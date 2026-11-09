Donald Trump publicly begged Dana White to become the WH press secretary

About three weeks ago, Katie Zacharia became the Trump White House’s press secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt. Zacharia did not even make it one full Scaramucci! As it turned out, Zacharia had lied for years about passing the bar and having a license to practice law. She was sh-tcanned in four days. It was really funny. But since then, the White House has once again found itself without a press secretary. So Donald Trump tried to fill the position over the weekend, but it turned into a disaster from start to finish. First off, Trump announced that he offered the job to Dana White, the CEO of UFC.
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, but a source familiar with the matter says the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO declined the unorthodox idea.
“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.
He said he requested White bring “assistants,” listing six UFC fighters and posting their photos.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he added.
While one aide said Trump was joking about the offer, the president’s post came as he’s continued to search for a new press secretary following Karoline Leavitt’s departure and Katie Zacharia’s five-day stint in the role.
Trump has struggled to find someone to fill a crucial position that he is personally invested in — a matter that has only become more important after Democrats won control of Congress and pledged to investigate his administration.
On Saturday, White House communications director Steven Cheung reposted the president’s message, adding, “Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!”
White deflected on a question about the offer at a news conference Saturday, saying only that he plans to fly to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump on Monday.
So, there’s Dana White, who is likely worth north of a half-billion dollars, trying to back away from Donald Trump’s latest dementia leak, not to mention Trump opening fantasizing about White assaulting journalists. Then there’s a whole other side to this story, because there’s another Dana White, of course. It’s a common name, and there’s a Black woman who worked for the Pentagon as a spokesperson, and her name is Dana W. White. Now people believe that someone suggested this poor lady take the WH press secretary role and Trump just heard “Dana White” and decided that everyone was talking about white-guy Dana White. And by the way, all of this happened on the sixth anniversary of Four Seasons Total Landscaping Day.
Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary.
Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea.
JFC! https://t.co/2W9YgJnzxg
— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026
So, here’s what likely happened. Someone suggested Dana W. White (who is a Trumpublican) to him, and he got it wrong.
That’s not the best part.
The best part is that this happened on the anniversary of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. https://t.co/WlGygMtvQg
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 7, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Your daily reminder that this is all perfectly normal. No worries. 😜🤪
And the clown show continues. We voted. Come on, politicians, do your job!
What person in their right mind would take this job at this time? The biggest requirement for this job is to have the ability to lie. Whoever gets hired will have to tell lies all day long. Brazen, disgusting lies to make Trump and his administration look good. Trump is in sharp decline and making him look good is getting increasingly hard to do.
Shrek is our new Press Secretary. Great (sarcasm)
I 100% believe that Dana White from the Pentagon (who has also apparently done work for the Heritage Foundation, so that tracks for this administration) is who was suggested as the new Press Secretary. Demented Don thought they meant the UFC CEO. I cannot believe that UFC Dana White would want this job. Why would he compromise his very successful business (I don’t like UFC but it is successful) to humiliate himself at a job he has absolutely no qualifications for?
Loyalty > qualifications
True but if they go on loyalty alone, they’ll just have another half a Scaramucci stint like Fake Lawyer Barbie had.
Journalists clocked this immediately and it was beyond hilarious watching Trump doubling down and acting like this is who he meant.
It’s going to be a long couple of months until the Dems take over.
He is now saying that he was “joking!” Sure Jan!
Yep! And also, as far as I know, has not reached out to the other Dana White with a job offer — to support his assertion that his UFC Dana White posts were just him yucking it up. I wonder if it’s getting harder and harder to find Trumpian loyalists with the right look and a propensity for lying for the job?
I’m imagining possible fill-ins: from a multi-tasking Miller, to Nicki Minaj, to an ever more bumbling Trump himself.