Tennis player Jessica Pegula caught disrespecting two other players on a hot mic

For several years now, women’s tennis has been much more interesting than men’s tennis. Maybe that was always the case, but the difference has become more pronounced in the post-Big Three Era (Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer are retired, while Novak Djokovic likely has long-covid and he refuses to say it). The WTA has a wealth of storylines, dramas, beefs and friendships. Currently, Jessica Pegula is one of two Americans in the WTA top-five, alongside her frequent doubles-partner Coco Gauff. Jessica – called JPeg by fans – is a Slam finalist but she’s never won a major. Well, JPeg is getting international headlines because of a hot mic situation. She was practicing on one of the back courts ahead of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, and she was recorded saying sh-t to her coach about Gauff and Mirra Andreeva, the Russian teenager who won the French Open this year.

Tennis pro Jessica Pegula was caught on a video recording criticizing Russian tennis pro Mirra Andreeva and fellow American pro Coco Gauff. In a livestream video circulating on X, Pegula, 32, is seen on a court speaking with her coach after practicing during the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Indian Wells, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Pegula refers to Conchita Martínez, who coaches 19-year-old Andreeva, as “nice,” but adds that she has “lost a little respect for her.” Pegula is then heard calling Andreeva a “diva” who “needs to be humbled” and “put in her place,” before accusing Martínez of egging on Andreeva’s behavior. “If I was a coach and my girl, you just played four great games, and you’re up four-zero, and you’re mad at me, hitting balls at me, I would be like, first of all, [that’s] disrespectful to the other person,” Pegula says in the video. “You’re four-zero, shut the f— … ” “Conchita, like pokes her and like eggs on her behavior.” Pegula later says if Andreeva had Coco Gauff’s “mentality,” then she would “be better than Coco.” Pegula will face off against Gauff on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the WTA Finals. PEOPLE reached out to reps for Pegula, Gauff, Andreeva and the WTA for comment.

[From People]

First of all, I don’t think JPeg was really disrespecting Coco, who is her friend and doubles partner. Jessica’s assessment – that if Mirra had Coco’s mentality, Mirra would be better than Coco – is actually dead-on. Mirra struggles because she’s a moody teenager who has frequent on-court meltdowns. When Coco was a moody teen phenom, she had some on-court meltdowns too, but she’s also had a maturity to her mindset/grindset which is why she’s been a top-ten player for many years. Coco has won multiple majors because of her ability to lock in mentally while driving her opponents to melt down. Mirra won the French because she’s crazy-talented, and she won in spite of her (sometimes) poor mentality and frequent meltdowns. Now, I think JPeg was genuinely being shady about Mirra – the “needs to be humbled” thing is so weird, and Jessica might need to apologize for that.

“Pegula” trying to talk about mentality about GS champion Mirra Andreeva?😹 https://t.co/wgyOyL8E9r — tm🇿🇼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@tmlfcc) November 4, 2026