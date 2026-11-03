Jobson: Prince William was right to be suspicious of then-Meghan Markle!

The Sunday Times’ haphazard cover-up piece on the Thomas Markle situation was fascinating. The Times managed to have some sympathetic coverage of the Duchess of Sussex while simultaneously platforming some truly nonsensical ass-covering from the Met Police, King Charles and Kensington Palace. As the British media’s forced sympathy for Meghan dissipates, they have to walk a fine line between not-exactly-blaming her but still trying to act like Meghan was the sole party in this situation with a duty to act. Running parallel to that effort, the press is calling bullsh-t on the idea that Charles, Prince William and KP staffers knew nothing. Let’s see how Robert Jobson walks this tightrope:
The Met Police did nothing: Seven years ago, police officers, whose job it is to protect the royals, received a warning about Markle Snr. In January 2019, a letter arrived at the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, setting out serious allegations about Markle’s disturbing behavior abroad. The officers read it and passed it to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then part of the royal household. And then what? As far as anyone can tell, nothing. The Met has now admitted it never shared the allegations with any other police force, anywhere. It beggars belief! The force is reviewing how it handled the whole thing and has referred itself to the police watchdog. Frankly, it should.
Jobson doubts the information was limited to the Sussexes: Surely, this information was not confined to the Sussexes. Surely the King, then Prince of Wales, would have been informed. A protection officer doesn’t sit on something like this. Nor does a private secretary. It is unthinkable that the Palace wasn’t told. So, why did they not react? And if it really was kept from them, who made that crazy call? There’s a whole apparatus around the royals to see trouble coming and steer it away from the Crown. Why didn’t they see this one?…Here the letter wasn’t even hidden. It was handed to them. Either the system knew and sat on its hands, or it failed at the one thing it exists to do. Which is worse is anyone’s guess.
Why wasn’t there a more thorough background check on Thomas Markle? There’s been a lack of procedure here, a lack of observation, a lack of questioning from all sides. Royal Household staff are security-cleared by the Palace’s own Security Liaison team, working with the Metropolitan Police, with checks run against MI5 records. Surely there must be some basic checks on anyone marrying into the royal family and on their family too? If no checks were done, why not? Of course, they might not have found much when Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged in November 2017. Markle had no criminal record and a storied career in Hollywood having won a couple of Emmys for his work as a lighting director on ABC’s long-running soap opera General Hospital and hit sit-com Married… With Children. But that letter in January 2019 changed things. After that, somebody should have been asking questions, and it doesn’t look like anyone bothered. The lesson for the future is simple enough. Anyone marrying into the royal family should be properly checked and so should their family and their background.
Prince William was right to be suspicious of Meghan! Remember William’s warning. In Spare, Harry said his brother told him the romance was going too fast, too soon. Harry was livid. It was the start of the rift. William couldn’t have known about any of this. The letter hadn’t then been sent. But he wasn’t wrong. Slow down and know who you’re marrying into. They called it snobbery at the time. I would call it common sense.
What Meghan & Harry said about Thomas in their Netflix series: Then there’s the Sussexes’ odd own version of events. In December 2022, nearly four years after that letter reached their office, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan came out. When focus fell on Meghan’s falling-out with her father, the blame was firmly put on the press: the staged paparazzi photos, the intrusion. Harry even took the blame on himself. If Meghan wasn’t with him, he said, her dad would still be her dad. Did he just forget about the letter? Not one word about the allegations. A month later Harry’s memoir was published and he had a go at just about everyone; his brother, his father, his stepmother. He told us things about himself I’d rather not have known. But not one mention of this.
Meghan’s October statement: Last week Meghan finally spoke. She says she learned of the allegations years ago and was told they were being investigated. She says that was part of why she kept her father away from Archie and Lilibet. I understand that completely. Most parents would have done the same. But it’s not what we were told. We were told the press drove a wedge between a father and his daughter. Now it turns out, on her own account, there was something else behind it, and she kept quiet while newspapers took the flak. I’m not calling anyone a liar. But we were presented with half a story, and it’s a funny thing that the half we got put the press in the dock. And who told her it was being investigated? The Met says it never passed it to any other police force. So, who was doing the investigating? Did anybody check? Did the Sussexes ever chase it?
