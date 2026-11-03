God’s Love We Deliver to Martha Stewart: we are not a homeless charity

On Sunday, it was wild to watch Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume controversy unfold in real time. Martha posted her “costume” on Halloween (Saturday), with a spon-con message about her QVC candles. The spon-con wouldn’t have been so tacky if only Martha had been wearing a normal costume, like a witch or a sexy nurse or what have you. Instead, Martha’s costume was “homeless person,” complete with a sign reading “I am hungry, help me.” As the backlash grew overnight, Martha deleted the Instagram post and issued a bizarre statement to Page Six where she flatly refused to apologize. She said, in part, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention. Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” Hours later, she issued a second statement with an apology.

Well, go back to her first statement and the reference to “I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” In mid-October, Martha attended a fundraiser for God’s Love We Deliver. She walked the red carpet and I would assume she helped the charity in some way that night. Well, God’s Love We Deliver wants no part of Martha’s ass-covering. Their spokesperson went to TMZ to clarify that they’re not a homeless charity.

Martha Stewart may have some explaining to do … a charity she name-dropped has no connection to helping the homeless … TMZ has learned. After being contacted by TMZ, a spokesperson for God’s Love We Deliver tells us … “God’s Love provides free medically tailored meals to people with life-altering chronic illnesses. It does not serve people experiencing homelessness.” The organization confirms Martha attended its annual gala this year and has been a strong supporter of its work … but helping homeless people isn’t part of its stated mission. The clarification comes amid backlash over Martha’s controversial Halloween costume … which featured her dressed as a homeless person holding a sign reading “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!” As TMZ previously reported … Martha faced major criticism after sharing the costume in a since-deleted Instagram post promoting her QVC candles. She initially defended the getup as an attempt to raise awareness about homelessness, pointing to her years of charitable work supporting efforts to combat the crisis. Martha later apologized … acknowledging the costume was insensitive. Of course, the charity’s clarification doesn’t mean Martha hasn’t supported other organizations fighting homelessness … but God’s Love We Deliver wants to make sure there’s no confusion about its mission.

[From TMZ]

You know what? I actually appreciate that God’s Love We Deliver came out and said this. Because I actually didn’t know that the charity’s charter is for delivering food to people with chronic illnesses specifically – I actually thought that they were more like “food for everybody.” It really did feel like Martha was trying to cite her recent appearance at their fundraiser as well, and I appreciate that the charity was like “not so fast, leave us out of it.” Is it sort of a pile-on? Sure. But Martha deserves it. Her costume was so stupid and offensive.