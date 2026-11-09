About three weeks ago, Katie Zacharia became the Trump White House’s press secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt. Zacharia did not even make it one full Scaramucci! As it turned out, Zacharia had lied for years about passing the bar and having a license to practice law. She was sh-tcanned in four days. It was really funny. But since then, the White House has once again found itself without a press secretary. So Donald Trump tried to fill the position over the weekend, but it turned into a disaster from start to finish. First off, Trump announced that he offered the job to Dana White, the CEO of UFC.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, but a source familiar with the matter says the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO declined the unorthodox idea. “I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social. He said he requested White bring “assistants,” listing six UFC fighters and posting their photos. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he added. While one aide said Trump was joking about the offer, the president’s post came as he’s continued to search for a new press secretary following Karoline Leavitt’s departure and Katie Zacharia’s five-day stint in the role. Trump has struggled to find someone to fill a crucial position that he is personally invested in — a matter that has only become more important after Democrats won control of Congress and pledged to investigate his administration. On Saturday, White House communications director Steven Cheung reposted the president’s message, adding, “Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!” White deflected on a question about the offer at a news conference Saturday, saying only that he plans to fly to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump on Monday.

[From CNN]

So, there’s Dana White, who is likely worth north of a half-billion dollars, trying to back away from Donald Trump’s latest dementia leak, not to mention Trump opening fantasizing about White assaulting journalists. Then there’s a whole other side to this story, because there’s another Dana White, of course. It’s a common name, and there’s a Black woman who worked for the Pentagon as a spokesperson, and her name is Dana W. White. Now people believe that someone suggested this poor lady take the WH press secretary role and Trump just heard “Dana White” and decided that everyone was talking about white-guy Dana White. And by the way, all of this happened on the sixth anniversary of Four Seasons Total Landscaping Day.

Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary. Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea. JFC! https://t.co/2W9YgJnzxg — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026

So, here’s what likely happened. Someone suggested Dana W. White (who is a Trumpublican) to him, and he got it wrong. That’s not the best part. The best part is that this happened on the anniversary of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. https://t.co/WlGygMtvQg — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 7, 2026