Let’s play along with Jobson for a moment and imagine a scenario where Meghan was the first one to say it in the public sphere: “I stopped talking to my father after his ex-wife accused him of being a PDFile.” First of all, that would be false, because Meghan stopped speaking to him months earlier, when he did everything he could to derail her wedding, and he went on a tour of British talk shows, parroting deranged talking points. Second of all, Meghan was getting her own legal advice about what she could say about these accusations, which everyone should remember were JUST accusations at that point. Meghan is not a police detective. She cannot command a police force to investigate her father. She believed, in good faith, what she was told, which is that the Met Police would look into her already-estranged father’s activities. She was ALSO upset about everything Thomas had done before the letter, up to and including his collusion with the British media.
It’s interesting that Jobson doesn’t buy the cover-up that no one else in the institution knew about the letter, nor does he buy that the cops just sat on their hands. The part about William being right to be suspicious of Meghan… my god. Let’s hold everyone else to that standard, shall we? Why did William marry into a family with a wife-beating uncle and a debt-ridden grifter mother? Why did Meghan marry Harry, given his uncle trafficked girls with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell? Why does anyone want to get involved with the Windsors, given King Charles’ lengthy associations with known child predators?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Scooter had no business telling Harry he was “moving too fast.” Harry and Meghan dated two years before the wedding. The Queen approved the marriage. I think Will behaved like a brat trying to “advise” his brother. And Harry and Meghan are still married! Scoot’s “dating” Kate took years and he broke up with her and wanted to date others who turned him down. This never works out when a a family member tries to break up his sibling and significant other. It never works out, because sometimes the one who tries to break them up is not invited to the wedding and frozen out. I don’t know how Scoot’s behavior can be defended.
His argument about why didn’t they say anything in the docu series or in Spare is the same argument that they gave about naming who the actual people that asked about Archie’s potential skin tone were. They want the Sussexes do their dirty work for them.
A little bit of it, or a lot of it, is also probably being upset that they weren’t saved from having permanent evidence of tweets, podcast appearances, and newspaper articles praising Thomas Markle as the epitome of a good father, and a good man, and a sad grandfather that’s going to exist in perpetuity.
But a lot of it is just they consistently want to be able to throw rocks and hide their hands.
What the actual f*ck?! William was right to be suspicious of Meghan… who survived lifetime proximity to an abusive parent who routinely travelled for sex tourism and degraded children? Meghan is the only person in this entire situation who acted with integrity, accountability, & no ulterior motive whatsoever. She protected her kids, she protected the police investigation that the Met notoriously bungled, & she protected her own non-loopy Markle relatives from the fallout by not making them collateral damage to her choice to cut off her father. You could say she even protected the BRF by going no-contact with him, thus establishing a cordon sanitaire around the man. If William & his pal Jason hadn’t been so anxious to exploit Toxic Tom’s fixation on his estranged daughter, in such a creepy, ham-fisted, bigoted, sick, sexist way, William might not be scrambling to scrape off some of the mud that’s coated him & hurl it at Meghan. Once you decide to hate someone, any pretext will suffice, and William is hateful.
Notice how Jobsen very easily says that Charles most likely had to have known. Sure, ofc. But then never says the same about William. Wouldn’t William just as likely have known considering he was sharing an office with Meghan? But Jobsen never says that. Instead, he says William had a right not to trust Meghan. We are watching him shift allegiance from Charles to William in real time. And don’t get me started on suggesting Meghan was responsible for investigating. Please.
Now Scoot is nephew by marriage to Uncle Gary. Where is Jobson’s outrage.
William had better keep his mouth shut, because it’s only a matter of time before things come to light that will make “your eyes bleed.” It may well turn out that his actions surpass everything else we’ve heard about.
Jobson’s a disgrace. Meghan wouldn’t know there’d been no referral after she was told it was being investigated and not to go public by police. The third party letter wasn’t hers, she was estranged from her father and civilians can’t check or follow up cross-border child protection agencies anyway!
“So, who was doing the investigating? Did anybody check? Did the Sussexes ever chase it?”
I’m sorry … what? It was the Sussexes’ job to make sure – that the Met was doing its job? I’m sure that would have been welcomed.
And if theirs – then not also QE2, KC, Billy, the Ex-wife, the guy who delivered it, – oh, hell, the damn dogs?
Jobson calls Scoot trying to break up his brother and Meghan, “common sense.” That is so pathetic. Scoot was just trying to control his brother and undermine the Queen by trying to break them up. Not any “noble” reason, just behaving like a brat. And if Meghan went public with the letter Jobson would criticize her for turning in her Dad. with no proof.
Pushing his brother into a dog bowl apparently was NOT an effective way to break up his brother and wife.
