King Charles & Camilla are done with their (final?) Caribbean Flop Tour

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla during the final few days of their Caribbean Flop Tour. To be fair, Charles was solo for the Flop Tour for most of last week, and Camilla only joined him over the weekend in Antigua and Barbuda. As soon as Camilla arrived, she began making a horse’s ass out of herself on the world stage, thus proving why she “skipped” the first half of the tour in the first place. Many commenters suggested that there’s something medically wrong with Camilla, which… could be. I also think that regardless of whatever undisclosed medical condition she may or may not have, she’s also just a terrible person who is bad at being a queen consort or a soft-diplomat.
Anyway, Charles and Camilla departed Antigua on Wednesday and I imagine we won’t see them until the Remembrance events this weekend. They’ll both need to recover, because they both seemed to heavily struggle with the jet lag, travel and schedule of this flop tour. Charles managed to make his big speech where he did NOT apologize for slavery, and Prime Minister Andy Burnham sort of stole Charles’ thunder by changing tack mid-tour on the issues of apologies and reparations. Several of the local leaders in the Caribbean also had a lot of sh-t to say to Charles’ face on these issues. It’s hard to escape the feeling that Charles is getting hammered from all sides – historically unpopular at home, beset by family difficulties and unable to complete a successful, low-drama tour to Commonwealth countries. Speaking of, Phil Dampier had something to say about the multiple dramas overshadowing Charles at every turn:
Royal expert Phil Dampier has noted just how much Charles has had to contend with since taking over the throne. He told the Daily Mail: “It was always going to be a difficult act to follow, his mother, after a 70-year reign, but he took to it like a duck to water and stamped his authority in the first week. It was all going well, and all these problems and challenges have come along subsequently. The main one is him getting cancer and Kate getting cancer as well, so that was a double blow for them.”
“Then there’s been all the family problems with Harry and Meghan’s laundry airing and the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don’t think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big.”
Phil believes that the key to Charles overcoming these challenges has been his wife, Queen Camilla. “None of these challenges have derailed the King’s reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle. Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis.”
I mean… we can see for ourselves that Camilla isn’t actually some great support to Charles. She’s a huge liability across the board, bringing out his worst instincts privately, encouraging and orchestrating his familial estrangements, and making him look terrible internationally. It feels like Diana’s ultimate revenge that Charles’ reign has been beset by so many “problems.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ridiculous argument KC has against apologising is that it was something that was done by his ancestors. By that logic all of their wealth and power which they inherited from their ancestors should be returned then. If you want to be king by ancestral right, pay for the crimes of those same ancestors.
Only the wealth and status get inherited, don’tch’ya know… not the guilt/ liability.
William and Kate’s tour made it clear the royals were unwelcome. Charles was so arrogant to think his tour would be a success.
I think camilla spends a lot of time at raymill. And it is really disturbing how the media keeps trying to put the sussexes in the same category as andrew. Harry and meghan could have been great support to charles if he had not driven them out
Charles did better imo on the tour when camilla was not there. What with the umbrella episode and all that
Am I the only one that has heard the rumors that all is not well in that lavender marriage? There have been tiny rumblings for months that Camilla’s kids’ trust funds have been “rethought”. Camilla, as someone said above, has been living almost entirely at Ray Mill House. Camilla was only notified at the last minute about H&M’s invite to tea. This isn’t to say that Camilla isn’t a drunk and a horrid human (she clearly is) or that Camilla doesn’t have signs of dementia (possibly). It is just to say that all may not be happy in that marriage.
Unless they are both gay and marrying in order to appear straight, it is not a lavender marriage.
I believe it is indeed an arrangement. But not a lavender marriage. That has a specific meaning. Let’s not dilute it.
TY for coming to my ted talk.
Haha… the kid in the middle to the left of Cam looks like he’s being captured…
LOL, he does.
They’re all so adorable … and then there are those weird white people in the middle.
Contrary to what this particular strap-hanger on the “carnival of so-called experts” opines, the one quality that Charles does *not* have, is authority. Because people with self-pity and temper issues prone to periodic huffing and puffing and tantrums, consumed with resentment of all around them, rarely hold their own self-respect, let alone the respect of others. Camilla enables and indulges his self-righteous bunk. She looks like a sad clown. My god, these two. It’s like Iago married Othello.
“It’s like Iago married Othello.”
LOL. Perfect description. *chef’s kiss*
I have come to the conclusion that Charles and Camilla have an arrangement not a marriage. They were forced together because they destroyed their marriages and reputations which was made worse by Diana’s death.
The only justification Charles had for destroying his marriage with Diana, was Camilla being the secret love of his life. He eventually had to marry her to keep up the image of him as a guy following his heart… So now he has his love for all his life. Enjoy, Your Majesty, enjoy!
All these former colonies need to stop cooperating with these bs tours. It’s 2026, not 1956! It’s such a cringe look to see them bestow such deference to people who don’t deserve it.
