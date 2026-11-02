Harriet Sperling Phillips gave Hello Mag a full editorial & an exclusive interview

All weekend, Hello Magazine teased their big new exclusive “from the Cotswolds.” Many wondered if the Duchess of Sussex had posed for photos and given an interview. LOL, no. Turns out, the big exclusive is with Harriet Sperling, who is now Harriet Phillips after she married Peter Phillips earlier this year. Harriet posed for lots of photos and she gave a really extensive interview. Someone gave her talking points about the Windsors and she stayed on-message like a true pro. There’s some breaking news in here too – Harriet quit her job as a nurse and she’s taken on some kind of patronage. Careful, Harriet. The Windsors believe that they’re the only ones who can do charity work. If you’re wondering about how Harriet and Peter support themselves… I would imagine Harriet probably got low-to-mid six figures for this interview and photoshoot. And they live rent-free on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate.
She moved out of London & quit her nurse job: After a decade spent working in London, Harriet moved back to her home county of Gloucestershire, where she moved away from hospitals and began working in the community with babies, young children and their families in a variety of settings. Now, she has taken up a new job for a private foundation, where she will continue to specialise in infant mental health. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Harriet has also taken up her first patronage, as patron of Home-Start Cotswolds.
Her new job with Home-Start: “Becoming a parent can be one of the most wonderful experiences in life, but it can also feel overwhelming and isolating. We often assume that parenting comes naturally, but the reality is that everyone needs support at different points. Home-Start offers vital, practical and non-judgmental support. Just having someone to listen to can make an enormous difference, especially given how closely a parent’s wellbeing is connected to a baby’s wellbeing. Having worked with Home-Start as a specialist nurse in Gloucestershire, I had seen its impact first-hand and referred families to it. Home-Start approached me to ask if I would consider the role, and it felt like a completely natural fit. If I can do anything to shine a light on something positive for families and children, I’m thrilled to do it.”
Leaving the NHS: “It’s been an enormous privilege to spend 24 years working in the NHS, and I’ve loved my career. It has taught me so much, professionally and personally. Over time, I’ve become increasingly passionate about the importance of promoting healthy brain development. If we can support parents during this critical early period, we have an opportunity to make a lasting difference for children. Moving on feels like a natural step, rather than a complete change of direction – it’s a chance to take everything I’ve learnt and use it in a new way.”
How she met Peter: “I always told myself that I would much rather meet someone naturally, and that’s exactly what happened. We knew of each other through our children and through mutual friends. We met properly in early 2022, when our three daughters were on the same hockey team. We met watching our children play hockey, chatting casually in a very ordinary way… My father had died just before I met Peter. I often think maybe that’s why Peter came along.”
First dates: “Our first dates were very ordinary and private. We went on dog walks and had dinner in a pub where no one would recognise us; mostly, we cooked together at home. He’s a great cook and I love cooking. He’s great at barbecues. It was wholesome and suited to who we both are as people.
On meeting Prince William & Kate: “I’ve had an incredible experience being welcomed in. We happened to be on holiday in the same place in the Scilly Isles. It was great because the children were all jumping into the water at the same time. It was very casual but there is a clear level of respect there.” She also spoke about her bond with the down-to-earth Princess. “I can look to Catherine for advice and guidance. She’s very open-hearted, and I would always feel comfortable asking her if I needed advice about something.”
One of the most remarkable things about Harriet’s journey in the past few years is that the British media barely mentioned her ex-husband or how crazy it was that a divorcee was marrying someone in the royal family. Qwhite weird, really, especially when you consider the unhinged commentary over Prince Harry marrying a divorced woman. Turns out that divorced people are actually fine with everyone in the royal family (many of whom are divorced as well), and they just used the issue to bash you-know-who. Anyway, Harriet sounds fine, I’ve never had a problem with her, I’ve just been fascinated by how the media treats her. I know that there will barely be any commentary about “how dare Harriet pose for Hello Magazine and give an interview about the royals” as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Hello.
She needs Christmas money!
You made me spit take my tea!😹
Qwhite expected actually. The English Roses won’t ever be criticized like you-know-who. Different standards for WOC.
Is it just me, or is she straying onto Cant’s Arly Yars territory?
Better step carefully there, Harriet.
Haha that was my first thought too!
She already seems like a much better advocate for the “Arly Yars” than Kate, emphasizing the role of parents and her own experience as a nurse. I assume this “private role” with an organization will allow her to do royalish type visits but get paid. Sort of a “half in, half out” scenario. Gosh, why didn’t Meghan think of that?
Katy Keen seems to have moved on to “Naycha is good” these last few years, so maybe she won’t mind that Harriet is taking over her corner. Plus, Harriet (or at least her spokesperson) has said all the right things about Kate, so she might well just take credit for inspiring Harriet to do this work. Another #Kate Middleton Success Story!
Same, she seems to be doing something about Aaahly Yaahs instead of just talking about how she’s still learning about it.
I was wondering if the “private foundation” she works for belongs to William and Kate.
Praising Kate in the article will buy her time but Kate gets competitive especially when the competition is eminently more qualified and talented. Harriet has the skills for this but she better not get too popular.