Jimmy. Saville. (If there IS A 🔥 may IT be there) That’s ALL Ima say about THIS & THAT POS Jobson 🤬
😂 Suggesting families of married in’s should be better checked when Andrew is a Windsor. Thanks to the accusations about her father Meghan actually has something in common with Windsor’s now
@Lauren. I am with you. Look at all Meghan and Harry have in common: horrible fathers, mothers they adore, nasty siblings, a desire to establish a loving family of their own, and alleged p*dos in the family they need to avoid. People want to focus on the differences of class and skin color, but that is a lot in common. I respect Harry & Meghan for the way they have borne all the horrible stuff and focused on the positive stuff.
What does Jobson think he’s doing? Trying to use this situation to glaze William of all people, who with his stooge Jason weaponized that man against Meghan. Really low of him.
Up until 2 weeks ago, the press believed that Toxic Tom was a good man abandoned by his daughter even though there was evidence that it wasn’t the truth. Jobson should be talking about why he and his colleagues disregarded the red flags in an effort to attack Meghan. There is absolutely no introspection from the press.
Was Meghan supposed to discuss the unproven allegations against her father? She would have been criticised for slandering him. The Mail certainly seems to think that Harry should have abandoned her if he found out about Tom sr.
This is a derangers take. T Markle is a disgusting human being on many levels. He was easily tempted by cash and press interest to betray his own daughter for the past eight years. No decent, kind, loving and protective parent sells their offspring out like this. He ACTIVELY ganged up with Meghan ‘s biggest detractors for years. His decision. His choice. She wrote pages to him in August to try and appeal to whatever shred of regard he had for her to stop making a greedy fool of himself in public for the world to see. His vicious twisting of the narrative, playing victim abandoned for no good reason, over endless interviews and then giving tTHAT letter to MOS and Caroline Graham for another exclusive? Unforgivable. He was willing to be their star witness at trial when she sued MoS. Awful.
But then in January when she’s heavily pregnant with her first child and really getting press and staff and RF abuse she hears about his depravity and there is no way back for T Markle. She was already disallusioned with his horrendous betrayal but then to discover criminal conduct suspected by his first wife?! No wonder she was in despair.
She has kept her dignity and integrity throughout out just as her mother has. Markle Snr, Junior and Samantha are ugly trash but even Jan Moir wrote in her column on Friday she respected Meghan for making a life for herself apart from them. TMarkle is responsible for his own actions and/or crimes.
She’s not responsible anymore than Eugenie and Beatrice are responsible for Andrew’s. She’s a person in her own right who has coped with Windsor toxicity for years. Look at what Meghan has survived since 2017 and be very careful about marrying into that ghastly family.
Icy, forbidding, racist. Snobbish, unfunny, physically abusive unkind, boring, down right nasty and callous eg Charles Rex don’t worry we’ll forget Diana soon enough! Same man not giving a fig for the safety of two small grandchildren? Marry into RF especially the working royals to be mauled by press and King Will, no thanks!
Okay again lets play devils advocate and play this out. harry and meghan met in 2016. They got engaged in 2017, married May 2018. (which is about 2 years and is pretty reasonable.) But let’s say that they didnt get married until…..summer 2020. Lets ignore COVID in this alternate universe lol. So Harry knew Meghan for 4 years. That seems like plenty of time to get to know her.
But none of that matters because it was the LETTER that triggered all of this. And the ex wife did not send the letter until Meghan was pregnant. She didnt send it when they were dating or engaged, it wasnt a “stay away from Meghan her father is bad news” type of letter, it sounds like it was more “this man is a horrible man, dont let him near your children” kind of letter. And that only makes sense in the context of Meghan’s pregnancy.
Plus you’re telling me no type of background check was run on Meghan’s parents? Please. More time would not have gotten this information sooner.
Of course, BP did a background check – but that didn’t stop the BM from claiming Doria had done time in prison. Jobson et al are furiously trying to cover up nearly a decade of poop. They’ve had no problem digging up mortgage info on Montecito and dissecting photos pixel by pixel, but they’ve been happy to swallow anything BP hands them, even if they know it’s a lie.
Oh, the poor deluded press. They were given only half the story – boo hoo. The press that has had no problem writing stories with zero information or just outright lies. The press should be in the dock – they created narratives, accepted and perpetuated lies without any question, and actively supported and encouraged a predator through their funding and publicity – all to destroy a woman who did nothing more than marry into the RF.
In his attempt to throw everyone under the bus, Jobson is admitting BP controls the press. He’s complaining that the press wasn’t told the true story, when it’s up to them to find the true story. Of course, BP is going to reveal only what it wants according to its agenda – and the press slavishly goes along with it.
