Katie Zacharia, Kristi Noem & Kimberly Guilfoyle all got fired in the past week

The past week has been hellish for white supremacy’s handmaidens, especially if your name starts with “K.” All within the same week, the Trump administration has lost/fired Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Katie Zacharia. I pity all of the MAGA-affiliated, heavy-handed Botox-syringe-wielding dermatologists, because I’m sure they’re all out millions of dollars. Let’s go down the list:

*Katie Zacharia. Zacaharia is arguably the funniest firing on this list. Zacharia was appointed as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt’s summer dismissal. Zacaharia’s first press briefing was on Tuesday the 13th. She was fired on the 16th. As it turned out, she had been lying for many years about passing the bar and having a license to practice law. Her press briefings were marked by a halting inability to read notes and a complete unfamiliarity with the truth. She did not even last one full Scaramucci.

*Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle famously dated Donald Trump Jr. for many years, but he dumped her and recently remarried, although his father did not attend his wedding. Still, Guilfoyle was with Don so long, she was pretty deeply embedded within the MAGA bureaucracy. She was appointed as the US ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump. Then, last week, reports surfaced of Guilfoyle begging for MAGA donors to pay off her credit card bills in exchange for access. In a beautiful moment of foreshadowing, Guilfoyle’s firing as ambassador was announced by Katie Zacharia in her first White House press briefing. *chef’s kiss*

*Kristi Noem. Noem was sh-tcanned from her position of Secretary of Homeland Security in early 2026, but she was given an asinine busy-work position to save face: special envoy to the Shield of Americas. Well, Noem is out as special envoy!! This news came out on Friday, same as the Zacharia firing. According to CBS News (via People), “Kristi Noem’s envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role. She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.” Oof. “Senior advisor” is as make-believe as “special envoy.” At least she’ll have more time to spend with her cross-dresser husband, whom she is divorcing.

The lesson, for all of the women out there, is that when you cozy up to fascists, you’ll be the first ones under the wheels of the bus.