Mail: We may never identify the bodyguard who gave Duchess Meghan the letter

Over the weekend, the Times published a fascinating piece about Thomas Markle, Roslyn Loveless’s letter and everything around the Duchess of Sussex’s receival of Loveless’s letter. I’d suggest that everyone read that Times piece or my coverage of it, because it was full of new information and the first stages of what will be a larger palace and police cover-up. One source told the Times that in 2019, one of Meghan’s royal protection officers passed her a copy of Loveless’s letter, and that same RPO told her not to say anything publicly about the accusations against Thomas because the Met Police would be investigating all of it. Now the Daily Mail says that the RPO’s identity might never be known. Because how could anyone simply ask Meghan if she remembers the guy’s name??? They’re really trying to ensure that all of this is getting buried, right??

The identity of the mystery officer who allegedly advised Meghan Markle not to go public with a letter detailing child abuse allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle, may never be revealed, it was claimed today.

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest wrangle with Scotland Yard could drag on for years, according to a former Metropolitan Police royal protection officer. The source said the officer’s identity may remain hidden because of loyalties either to Meghan or to the Royal Family. A spokesman for the Duchess has not commented on whether she has provided the name of the officer.

‘Meghan Markle may have liked the officer and not want to get him or her into trouble,’ the source told the Daily Mail.

However, he stressed that only Meghan’s account of events is currently in the public domain and noted that ‘recollections may vary’ – the phrase famously used by Queen Elizabeth II after Megxit.

Meghan is said to have wanted to publicise the allegations in 2019 but was allegedly advised against doing so. According to reports, a royal protection officer handed her a letter containing child abuse claims and warned her not to go public. The Met has reportedly been unable to trace the officer who is said to have told her: ‘Leave it with us, we’ll investigate it.’

No action was subsequently taken and the force’s failure to alert other law enforcement agencies is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The former armed officer, who served for years in royal protection, suggested the individual may already have retired. Tracing the officer could depend on ‘where their loyalty lies’, he said, adding that many officers could have been involved. However, he believes the individual was more likely to have been a senior protection officer.

The source also suggested the matter may have been discussed by senior figures within Royalty and Specialist Protection, and possibly even by the Met’s Gold Group of commanders and assistant commissioners responsible for overseeing major incidents. Warning the controversy could be far from over, he said that if the IOPC broadens its investigation, the dispute could ‘run on for years’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The source said the officer’s identity may remain hidden because of loyalties either to Meghan or to the Royal Family.” What are we doing here? It’s like they’re trying to say that this unknown RPO is solely responsible for the existence of the letter and solely responsible for telling Meghan not to go public because the police would investigate. They’re really trying to narrow it down to the fewest number of people involved too, like Meghan’s RPO just received the letter out of nowhere, and he was not speaking for the Met Police as a whole when he said outright that the cops would investigate accusations of child-predation. And the “recollections may vary” BS… again, what are we doing here? Are they really suggesting that Meghan is lying? Or that she doesn’t remember what happened around the letter? This gaslighting is insane.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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24 Responses to “Mail: We may never identify the bodyguard who gave Duchess Meghan the letter”

  1. Interested Gawker says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:30 am

    “The source said the officer’s identity may remain hidden because of loyalties either to Meghan or to the Royal Family.”

    I’m sorry, WHAT?!

    So they are just admitting outright that there’s a cover up but somehow it’s Meghan’s responsibility to identify the person…?

    Reply
  2. tamra says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:32 am

    It seems to me that Meghan is the ONLY one who RECALLS what happened! Everyone else is too busy covering their a$$, to tell the truth!

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:34 am

    It’s like Meghan is not the caricature that the Palace and press made her to be. For years the press have been saying that Meghan was disloyal to the Royal Family now they’re saying that she didn’t name the RPO out of loyalty to them. This is crazy. The police officer can’t be named because the letter was handed to her by a courtier. There is no way that letter didn’t go through the proper channels at the Palace before getting to Meghan.

    Reply
  4. Judith in Ottawa says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:45 am

    BS like “The Duchess of Sussex’s latest wrangle with Scotland Yard…” making it sound as if she’s been on a multi-year crime spree.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:48 am

    The police admit they have a record of the letter, that it was addressed to them and that a copy of the letter was given to Meghan. That’s their “recollection” and should be the foundation of the inquiry. After that, it should be a matter of record which protection officer was sent to KP, with whom he spoke, and what were his instructions. And it’s only been 8 years since this happened, not 28 years – the protection officer is more likely to be still in active service than retired and growing marrows in some country cottage.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:52 am

    They are covering. Hard. It’s preposterous what they are asking people to believe. So clearly they all knew. Bc this is the most ridiculous story I’ve ever heard.

    Reply
  7. Nokitty! says:
    November 3, 2026 at 10:59 am

    This reporting is some bulls**t! I hope Meghan names names so that they can’t get away with covering their ass, just like with the “lost” letter.

