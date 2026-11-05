Russell Brand convicted of rape & sexual assault of four women

I’m tempted to reuse that blocked-out blind-item photo so I don’t have to look at Russell Brand’s ugly face today. Still, this post contains good news. Brand has been in and out of court in recent weeks because he had been criminally charged with rape and sexual assault, following a comprehensive British investigation. Today, Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. Real consequences for these rancid predators is so rare these days, I don’t even know what to say.
Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others over the course of five years of his showbusiness career.
Brand, 51, was described during his trial as a ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator. He was accused of raping women in a hotel room, in a bar toilet and at his luxury London townhouse. He sexually assaulted women in front of his entourage at their workplaces, including at a radio station and TV studio.
The Hollywood actor turned online influencer was accused of gaslighting his victims after the attacks, and treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end” to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite.
Brand stood outside the door of the dock shortly before the jury delivered their verdicts and looked at his wife, Laura, saying: “Laura, I love you.” Wearing a grey three-piece suit, he appeared to be praying in the dock before he was convicted of four offences on Thursday after a four-week trial at Southwark crown court.
He had pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six women, in allegations spanning 10 years from 1999. Brand claimed he could not remember some of the incidents and that others had been consensual sexual encounters that had been “reimagined” or “unfavourably reframed” after the publication of sexual misconduct allegations against him in a 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, and Times and Sunday Times reports.
But Brand closed his eyes, as a jury found him guilty of four offences after eight hours and thirty minutes of deliberations. The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, praised the panel of four women and eight men, and told Brand: “You’ve been convicted of a numbers of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I have to therefore remand you in custody.”
He said Brand would be sentenced on Monday. Brand held his head high and appeared emotionless as he was led away by the dock officers down to the cells.
This actually reminds me a bit of the Danny Masterson case – while Masterson was only convicted of a fraction of his crimes, the convictions were significant enough to put him in prison with a decades-long sentence. I hope that’s the case here, where this is the end of the road for Brand no matter what and this conviction will stand. I hope that Brand’s victims feel empowered and like they did the right thing by coming forward, because it was absolutely the right thing and they were believed.
Just a reminder, Brand has spent the past three years or so trying to rebrand himself into a politically conservative and religious commentator. I’m glad that sh-t didn’t stick either.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, RFK Jr’s social media.
Wow, the Universe decided to take out ALL the trash this week. You, go, girl!
Trash week!!!!
Well, we’ve still got that huge orange dumpster out back that no one wants to deal with, but I think we finally scheduled a pick-up for that one, too.
Perfect comment is perfect 👌
We’ve been waiting an eternity for this trash pickup
He’s looking more and more like Charles Manson. I’m so gratified by the guilty verdict — and so pleased Brand’s victims got some justice.
Good riddance, you despicable SOB.
I hope this is some sort of retribution for his victims. To hell with this deviant pig and his enablers! I hope he rots.
I hope there is also restitution for his victims. Brand profited from his vile reputation and I hope every cent of that goes to a victims’ fund.
This week just gets better and better!
It really does
Another rapist pig who hoped his celebrity would get him off the hook end up biting the dust.
I hope they do bring further charges against him. They should hold him to account for each and every one of his nasty crimes, and sentence him to consecutive years in the slammer, so he’s not released for another 20 years.
These men are misogynist women-haters, punishing them also helps society at large as an example to teenage boys who might be tempted to conflate rape with aura farming.
It won’t stop until there is real accountability instead of these “cancels” and slaps on the hand that actually don’t do sh*t.
I have to admit that I’m surprised that he was found guilty considering these cases more often than not find the perpetrators not guilty. Good riddance to him and I hope he gets a long sentence in Jail. Hopefully this will be an example to other celebrities who believe that they can do these crimes and get away with it.
Perhaps they didn’t think he has a “bright future ahead of him.”
From star to influencer is a pretty sad trajectory. He was really only a “star” when he was with Katy Perry anyway.
Is there some astrological thing happening rn? Any insight, Astrobitchies? Because there’s been some amazing news this week!
Let’s hope they get the children’s book dude soon too. I’m in America, so UK injunctions don’t apply to me. Ha!
As a friend of mine says, I want him buried UNDER the jail.
He’s absolutely disgusting, inside and out.
We’re going to end 2026 with accountability.
I’m wishing for accountability + public humiliation.
Anyone seen the Catch Print videos on TikTok? I’m not seeing anything on these guys. Small A?
Good.
That’s it. That’s the comment.
Under the jail.
Don’t worry Russell, you’ll love prison! Plenty of born again Christian nuts for you to play pretend with!
Glad to finally see some justice in the world, hope he’s given a good amount of time to rot. David walliams must be shaking in his “suicidal” boots right now.
I hope he actually ends up doing time for his crimes but my faith in the system has been broken. I wonder if he’s gonna spend the next five years appealing until his lawyers find him a loop hole. Either way he’s so clearly a narcissist and that interview with Pierce Morgan where Brand was flipping through a bible looking for a passage he couldn’t find is the best comedy he’s ever done (unintentionally hilarious). Despicable man
Well…let’s wait for the sentencing before deciding if he really will face consequences of note. He ought to get no less than 20 years but that seems unlikely.
That’s actually what I was thinking too. Besides, I’d love to see a photo of him when the verdict came in. That’s the money-shot.
I’ve seen commentators suggesting he could get anything from 4 to 19 years. And it does look like further charges are being considered in relation to other victims. What an odious man.
Uggggggh. That photo of Brand, JFK, Oz. Way to give me nightmares.
Being a politically conservative and religious commentator is not incompatible with being a rapist actually. It’s the norm these days.
My eyes seeing that disgusting shirtless Oz. *vomit*
I do wish could get a warning before we stumble across photos of disgusting smelly old men without shirts. 🛑🚨📢🚫
I noticed that The Guardian (a British paper) referred to the BRITISH convicted rapist and sexual offender Russell Brand as a “Hollywood actor.” Hm, nope, nope and nope. Russell Brand is one of yours, British Media. We have enough of our own bad guys, so come claim yours. I’ll give you guys a hand in spelling, if that was the problem, try “the British comedian and online influencer.”
I’m so shocked that he is going to experience some consequences. I thought he would get away with it entirely.
This is turning out to be a great week. Thank you justice system, now do David Walliams.
I hope Brand gets to enjoy even a fraction of what he put his victims through while he’s in prison.
Can someone from the UK please explain why this trial has been publicized there? Usually, there seems to be an embargo on information about any UK criminal legal proceedings until the resolution of the matter. Did Brand give the okay for publicity? Why is this case different? Just wondering.
Now, the police in GB need to something about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor!!!!
Thank God, even back then in the katy perry days I could tell he was mean spirited. I loathed him in all his knock kneed glory thinking he was all that plus a bowl of guacamole. I am so glad justice prevailed.