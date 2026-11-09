Duchess Meghan ‘would very much like to’ assist with the Thomas Markle investigation

After Thomas Markle was arrested by the FBI last Friday, it soon emerged that Doria Ragland assisted with the FBI’s investigation. Apparently, Thomas Markle also kept a storage unit in Los Angeles (in addition to his unit in Mexico, which was raided by the Daily Mail), and that LA storage unit was also full of disturbing child-abuse images. It sounds like the FBI’s LA office contacted Doria to help verify that Thomas was the man in some of those photos. According to well-placed sources, the Duchess of Sussex has also contacted the authorities and offered her assistance as well.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly willing to fully cooperate with the FBI and global authorities as they investigate her estranged father, Thomas Markle, over harrowing child abuse image charges, it has been claimed. According to a source, Meghan Markle is eager to assist law enforcement following the 82-year-old’s shocking arrest last week. They told The Times: ”Absolutely she will. She would very much like to.” It has also emerged that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has actively assisted the FBI with their probe. The 70-year-old former social worker reportedly offered to cooperate with US investigators and helped identify her ex-husband in historic photographs recovered from a California storage unit rented by Mr Markle. The FBI believes the images date back to when Thomas was in his thirties or forties. This suggests the alleged offences could span more than 50 years, covering a period when Meghan was a young child. Meghan was co-parented for the first nine years of her life before her father reportedly became her main carer in 1990. The family crisis comes just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to make a highly anticipated joint appearance. On Tuesday, the couple—who are said to be “very emotional” about the unfolding situation—are expected to attend the Lost Screen Memorial event at the European Parliament in Brussels.

[From The Daily Express]

“…Before her father reportedly became her main carer in 1990…” Has that ever been confirmed by Meghan or Doria? Wasn’t that always a tabloid fiction, if not a lie cooked up by Thomas Markle? Meghan has indicated that, following her parents’ divorce, she still spent time with her father, but I always got the impression that Meghan was very much raised by Doria and lived with Doria primarily throughout her childhood. Anyway, I hope Meghan is able to assist the investigation, an investigation she hoped would happen back in 2019.