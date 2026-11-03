God’s Love We Deliver to Martha Stewart: we are not a homeless charity

On Sunday, it was wild to watch Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume controversy unfold in real time. Martha posted her “costume” on Halloween (Saturday), with a spon-con message about her QVC candles. The spon-con wouldn’t have been so tacky if only Martha had been wearing a normal costume, like a witch or a sexy nurse or what have you. Instead, Martha’s costume was “homeless person,” complete with a sign reading “I am hungry, help me.” As the backlash grew overnight, Martha deleted the Instagram post and issued a bizarre statement to Page Six where she flatly refused to apologize. She said, in part, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention. Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” Hours later, she issued a second statement with an apology.
Well, go back to her first statement and the reference to “I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” In mid-October, Martha attended a fundraiser for God’s Love We Deliver. She walked the red carpet and I would assume she helped the charity in some way that night. Well, God’s Love We Deliver wants no part of Martha’s ass-covering. Their spokesperson went to TMZ to clarify that they’re not a homeless charity.
Martha Stewart may have some explaining to do … a charity she name-dropped has no connection to helping the homeless … TMZ has learned.
After being contacted by TMZ, a spokesperson for God’s Love We Deliver tells us … “God’s Love provides free medically tailored meals to people with life-altering chronic illnesses. It does not serve people experiencing homelessness.”
The organization confirms Martha attended its annual gala this year and has been a strong supporter of its work … but helping homeless people isn’t part of its stated mission.
The clarification comes amid backlash over Martha’s controversial Halloween costume … which featured her dressed as a homeless person holding a sign reading “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!”
As TMZ previously reported … Martha faced major criticism after sharing the costume in a since-deleted Instagram post promoting her QVC candles. She initially defended the getup as an attempt to raise awareness about homelessness, pointing to her years of charitable work supporting efforts to combat the crisis. Martha later apologized … acknowledging the costume was insensitive.
Of course, the charity’s clarification doesn’t mean Martha hasn’t supported other organizations fighting homelessness … but God’s Love We Deliver wants to make sure there’s no confusion about its mission.
You know what? I actually appreciate that God’s Love We Deliver came out and said this. Because I actually didn’t know that the charity’s charter is for delivering food to people with chronic illnesses specifically – I actually thought that they were more like “food for everybody.” It really did feel like Martha was trying to cite her recent appearance at their fundraiser as well, and I appreciate that the charity was like “not so fast, leave us out of it.” Is it sort of a pile-on? Sure. But Martha deserves it. Her costume was so stupid and offensive.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Martha’s Instagram.
Advice for MS: when you find yourself in a hole, quit digging. People will now want to know exactly which homeless charities she’s currently supporting. That could get embarrassing.
For someone with such a highly curated personal brand, I’m amazed she would do something this stupid. And I’m even more amazed she doubled down rather than just apologizing. She’s getting sloppy after decades of fame.
Agreed.
@Kaiser, I’m so with you on the charity stating publicly & bluntly, don’t use us as a shield, your out on that limb alone miss thang!
Martha carries a big stick on grudges (her ex-husband comes to mind) so good for them!!
Brassy Rebel, Then she’d better start finding those charities and give massive donations. But that’s not really her, is it? And I’m sure she wasn’t even trying to make a political statement about Trump’s America. She was just playing dress-up. Stupid woman.
At over 85 years old might this disdainful behaviour be a sign of cognitive decline, clinical depression, other psychological disorders or a cry for help? Whatever her issue is, she is old and ugly enough to know and do better.
I wouldn’t care if she had been running a FOOD PANTRY FOR DECADES…What she did is what she’s ALWAYS done…being mean & cruel & entitled & IGONORANT AF 🤬 Having a debilitating chronic illness services like “God’s Love” & “Meals on Wheels” is…INVALUABLE! I remember 😭 when I got a MOW delivery because at the time it took ALL my energy just to sit up…it’s 💔 seeing how the STANDARD Republican social net cuts have affected those entities
Oh Martha. The bubble is real. You and Gwyneth are more alike than you realize. I’m really surprised someone as meticulous about the details dropped them on a cause so important. People are really struggling; I guess it must be a great feeling to punch down bc rich people seem to do it a lot
She has all the money in the world, amazing homes, gardens galore, several product lines, a documentary that put her in a half-decent light. She could’ve left the limelight with some goodwill intact, but no, here we are. She’s always been this way, pretty awful, I suspect, but had enough sense to hold back just enough to come across less heinous. I think most famous/rich people are like her, have the same views, but have enough self awareness to not let it slip out. She’s become much messier than before and she was already messy.
I could be wrong but I’m pretty sure God’s Love We Deliver started during the AIDS epidemic. I had a friend (who lost his boyfriend to AIDS) who volunteered for them.
God’s Love We Deliver was founded during the darkest days of the AIDs crisis, when no one would approach, or touch, or treat AIDs patients. They did. They still do.
And good on them for not letting Martha (who has a lifelong reputation for being a gigantic bitch), besmirch them. She was certainly not on the front lines back then.
Yes to both Charlotte and toomuchwinter. I first heard about God’s Love We Deliver because of Joan Rivers. She always heavily promoted them and supported them. Love her or hate her, Joan was always a proponent of the gay community.
there is nothing tackier than a multi millionaire making fun of people who are less fortunate. how you treat others, how you comport yourself are also a part of good taste, along with decor, landscapes, table scapes etc. If you don’t have good manners you don’t have good taste, no matter how many glossy interior design magazines have published your work or whether you’ve been pictured in Vogue. Tacky is as tacky does.
How much do you wanna bet that she wont be supporting the God’s Love charity anymore. LMAO
Life’s coming at Martha really fast these days……..ever since she lied on a certain someone and then doubled down with an unwarranted attack. It’s called: “Dont mess with the Lord’s anointed,” Martha!
IYKYK
This is super random, but why did she use a clipboard to write her sign on? That’s so weird.
And yes, she’s awful and has been awful for decades, and she definitely deserves all the backlash she’s getting.
I only was on her side for a short while when she got two years in jail for insider training. The men skated. Trump is still doing insider training as the president. But now she can go to hell.