

      Reply
  2. Coplaya says:
    November 2, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Lisa Rinna is 63 and I had to do a triple-take when I first saw her pic. Good job and good work! Zendaya is the only who could come for Miss Halle Berry and she delivers.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      November 2, 2026 at 8:29 am

      She’s 63?? Runs to Google* Yeah there are plenty of photos out there where she looks like a tweaked 60 something. Those Halloween photos aren’t reality. They’re funny though. One tweaked fool cosplaying another tweaked fool is unintentionally meta and hilarious. That’s right ladies. Y’all are both insane caricatures of yourselves.

      Reply
      • Coplaya says:
        November 2, 2026 at 10:20 am

        Hard disagree!! This look is 100% intentional and in the world of rich housewives and even richer reality stars this is all they know. Plastic recognizes plastic.

      • Mightymolly says:
        November 2, 2026 at 10:31 am

        Sounds like a hard agree since that’s what I just said.

  3. Mumster says:
    November 2, 2026 at 8:23 am

    Maybe that’s a filter, but it looks like Lisa got her wonky face work fixed. Just a few months ago, she was looking scary.

    Reply
  4. BARBIE1 says:
    November 2, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Zendaya wore it better and is more gorgeous by far.

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      November 2, 2026 at 11:01 am

      Well that’s certainly an opinion about Zendaya and Halle. Halle is one of the most beautiful women ever and has one of the best natural bodies ever but whatever. Great style too. I did a double take on the Lisa Rinna one. I’m assuming some filter was used but she looks better. New work was done.

      Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      November 2, 2026 at 11:33 am

      My take:
      Z is beautiful and lovely and multi-talented. But Halle’s beauty and hourglass figure are legendary. By the time she was Z’s age she’d won multiple beauty pageants, the attention of fashion houses, and the eyes of every man (and woman) when she appeared onscreen.
      This is true when she’s not on a red carpet, just walking down the street she’s a head turner in casual wear.
      Z’s beauty fades into the background when she’s playing a nonglamorous character like MJ or Euphoria. Which speaks to her acting talents, I’m sure.
      Halle is so gorgeous she struggled to get a variety of acting jobs because it was so hard not to see her as a drop dead gorgeous woman in every scene.

      Reply
    • BARBIE1 says:
      November 2, 2026 at 11:56 am

      Zendaya’s face and body are more beautiful. Have a nice day.

      Reply
    • alexc says:
      November 2, 2026 at 2:55 pm

      Tiebreaker: they are both gorgeous.

      Click to Edit – 
      Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    November 2, 2026 at 9:30 am

    TIL that WNBA MVP Gabby Williams has a cat named Halle Berry.

    Reply
  6. Edward says:
    November 2, 2026 at 11:39 am

    Zendaya needs to gain at least ten pounds. Look at her clavicles compared to Halle’s. She’s too thin.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      November 2, 2026 at 12:23 pm

      They have completely different body types, though. Halle is medium height and curvy while Zendaya is tall and slender. I’m not saying Zendaya isn’t on a Hollywood diet, but to my eye it’s not at the level of concerning.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment