Emmy Rossum is intentionally rocking natural curls after years of straightening her hair



I love having curly hair; always have, always will. It’s such a gift! The bounce, the presence, the in it gives me with poodles — curly hair has been a constant source of joy in my life. My only befuddlement has been, why do so many people spend an inordinate amount of time and effort straightening it? (I’m looking at you, Kidman!) And yes of course I was among those who were vehemently indignant that Anne Hathaway’s royal makeover in The Princess Diaries involved straightening her hair (instead of getting those curls the leave-in moisturizing product they were crying out for!). Well, as the wise man once said: the arc of the follicle universe is long and wavy, but it bends toward curly. Just like with the revolution against fashion stilts (aka high heels; every day our numbers are growing), so too are women reclaiming ownership and love for their natural curls.

Case in point: Emmy Rossum. Emmy looked lovely at the Emmy Awards in a Julie de Libran gown, but it was her hair and face card that stole the show. The same can be said for the Innovator Awards she attended in NYC last week. While on the red blue carpet, a reporter asked Emmy if the humidity was a problem for her hair (we’ve had some days approach the 70s here, I have yet to abandon sandals for the season). Emmy’s response was an elegant schooling in curly hair pride.

Emmy Rossum is in her curly-hair era. When Page Six Style jokingly asked about her hair getting frizzy in the humidity, the actress, 40, got serious. “Yeah, but I like that,” she told us on the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2026 red carpet. “I embrace my wholeness,” Rossum continued, “my whole ethnicity, my specificity of texture. I think it’s important to step fully into who we are and not, you know, make ourselves smaller than we need to be.” Rossum, who looked fabulous in a black sparkling Hermès gown, can be seen rocking her natural curls in the Hulu series “Furious.” “There is an emotional intent there for me to be able to be more of my private self in public,” Rossum told People at the “Furious” premiere in July. “I think it’s important for me to feel empowered in my authenticity and my uniqueness,” she explains. “And every time someone says that they like it, even though that shouldn’t be making me feel better, it does.” This comes after years of chemically straightening her locks. In a 2022 Instagram video for Vogue, the “Shameless” alum shared how her perception of her hair has changed. “What I love about curly hair, I think that it projects a confidence,” she said. “For so many years, I straightened my hair. I keratin-ed my hair. I would flat-iron and blow-dry and try to kind of contort this into a different ideal of beauty.” “And finally, embracing my natural hair is something that now makes me feel so unique,” she added. The revelation was partly due in part to her daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Sam Esmail in 2021. “I also had a daughter, and I was like, you know, I should just start wearing my hair the way it is,” she told Kelly Clarkson on Clarkson’s talk show. “Why should I tell her that she should make her hair look [like] anything other than how it grows out of her head?”

[From Page Six]

“Embracing my natural hair is something that now makes me feel so unique.” Exactly! It’s the uniqueness of curly hair that’s always made me love it and eternally grateful to have it. And good for Emmy for choosing to set a curly-positive example for her daughter. I can kind of relate: my long-haired Chihuahua My Guy has the most darling set of curls framing his face, but only in that one place. It’s like he did a small test sample of getting a perm, and it’s freaking adorable. In other Emmy news, I guess I should check out Furious, huh? Celebitchy said it was dark, but I can do dark. Plus the series is from writer/producer/showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, whose credits include New Girl, The Dropout (which I bet is getting a lot of rewatches thanks to the Elizabeth Holmes documentary), and my favorite show of 2025 (and beyond!), Dying for Sex. Plus she’s adapting Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me into a screenplay to be directed by Jon M. Chu. And she’s accomplished all that, despite not having curly hair.