Katie Zacharia, Kristi Noem & Kimberly Guilfoyle all got fired in the past week

The past week has been hellish for white supremacy’s handmaidens, especially if your name starts with “K.” All within the same week, the Trump administration has lost/fired Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Katie Zacharia. I pity all of the MAGA-affiliated, heavy-handed Botox-syringe-wielding dermatologists, because I’m sure they’re all out millions of dollars. Let’s go down the list:
*Katie Zacharia. Zacaharia is arguably the funniest firing on this list. Zacharia was appointed as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt’s summer dismissal. Zacaharia’s first press briefing was on Tuesday the 13th. She was fired on the 16th. As it turned out, she had been lying for many years about passing the bar and having a license to practice law. Her press briefings were marked by a halting inability to read notes and a complete unfamiliarity with the truth. She did not even last one full Scaramucci.
*Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle famously dated Donald Trump Jr. for many years, but he dumped her and recently remarried, although his father did not attend his wedding. Still, Guilfoyle was with Don so long, she was pretty deeply embedded within the MAGA bureaucracy. She was appointed as the US ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump. Then, last week, reports surfaced of Guilfoyle begging for MAGA donors to pay off her credit card bills in exchange for access. In a beautiful moment of foreshadowing, Guilfoyle’s firing as ambassador was announced by Katie Zacharia in her first White House press briefing. *chef’s kiss*
*Kristi Noem. Noem was sh-tcanned from her position of Secretary of Homeland Security in early 2026, but she was given an asinine busy-work position to save face: special envoy to the Shield of Americas. Well, Noem is out as special envoy!! This news came out on Friday, same as the Zacharia firing. According to CBS News (via People), “Kristi Noem’s envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role. She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.” Oof. “Senior advisor” is as make-believe as “special envoy.” At least she’ll have more time to spend with her cross-dresser husband, whom she is divorcing.
The lesson, for all of the women out there, is that when you cozy up to fascists, you’ll be the first ones under the wheels of the bus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia conducts her first press briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington
Featuring: Katie Zacharia
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
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Donald J. Trump, Jr., right, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, left, listen as United States President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Presidential Social Media Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP | usage worldwide,Image: 536636821, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no
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In this image from the Republican National Convention video feed, Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair, Victory Finance Committee, makes remarks during the first day of the convention on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Credit: Republican National Convention via CNP | usage worldwide,Image: 563304570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no
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Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota appears before a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing on H.R. 3397, to require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health, in the Longworth House Office Building.
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 15 Jun 2023
Credit: Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.com
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United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 08 Jul 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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President Donald Trump participates in the first public meeting of his Cabinet since the beginning of the ICE/CBP operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Featuring: Kristi Noem
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Jan 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia conducts her first press briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington
Featuring: Katie Zacharia
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
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White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia conducts her first press briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington
Featuring: Katie Zacharia
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
Flight of the ValKKKyries.
Chapeau!
Merci! 😊
Outstanding.
Thankyouverymuch! 😁
I bow, bisynaptic.
Isn’t the lesson also that in order to grift, lie, and steal in this administration you have to have a penis?
Also, lol to
“She did not even last one full Scaramucci.”
It’s so weird all their names start with K.
👏🏻👏🏻⭐️👏🏻👏🏻
Loving this for all three of these pathetic bitches!
All three women deserved to get fired. I am glad tax payer money isnt paying their salaries anymore. However, I can’t help think if they were men, they would still be employed.
I agree 100%
Unfortunately, though, it appears Noem is still getting tax payer money, just to do an even more made-up job:
“[Noem] is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.”
She continues to be a MAGA-DEI hire (in that they keep hiring under-qualified white people) taking tax payer money…probably just long enough until she can get either a book deal or a Fox News position.
All three women are doing what the men in power are doing.
It’s rough out there for the pick me girls. If only there had been some way of knowing this administration despises women.
Hey, at least little Gnat is still buzzing around.
The men have done much worse and they are still there. Nothing to celebrate about the usual happening.
Well, we do both — celebrate and also clock the hypocrisy. But yeah, you nailed it.
Gavin Christopher Newsom is sweating bullets. His ex-wife knows plenty and now she’s in the wind needing money.
I def think his current wife sometimes gives him a hard side eye over the morning news, but I’m not sure Gavin has any buried bodies. He very publicly went to sex rehab. He’s opened businesses with some of SF’s premiere trust fund kids. He continues to wear the hairstyle of an 80s teen heartthrob. He’s been running for president since the womb. If there’s a dirtier secret about him, I am here for it.
Just his policies are enough to make him a hard pass for me. But I won’t rule out that there’s more in his private life. He’s always been messy publicly and privately.
Fer sure and I’m not here to campaign for him, but I really do think with him
what you see is what you get. I see him as an opportunist and former playboy who has spent two decades building a reputation as a wholesome family man and handsome to boot. The only secrets are from his plastic surgeon. Now Don Jr, those are the money secrets. But she ain’t spilling that tea.
Back to Gavin though, there were LGBT activists who felt his stunt in San Francisco set the marriage equality movement back by years, while it catapulted him into the national spotlight. If he does a serious run for ‘28, a lot of that is gonna be parsed and debated. And KG can cash in on talk show appearances.
We’re kinda threadjacking here so my apologies to Kaiser,¯\_(ツ)_/¯ but there does seem to be a serious, legitimate criminal investigation into his and his wife’s finances. It’s being run out of the US Attorney’s office in northern California. Apparently, it grew out of a whistleblower tip during the Biden administration. Not a phony Trump investigation. It may be something or it may just disappear. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Was Karoline Leavitt fired? I thought she resigned for her own reasons, like new baby, Fox job, sick of Natalie Harp, & avoid election sh## show. She did a good job as blonde who glibly lies for Trump.
I guess it boils down to did she resign or was she asked to resign? She hadn’t made too much drama for Trump that centered on her, so they may have let her resign.
Earlier I saw a pic of Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s OG face and you cannot convince me it’s the same woman.
What these people do to themselves is horrifying.
You would absolutely not know that was the same woman. It’s like the only goal is to bizarrely conceal one’s age. They don’t look younger or better… just absent the normal markers of age.
No sympathy at all for the nitwits who jump on the MAGA bandwagon only to discover that they — as women — are disposable on principle, to the people at the wheel. Even Ivanka has checked out, as her own father said, and that was probably the most astute thing she did.
Just came to say I Voted early yesterday in NV!! Felt great, c’mon blue wave!
It’ll free up more time for them to spend with their hairdresser. Sometimes two hours a day just isn’t enough.