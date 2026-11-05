Chiclet teeth: why do so many celebrities and influencers have bad veneers?



Yahoo! Life has a new story with analysis of something that has bothered me for a while – noticeable veneers on social media personalities and celebrities. This has been happening for years, and it seems like a bigger issue now that influencers are getting bad veneers. I’ll go to watch a video and get distracted by the YouTuber’s teeth. (I love watching YouTubers break down TikTok drama, like about the dating influencer who broke all her own rules to quickly marry a Brazilian personal trainer who seems controlling and like he can’t stand her. That link in the previous sentence is NOT to the video that distracted me, I don’t want to call the person out like that.)

Not only are some veneers too white and uniform, I’ve noticed people with veneers often have a mild lisp when they speak. This happened to a friend of mine who got veneers. She started clicking her teeth and lisping. This begs the question – why would someone who talks or sings for a living trade aesthetics for something that could jeopardize their work? It’s all in the pursuit of perfection, but not too much perfection or they get that horsey Chiclet mouth. Here’s part of Yahoo!’s analysis, with more at the source.

JoJo Siwa’s were called “terrifying.” Jackson Olson’s were so bright that some Dancing With the Stars viewers said they were driven to distraction. Miley Cyrus’s were called the “horsiest” set a commenter had ever seen. Some fans say they long for Taylor Swift’s original. The issue at hand: veneers. Online, some pop culture obsessives (and dentists) have made a blood sport of critiquing celebrity teeth. A few decades ago, it was having crooked or yellowing teeth that was considered a badge of shame. Now, the problem is with smiles that are too uniform, too gleaming, too perfect… What counts as an attractive smile varies across cultures and social groups. But Hollywood helped make one version — straight, white, uniform teeth — most recognizable, says Quiñonez. And as social media brought those celebrity smiles even closer, so did the possibility of getting a perfect one yourself. You no longer had to be famous to aspire to famous-person teeth. Dr. Natalie Pennington, a cosmetic and restorative dentist in San Antonio, sees those aspirations in her office as patients bring in celebrity reference photos and even pictures of influencers. At one point, it was Julia Roberts’s smile that they wanted. Now, they ask for Margot Robbie’s, right down to her slightly pointed canines. Lately, patients have another request: wanting the brightness without the “keyboard, very staccato Chiclet look,” she says. “Higher-end cosmetic dentistry is definitely tailored toward making it look more effortless and more natural.” That’s a fairly specific assignment: Improve the teeth, preserve the individuality and make the improvement difficult to detect.

[From Yahoo!]

It seems like veneers and improvements to teeth are similar to plastic surgery and injectables. We only notice the bad work and when someone goes overboard with it. When the work is subtle we assume it’s natural. I asked my old school dentist what he thought about veneers. He hates them and explained to me that the natural teeth have to be filed down and are ruined. He also recommended that I get braces – for the second time, I had them as a teenager – before my teeth shift more. I’m probably going to pass on braces. Not only because braces are expensive as hell, but because I like my mildly crooked teeth.