King Charles & Camilla are done with their (final?) Caribbean Flop Tour

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla during the final few days of their Caribbean Flop Tour. To be fair, Charles was solo for the Flop Tour for most of last week, and Camilla only joined him over the weekend in Antigua and Barbuda. As soon as Camilla arrived, she began making a horse’s ass out of herself on the world stage, thus proving why she “skipped” the first half of the tour in the first place. Many commenters suggested that there’s something medically wrong with Camilla, which… could be. I also think that regardless of whatever undisclosed medical condition she may or may not have, she’s also just a terrible person who is bad at being a queen consort or a soft-diplomat.

Anyway, Charles and Camilla departed Antigua on Wednesday and I imagine we won’t see them until the Remembrance events this weekend. They’ll both need to recover, because they both seemed to heavily struggle with the jet lag, travel and schedule of this flop tour. Charles managed to make his big speech where he did NOT apologize for slavery, and Prime Minister Andy Burnham sort of stole Charles’ thunder by changing tack mid-tour on the issues of apologies and reparations. Several of the local leaders in the Caribbean also had a lot of sh-t to say to Charles’ face on these issues. It’s hard to escape the feeling that Charles is getting hammered from all sides – historically unpopular at home, beset by family difficulties and unable to complete a successful, low-drama tour to Commonwealth countries. Speaking of, Phil Dampier had something to say about the multiple dramas overshadowing Charles at every turn:

Royal expert Phil Dampier has noted just how much Charles has had to contend with since taking over the throne. He told the Daily Mail: “It was always going to be a difficult act to follow, his mother, after a 70-year reign, but he took to it like a duck to water and stamped his authority in the first week. It was all going well, and all these problems and challenges have come along subsequently. The main one is him getting cancer and Kate getting cancer as well, so that was a double blow for them.” “Then there’s been all the family problems with Harry and Meghan’s laundry airing and the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don’t think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big.” Phil believes that the key to Charles overcoming these challenges has been his wife, Queen Camilla. “None of these challenges have derailed the King’s reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle. Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis.”

[From Hello Magazine]

I mean… we can see for ourselves that Camilla isn’t actually some great support to Charles. She’s a huge liability across the board, bringing out his worst instincts privately, encouraging and orchestrating his familial estrangements, and making him look terrible internationally. It feels like Diana’s ultimate revenge that Charles’ reign has been beset by so many “problems.”