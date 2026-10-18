Katie Zacharia, Kristi Noem & Kimberly Guilfoyle all got fired in the past week

The past week has been hellish for white supremacy’s handmaidens, especially if your name starts with “K.” All within the same week, the Trump administration has lost/fired Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Katie Zacharia. I pity all of the MAGA-affiliated, heavy-handed Botox-syringe-wielding dermatologists, because I’m sure they’re all out millions of dollars. Let’s go down the list:

*Katie Zacharia. Zacaharia is arguably the funniest firing on this list. Zacharia was appointed as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt’s summer dismissal. Zacaharia’s first press briefing was on Tuesday the 13th. She was fired on the 16th. As it turned out, she had been lying for many years about passing the bar and having a license to practice law. Her press briefings were marked by a halting inability to read notes and a complete unfamiliarity with the truth. She did not even last one full Scaramucci.

*Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle famously dated Donald Trump Jr. for many years, but he dumped her and recently remarried, although his father did not attend his wedding. Still, Guilfoyle was with Don so long, she was pretty deeply embedded within the MAGA bureaucracy. She was appointed as the US ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump. Then, last week, reports surfaced of Guilfoyle begging for MAGA donors to pay off her credit card bills in exchange for access. In a beautiful moment of foreshadowing, Guilfoyle’s firing as ambassador was announced by Katie Zacharia in her first White House press briefing. *chef’s kiss*

*Kristi Noem. Noem was sh-tcanned from her position of Secretary of Homeland Security in early 2026, but she was given an asinine busy-work position to save face: special envoy to the Shield of Americas. Well, Noem is out as special envoy!! This news came out on Friday, same as the Zacharia firing. According to CBS News (via People), “Kristi Noem’s envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role. She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.” Oof. “Senior advisor” is as make-believe as “special envoy.” At least she’ll have more time to spend with her cross-dresser husband, whom she is divorcing.

The lesson, for all of the women out there, is that when you cozy up to fascists, you’ll be the first ones under the wheels of the bus.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Katie Zacharia, Kristi Noem & Kimberly Guilfoyle all got fired in the past week”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Flight of the ValKKKyries.

    Reply
  2. Alicky says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Loving this for all three of these pathetic bitches!

    Reply
  3. Sigh says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:14 am

    All three women deserved to get fired. I am glad tax payer money isnt paying their salaries anymore. However, I can’t help think if they were men, they would still be employed.

    Reply
    • DK says:
      October 18, 2026 at 1:19 pm

      I agree 100%

      Unfortunately, though, it appears Noem is still getting tax payer money, just to do an even more made-up job:

      “[Noem] is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.”

      She continues to be a MAGA-DEI hire (in that they keep hiring under-qualified white people) taking tax payer money…probably just long enough until she can get either a book deal or a Fox News position.

      Reply
  4. seraphina says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:28 am

    All three women are doing what the men in power are doing.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:28 am

    It’s rough out there for the pick me girls. If only there had been some way of knowing this administration despises women.

    Reply
  6. Bumblebee says:
    October 18, 2026 at 8:30 am

    The men have done much worse and they are still there. Nothing to celebrate about the usual happening.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 18, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Gavin Christopher Newsom is sweating bullets. His ex-wife knows plenty and now she’s in the wind needing money.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 18, 2026 at 9:36 am

      I def think his current wife sometimes gives him a hard side eye over the morning news, but I’m not sure Gavin has any buried bodies. He very publicly went to sex rehab. He’s opened businesses with some of SF’s premiere trust fund kids. He continues to wear the hairstyle of an 80s teen heartthrob. He’s been running for president since the womb. If there’s a dirtier secret about him, I am here for it.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 18, 2026 at 10:15 am

        Just his policies are enough to make him a hard pass for me. But I won’t rule out that there’s more in his private life. He’s always been messy publicly and privately.

      • Mightymolly says:
        October 18, 2026 at 10:52 am

        Fer sure and I’m not here to campaign for him, but I really do think with him
        what you see is what you get. I see him as an opportunist and former playboy who has spent two decades building a reputation as a wholesome family man and handsome to boot. The only secrets are from his plastic surgeon. Now Don Jr, those are the money secrets. But she ain’t spilling that tea.

        Back to Gavin though, there were LGBT activists who felt his stunt in San Francisco set the marriage equality movement back by years, while it catapulted him into the national spotlight. If he does a serious run for ‘28, a lot of that is gonna be parsed and debated. And KG can cash in on talk show appearances.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 18, 2026 at 11:19 am

        We’re kinda threadjacking here so my apologies to Kaiser,¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯ but there does seem to be a serious, legitimate criminal investigation into his and his wife’s finances. It’s being run out of the US Attorney’s office in northern California. Apparently, it grew out of a whistleblower tip during the Biden administration. Not a phony Trump investigation. It may be something or it may just disappear. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

  8. fwiw says:
    October 18, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Was Karoline Leavitt fired? I thought she resigned for her own reasons, like new baby, Fox job, sick of Natalie Harp, & avoid election sh## show. She did a good job as blonde who glibly lies for Trump.

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      October 18, 2026 at 1:55 pm

      I guess it boils down to did she resign or was she asked to resign? She hadn’t made too much drama for Trump that centered on her, so they may have let her resign.

      Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    October 18, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Earlier I saw a pic of Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s OG face and you cannot convince me it’s the same woman.

    What these people do to themselves is horrifying.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 18, 2026 at 10:10 am

      You would absolutely not know that was the same woman. It’s like the only goal is to bizarrely conceal one’s age. They don’t look younger or better… just absent the normal markers of age.

      Reply
  10. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 18, 2026 at 11:04 am

    No sympathy at all for the nitwits who jump on the MAGA bandwagon only to discover that they — as women — are disposable on principle, to the people at the wheel. Even Ivanka has checked out, as her own father said, and that was probably the most astute thing she did.

    Reply
  11. butterflystella says:
    October 18, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Just came to say I Voted early yesterday in NV!! Felt great, c’mon blue wave!

    Reply
  12. Anne Maria says:
    October 18, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    It’ll free up more time for them to spend with their hairdresser. Sometimes two hours a day just isn’t enough.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment