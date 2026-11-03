Mail: We may never identify the bodyguard who gave Duchess Meghan the letter

Over the weekend, the Times published a fascinating piece about Thomas Markle, Roslyn Loveless’s letter and everything around the Duchess of Sussex’s receival of Loveless’s letter. I’d suggest that everyone read that Times piece or my coverage of it, because it was full of new information and the first stages of what will be a larger palace and police cover-up. One source told the Times that in 2019, one of Meghan’s royal protection officers passed her a copy of Loveless’s letter, and that same RPO told her not to say anything publicly about the accusations against Thomas because the Met Police would be investigating all of it. Now the Daily Mail says that the RPO’s identity might never be known. Because how could anyone simply ask Meghan if she remembers the guy’s name??? They’re really trying to ensure that all of this is getting buried, right??

The identity of the mystery officer who allegedly advised Meghan Markle not to go public with a letter detailing child abuse allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle, may never be revealed, it was claimed today. The Duchess of Sussex’s latest wrangle with Scotland Yard could drag on for years, according to a former Metropolitan Police royal protection officer. The source said the officer’s identity may remain hidden because of loyalties either to Meghan or to the Royal Family. A spokesman for the Duchess has not commented on whether she has provided the name of the officer. ‘Meghan Markle may have liked the officer and not want to get him or her into trouble,’ the source told the Daily Mail. However, he stressed that only Meghan’s account of events is currently in the public domain and noted that ‘recollections may vary’ – the phrase famously used by Queen Elizabeth II after Megxit. Meghan is said to have wanted to publicise the allegations in 2019 but was allegedly advised against doing so. According to reports, a royal protection officer handed her a letter containing child abuse claims and warned her not to go public. The Met has reportedly been unable to trace the officer who is said to have told her: ‘Leave it with us, we’ll investigate it.’ No action was subsequently taken and the force’s failure to alert other law enforcement agencies is now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The former armed officer, who served for years in royal protection, suggested the individual may already have retired. Tracing the officer could depend on ‘where their loyalty lies’, he said, adding that many officers could have been involved. However, he believes the individual was more likely to have been a senior protection officer. The source also suggested the matter may have been discussed by senior figures within Royalty and Specialist Protection, and possibly even by the Met’s Gold Group of commanders and assistant commissioners responsible for overseeing major incidents. Warning the controversy could be far from over, he said that if the IOPC broadens its investigation, the dispute could ‘run on for years’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The source said the officer’s identity may remain hidden because of loyalties either to Meghan or to the Royal Family.” What are we doing here? It’s like they’re trying to say that this unknown RPO is solely responsible for the existence of the letter and solely responsible for telling Meghan not to go public because the police would investigate. They’re really trying to narrow it down to the fewest number of people involved too, like Meghan’s RPO just received the letter out of nowhere, and he was not speaking for the Met Police as a whole when he said outright that the cops would investigate accusations of child-predation. And the “recollections may vary” BS… again, what are we doing here? Are they really suggesting that Meghan is lying? Or that she doesn’t remember what happened around the letter? This gaslighting is insane.