I saw the whole spread. She looked way photoshopped in some of those photos. The clothes looked nice though.
Lol at all the derangers who bought Hello VIP over the weekend because they were CONVINCED this was about Meghan.
Her statement about Kate seems bland and PR-written. I wonder how Kate feels about someone else in the family taking an interest in children’s mental health.
Lastly, I believe she left the NHS long before she says she did— there was talk around the time of the wedding that she only worked part-time and in private practice at that point.
Not a good idea for Peter and Harriet to have interviews. I don’t recall if Autumn Phillips gave interviews. Poor Harriet if she has to look to Keen for Guidance.
I really liked her wedding look.
That’s all I got.
It’s funny how she is described as “the newest member of the royal family” when H&M are routinely referred to as things like “ex royals” or “former royals.” But the woman married to the man who is eleventy-thousandth in line for the throne and was never HRH is a member of the royal family. Sounds about white.
As for the interview – meh, she looks nice enough on the cover and this is pretty par for the course for Peter or Zara. the one part I really rolled my eyes at was “eating in pubs where we wouldn’t be recognized.” I feel like I could barely recognize Peter Philips, and I know he exists lol. I can’t imagine he gets swarmed by fans when he goes out in public.
I wouldn’t recognize Peter Phillips if he walked in my front door right now
Well remember the term now is real royals when talking about Harry and Meghan. When really they are also just members of the RF.
I’ll answer the question why she is so easily fitting into the royal family: She’s white.
Say it again.☝🏾
“It was very casual but there is a clear level of respect there”, now we know who’ll be buying Easter gifts for WandK. After reading this, it’s clear why the Windsors were so jealous of Meghan, she is literally head and shoulders above all of them, whereas this one seems quite willing to make the BRF her entire identity.
Wait one minute. Isn’t baby/child mental health already taken? Someone might be getting miffed!
That wedding dress looks so horribly uncomfortable. I’m getting itchy all the way across the Atlantic.
@Kaiser….Slyly including an umbrella photo.💅
Question; what is infant mental health? It’s not like a baby can tell Harriet or someone why she or he is crying? Sounds like more Kate bullshit to me.
Sounds like a question for KKKate!
Is this a serious question? An infant needs a peaceful and consistent environment to develop in a healthy way. Of course an infant can’t tell someone “why they are crying”, but that’s hardly a comprehensive view of mental health treatment. Supporting parents so they can be regulated and provide a nurturing home for a baby seems obvious? No?
It reminded me of Friends when Amy decides to be a baby stylist and Ross is like “that’s not a thing!” And Amy says that she’s going to help babies pick clothes that are slimming and Rachel says “babies don’t care if they’re slim!” “Enter Amy!”
Here it’s Enter Harriet!
Maybe they mean more how the foundations for a healthy childhood start even in infancy, which is obviously the case. But infant mental health is a weird way to put it.
I’ll hand it to whoever is running comms for the palace, while this piece was likely commissioned to try and distract from the Sussexes moving back to town, I’m sure they are happy to try and distract from the messiness going on with Thomas Markle. Sure, it’s a bit embarrassing that Hello still had to use Meghan to sell the thing, but what else is new when it comes to the left behinds, amirite?
Agree. While Harriet needs to tread lightly with ultra competitive Kate, I have to imagine they are all v happy with the timing and the distraction of this piece.
I guess she’s gotta get started on the family grift. Never give up your job just because you get married. She’s going to learn that the hard way.
Qwhite interesting that the article has uses her married last name of Phillips despite us being introduced to her as Markle. No mockery or aspersions here, in stark contrast to Meghan choosing to change her name after marriage.
Of course she was welcomed
She looks like an Ayran dream
@Constance…you’re not wrong!
Definitely more articulate than Kate. Her patronage is obviously a good fit for her background, but certainly careful not to tread on you know who, clearly making sure to pile on the embiggening of Kate the Great. Like the fashions Harriet is modelling, and they look great on her. Selling their stories to Hello is a Peter Phillips family tradition it would seem.
I enjoyed watching the derangers react to Hello’s teaser. A lot seemed to be fearful that it was going to be Meghan. I didn’t think it would be because Hello never features Meghan. She hasn’t been their cover since she left in 2019. Furthermore the use of Cotswolds was to make people think it was Meghan but if it was really was going to her I don’t think they would have included the location. It’s interesting that she gave up her nursing career for her marriage. I don’t know how I feel about that and I thought it was funny that she thinks that Peter Phillips would be recognized in public without being in the presence of senior members of royal family. No doubt she was coached as to what to say about Kate. Harriet is a white aristo who would show deference to Kate so of course she would be warm and welcoming towards her. Kate’s never beating those racist allegations. And how is Kate being mentioned and not her new sister in law?
She was not named a “working royal” neither was Peter.
“I can look to Catherine for advice and guidance. She’s very open-hearted, and I would always feel comfortable asking her if I needed advice about something.”
Sure, Jan. So open-hearted that she helped drive sister-in-law to the brink of suicide and out of the country.