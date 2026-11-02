Taiki Waititi blasts ‘irrelevant, out of touch, obsolete’ film critics

At some point, we really need to ask: who hired an Etsy witch to curse Amy Adams’ career? Was it Isla Fisher?? Amy was well on her way to becoming one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, and then her career fell off a cliff out of nowhere. I blame that rancid Cabbage Patch doll JD Vance – Amy starred in the film adaptation of Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy in 2020 and that seemed to be the beginning of this professional downward spiral. Anyway, Amy is currently starring in Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi, who co-adapted the script from Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel. Jenna Ortega is the star of the film, along with Amy and several other actors. So what’s the problem? Critics didn’t fall all over themselves to praise the film. That’s basically it – like, some critics liked it just fine, and some were like “meh.” Klara and the Sun currently has a 74% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with “cloying and twee” high on the critical summary. Which… okay? That’s what many expect from Waititi’s films. Well, Taika was mad as hell about the critical response and he posted this on his Instagram:

I haven’t read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people. 💥🎉🫶🏽💦 So this Halloween, let’s spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn’t achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus settled, and became critics. The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit 😂 🤷🏽‍♂️ Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin.

[From Taika’s Instagram]

I cannot even imagine being a whole-ass Oscar winner and being *this* thin-skinned. Critics weren’t even that mad about the movie!! It wasn’t like the Cats movie or Madame Web, where critics were cackling as they piled on their attacks. The critical response to Klara was basically “so Taika’s style is just twee as hell, I guess, well, someone might like it.” And here’s another thing – if Taika truly has not read any review in 15 years, then why is his ass hurting?? Jesus.

Also: I refuse to be lectured on cultural relevancy by someone married to RITA ORA.