    Reply
  8. Lauren Smyth-Houghton says:
    November 3, 2026 at 11:16 am

    All of these “attempts” to publicly defend the Met Police only serve to emphasize the agency’s lack of commitment and accountability to legal processes.

    These press releases show zero concern for the actual crime or the internal breakdown of professional legal procedure. What a disgrace.

    Reply
  9. sunnyside up says:
    November 3, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Meghan is supposed to be the only one who is able to remember him, what about the person who gave him this piece of paper, he must have known who he gave it to. Someone he could trust with an important document, someone who must of known what was in it, hence the warning.

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      November 3, 2026 at 11:40 am

      Exactly!! This entire operation, in the palaces and in law enforcement, is structured on hierarchy and rank, to suggest there is no way of knowing who did what is ridiculous.

      Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    Jobson is trying to change the script.

    The Met said, in a public statement, that they gave the letter to the Sussexes’ office in KP, not to Meghan directly.

    But this Jobson piece, relying on a “former Metropolitan Police royal protection officer”–who would know eff all about anything–wants us to believe that…
    – a Met officer handed the letter directly to Meghan, and
    – a Met officer directly advised Meghan not to go public with the allegations. “The identity of the mystery officer who allegedly advised Meghan Markle not to go public with a letter detailing child abuse allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle, may never be revealed, it was claimed today,” by that “former Metropolitan Police royal protection officer.”

    We don’t know WHO advised Meghan to stay silent. It might have been KP, but Jobson sure doesn’t want us to suspect it was KP.

    Reply
  11. Elon's Sink says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Enough of the distractions! These rubbish people keep trying to distract the public from the content of the letter and what Markle Snr. is alleged to have done. Honestly, I don’t care who knew, who passed the letter on to the Duchess, or even when the Duchess received the letter. The British media (and possibly the Royal Family) are disgusting people with their perverted gymnastics.

    Reply
  12. Jay says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    We see exactly what you’re trying to do here, Daily Fail. They are desperately attempting to centre this all on Meghan and redirect attention away from the royals. The RPO’s identity, and whether or not Meghan will “name” them or whether she “likes them and may not want to get him or her into trouble” is all nonsense.

    First, this is a serious, possibly criminal matter in which there are many, many people and organizations involved. It’s not one mysterious individual who found a letter on their own and brought it straight to Meghan. It would have passed through several law enforcement agencies before an RPO would have shared the information with Meghan, and that would have been their job. The idea that the RPO officer’s identity needs protection gives the impression that they did something wrong and that, again, it’s all up to Meghan to resolve it.

    Which, unless the officer somehow knew that the police planned to bury the investigation, doesn’t ring true. But even so, rather than putting all the onus on Meghan, how about some good old fashioned investigative reporting? This all happened six or seven years ago, there are people who work within law enforcement right now who remember exactly what happened. The DM is happy to break into a storage unit in Mexico but they can’t call up a single source in either the UK police or the royal protection service? Please.

    Reply
  13. Lady Digby says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    The Fail are certainly hoping that we never learn how much they paid T Markle over the past eight years. They were harassing her for years and as Harry said made her life a misery.
    No one but no one is going to condone platforming an active serial predator who abused children.

    So the Fail hope that TMarkle gets away with playing dementia card to avoid interview and conviction.
    Law enforcement examining material turned over by Junior are prepared to announce preliminary findings by the end of the week. Evidence is already being examined and disclosure of criminal behaviour is unavoidable if this disgusting pervert actually filmed himself committing abuse.
    The Fail through Caroline Graham cultivated T Markle for 8 years and he was going to be their star witness at trial against his own daughter when she sued them and won over publishing her private letter. Both newspaper and Caroline Graham need to be held accountable for their lengthy financial and moral support of T Markle. Also why continuing to support him after they had read December 2025 letter.
    T Markle, the RF, Senior courtiers, the Fail, Morgan
    Wootton,Lady Colin want this ALL to go away.
    T Markle may or may not be safe in a dementia care facility but the others aren’t.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      November 3, 2026 at 1:47 pm

      🎯
      Now that you mention it, I wonder just how safe Markle Senior *is* in this dementia care facility.
      Depending on how the story develops, he might be not so safe.

      Reply
  14. wolfmamma says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    Their credibility is completely gone. Only people who have no critical thinking skills .. MAGA / British version will believe this BS ..
    There is no moral compass in Windsorland, and they are all complicit.

    Reply
  15. bisynaptic says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    “Please, Meghan, you wouldn’t rat on the poor police, would you?” 😂

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    “Tracing the officer could depend on ‘where their loyalty lies’, he said.”

    I’m kind of intrigued by that line — you mean, if he’s loyal to Charles, he won’t spill about who else was told?

    (Two can play at this game, Jobson.)

    Reply
  17. Debdowner says:
    November 3, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    “Depending on where loyalties lie”. This is why monarchies, dictatorships etc are bad—-the loyalty of any protection officer, civil servant, military person, should be to the law of the land, not to one personality or other.

    Reply

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