I dunno, I kinda think it was worth it to see Peg and Wig get told off on live TV without even being allowed to sit down. If all the tours were like that it’d be fun.
Charles could not have anticipated the Andrew scandal would blow up so big? Why, because he thought his Mom took care of it?
Interesting how they are trying to pretend that Charles is a fine king but is being besieged with bad luck. As I see, Liz was a messy queen but an absolute master at sweeping things under the rug.
Charles on the other hand is an overgrown, spoiled rotten toddler who delights in the company of vulgar, evil people like Camilla, Andrew, and Jimmy Savile. He had Liz’s weaponized PR machine, but used it to paint his whorse queen in a more favorable light than his graceful and competent child bride.
There was no way this was going to end well and most of us saw that on day one.
“Whorse Queen” – clever!
Apparently the poor thing only brought the one wig, which was wrecked by the rain. And couldn’t get through an engagement with her shoes on.
I didn’t expect much of this tour, but OMG. DF ran something on the sausage fingers. Meanwhile, the two of them out there walking around grinning.
You know, if I’m on a beach, I’m walking barefoot. That’s the one thing I didn’t have any problem with. Granted, I’d carry my own shoes, but still.
Sure, me too. But, we are not doing royal engagements on beaches.
They knew it was going to be on a beach ahead of time. They could have gotten her ballet slippers or something.
There is no excuse for her kicking off her shoes right in the middle. It’s not about who had to carry them. It’s about protocol! Everyone was so offended by Meghan wearing dark nail polish for a night time fashion related appearance honoring Sarah Burton. But I guess it’s perfectly fine for the so called queen to just kick off her shoes before the event was over. Make it make sense!
Side Chick must be so relieved! She doesn’t do well around Black people. She can’t hide her bigotry. She doesn’t even try.
@Beverly 💯 on point. The silly mare has long passed usefulness to the monarchy and is an embarrassing liability to the institution. Urgent decision to immediately retire and put out to spend the remaining time cantering around in meadows/ pastures, far away from contact with decent human beings and in particular black/brown people.
That blurb that Dampier said was confusing.
“It was always going to be a difficult act to follow, his mother, after a 70-year reign, but he took to it like a duck to water and stamped his authority in the first week.”
LOL at “stamped” in reference to the foot-stamping, pen-throwing king.
And that top photo of Camilla … Diana is getting her revenge, for sure.
That whole duck to water thing is so ridiculous. It’s not as though he’d spent the last 50+ years of his life in some other profession, laboring in obscurity. He was the Prince of Wales! His whole job was preparation for the big hat!
I think part of the issue – their personality issues aside – is that these types of tours just feel so dated and out of touch. They reek of colonialism, and the white overlords coming to inspect their underlings and make sure they’re following orders etc. So while this tour might have been deemed a success 40 years ago (well not with Camilla and the umbrella but in general lol), it is not a success in 2026. The royal family can keep visiting other countries, but they need to change how they arrange and plan these trips. (calling them trips or visits instead of “royal tours” might a good start.) They’re using a playbook that has long been outdated and problematic.
This is an excellent point. They need to change the structure as well as the optics of these visits. It shouldn’t be the king and queen standing resplendent in their finery while the “little people” flock around like accessories. Instead, it should be more like actual diplomatic missions: sitting at a round table, listening and learning. Working with and alongside people, not sitting back and letting them perform for you.
Also when they come and present their hosts with a photo of themselves bedecked in stolen jewellery or when CW leaders visit here and they are given a tour of colonial art looted from their own country!? So inappropriate, insulting and patronising. Then their racism and exclusion of Meghan and two biracial grandchildren make clear how RF really views people of colour.
What did I just read? Hello magazine is quoting a ‘royal expert’ who spoke to the Daily Fail? Is that really what counts as journalism these days?
And what’s with the buffing of Charles’ ego? He took to kinging like a duck to water?? Dude had been the POW almost as long as his mother had been Queen, they’re practically the same thing, certainly in the same line of work. And what did he do that was so magnificent his first week? He attended a funeral–planned by others, overseen by others, he just showed up.
And then there’s hauling in the H&M ‘airing of dirty laundry’–no, that happened when Elizabeth was still alive, it wasn’t something new for Chuckie to deal with. Same with Andrew. And why oh why are they still bringing up Harry & Meghan in the same sentence as Andrew, the two are NOT equivalent!
Honestly, the strangest thing about this is that they are trying to claim that the sloshed old hag is some kind of stabilizing influence on the bitter, resentful, elderly king.
Whose idea was the photo of Chuckles and his faithful steed surrounded by black people holding their hands up like they are being arrested? They are so bad at everything they do. Make it stop!
Not so much Diana’s revenge as Chuck’s karma coming home to roost.
This is exactly what comes of putting himself and his own needs before those of everyone else.
A farcical monarch and hopefully the last one Britain ever has.
Someone set the ravens free.