Did they investigate Sarah Ferguson? Wasn’t her father involved in a scandal at a massage parlor? Didn’t Prince Charles have several close friends who were pedophiles? Andrew hanging out with dodgy Oligarchs? Princess Michael’s father was a Nazi.
Well, William didn’t spend a year, two, or three—watching her in Suit—just to have his younger brother steal her away! Can you imagine the shock William must have felt seeing Meghan in the “palaces”—and as Harry’s girlfriend, no less? It must have been a total earthquake for him. Just picture him seething with a mix of anger, jealousy, and desire, pulling out all the stops to try and prevent that wedding. And it wasn’t because Meghan wasn’t “suitable”—it was because, when he compared her to Kate, he was desperate to ensure that pairing wouldn’t become a permanent fixture of the British Royal Family. Besides—and this is the most important part—Meghan was *his*, Harold!
The intensity of his desire—though I’m not sure “past tense” is even the right way to put it!—was clear in every single one of their interactions. Will’s hands would literally tremble whenever he was near Meghan. Outside the church, he even did something he’d never done before: he walked up to her, hugged her, and kissed her on the cheek—and I mean an actual kiss on the cheek, not just a peck in the air.
Don’t forget how his eyes softened as she walked up the aisle and stood next to Harry. Boy was smitten.
And Kate was aware.
You want to blame Meghan for what her father was doing or did? Does Jobson hear himself? And if that’s the case, can we please all start screaming Prince Andrew at them!
And I am sick of these people playing with timelines.
As well as Billy Idle’s in-laws and Uncle Andy, Big Bad Bob-a-Job appears to have conveniently forgotten Louis “Uncle Dickie” Mountbatten. Where was the “due diligence” into THAT bad uncle, Jobbo? Any thoughts on that? Might’ve been common sense to check him and his activities out before then-Princess Elizabeth married Philip? No?
All the usual mouthpieces are loathsome, but Jobbo is a special level of unbearable.
If we want to talk investigating families, the long history of the British royals is not unclouded purity. It’s full of lies, thefts, adulteries, assassinations, executions, poisonings, locking up in towers and murders – and that’s just to each other, this isn’t even going into the many foul actions of empire against the world under their aegis.
“William couldn’t have known about any of this. The letter hadn’t then been sent. But he wasn’t wrong. Slow down and know who you’re marrying into. They called it snobbery at the time. I would call it common sense.”
“We were told the press drove a wedge between a father and his daughter. Now it turns out, on her own account, there was something else behind it, and she kept quiet while newspapers took the flak. I’m not calling anyone a liar. But we were presented with half a story, and it’s a funny thing that the half we got put the press in the dock”
This, I think, is the quiet part out loud. No one was prepared for Meghan bouncing the story back into the palaces’ and law enforcement’s laps with her Wonder Woman bracelets and now one set of the press may find themselves in the dock literally. To say “he wasn’t wrong” about bringing Meghan into the BRF is sour grapes in find out she is too nimble to get ensnared in the BRF’s dastardly schemes and chagrin to find out the rota were being sliced and diced, used and one or more papers might get actual criminal charges over this stuff while still having to tap dance around the Yorks.
“Slow down and know who you’re marrying into.”
That sentence is infuriating. Who you’re marrying into?? You mean a family of grifters, pedophiles and plunderers who live in palaces packed with the bounty of their centuries of crime and colonialism?? You mean a family headed by a man who married a teenager and then tormented her by conducting a highly visible and sordid affair with his side piece?? The same man who would go on to coddle his pedophile brother because that brother likely can spill mountains of dirt if backed into a corner?
Jobson is right. Meghan should have known who she was marrying into.
“Why wasn’t there a more thorough background check on Thomas Markle?”
I’ll place my bet that all palace/government background check resources were spent investigating the nonwhite side of Meghan’s family, because that is where they were convinced any adverse information would surface. It would never occur to racists that the white relatives were up to no good. Idiots.
So much is being made of Meghan’s 2025 letter to her dad in the hospital, but I think she cut him off in the Summer 2018 letter which he partially sold to the Mail. It was so heavily redacted and he subsequently talked about how “hateful” that letter was. She hadn’t been informed of the CSA concerns yet, but his behavior by that time had been enough for her to cut off contact anyway. That was likely a goodbye letter.
I wouldn’t base anything off what H&M said about Thomas in the Netflix documentary. Netflix lawyers would have objected to putting any unproven allegations out there.
And as for William, who gives a damn what he thinks?