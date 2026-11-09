Duchess Meghan ‘would very much like to’ assist with the Thomas Markle investigation

After Thomas Markle was arrested by the FBI last Friday, it soon emerged that Doria Ragland assisted with the FBI’s investigation. Apparently, Thomas Markle also kept a storage unit in Los Angeles (in addition to his unit in Mexico, which was raided by the Daily Mail), and that LA storage unit was also full of disturbing child-abuse images. It sounds like the FBI’s LA office contacted Doria to help verify that Thomas was the man in some of those photos. According to well-placed sources, the Duchess of Sussex has also contacted the authorities and offered her assistance as well.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly willing to fully cooperate with the FBI and global authorities as they investigate her estranged father, Thomas Markle, over harrowing child abuse image charges, it has been claimed. According to a source, Meghan Markle is eager to assist law enforcement following the 82-year-old’s shocking arrest last week. They told The Times: ”Absolutely she will. She would very much like to.”

It has also emerged that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has actively assisted the FBI with their probe. The 70-year-old former social worker reportedly offered to cooperate with US investigators and helped identify her ex-husband in historic photographs recovered from a California storage unit rented by Mr Markle.

The FBI believes the images date back to when Thomas was in his thirties or forties. This suggests the alleged offences could span more than 50 years, covering a period when Meghan was a young child. Meghan was co-parented for the first nine years of her life before her father reportedly became her main carer in 1990.

The family crisis comes just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to make a highly anticipated joint appearance.

On Tuesday, the couple—who are said to be “very emotional” about the unfolding situation—are expected to attend the Lost Screen Memorial event at the European Parliament in Brussels.

[From The Daily Express]

“…Before her father reportedly became her main carer in 1990…” Has that ever been confirmed by Meghan or Doria? Wasn’t that always a tabloid fiction, if not a lie cooked up by Thomas Markle? Meghan has indicated that, following her parents’ divorce, she still spent time with her father, but I always got the impression that Meghan was very much raised by Doria and lived with Doria primarily throughout her childhood. Anyway, I hope Meghan is able to assist the investigation, an investigation she hoped would happen back in 2019.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.

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20 Responses to “Duchess Meghan ‘would very much like to’ assist with the Thomas Markle investigation”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 9, 2026 at 9:58 am

    From having worked on the set of a tv show just out of uni, I can attest that the hours are *brutal.* The actors’ daily contract terms are 12 hours. Every day. The people who do lights, set dressing, camera work, etc… have no upper limit. They can work 16 hour days and it’s not all that unusual. They get paid overtime, that’s all. The rate doubles at hour 16. But there’s no hourly limit. If you work in production, there is no salary bump, you just grind it out. Tom would likely have had no capacity to be a primary caregiver even if he had been of a mind to petition for full custody, or primary custody, as California has always tried to balance parents’ claims and divide time. The best you’ll get if you’re the “primary” caregiver is two weekends a month and weekdays as the kids need routine in school. And they are ideally living in one school district, consistently. Which is a lot of time, to be a single parent. I’m guessing Meghan saw her dad two weekends a month.

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:29 am

      “The family crisis comes just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to make a highly anticipated joint appearance”.

      What does one thing have to do with the other?

      And it’s not a family crisis, as that man has not been part of the family for years for both Meghan and even longer for Doria.

      Meanwhile, Andrew is still pretty much part of the Windsor family.

      Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:47 am

      At least they’re FINALLY calling the P.O.S. her “ESTRANGED” father. That’s a baby step, but positive.

      Reply
  2. KristenfromMA says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Of course she wants to help.

    See, Windsors? This is how responsible adults behave when a relative has been accused of horrible abuse.

    Reply
  3. Lorelei says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Re: Kaiser’s comment, I never remember hearing that her father was ever Meghan’s “primary carer” — it was always joint custody, AFAIK.

    And @Kristen, you’re right, and it’s shocking that more people don’t automatically do the same

    (On a superficial note, I love the navy dress Meghan is wearing in the photo with Doria, she looked gorgeous that night!)

    Reply
  4. NoBS Please says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:12 am

    This feels like a bit of a trap.

    For Meghan to be able to aid in the investigation, it would mean her knowing something of value.

    Which opens her to attacks about why she didn’t share what she new earlier, enabling the tabloids to deflect from the real issue of why they all knew and said or did nothing.

    It’s a particularly good trap, as Meghan can’t now come out and deny that she’s aiding the FBI with their investigation – which would make her look even worse.

    It’s not up to Meghan, the estranged daughter, to aid the FBI. Scamantha and Paedo Junior, as well as the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham, are much better placed to do so, what with all the time they’ve spent by Paedo Senior’s bedside helping him to pack his things and whine to the British media.

    Reply
  5. Bex R says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:12 am

    There’s zero way that TM Sr had full custody of Meghan in 1990 while working full time on Married with Children. The Sun knows this, which is why they’re using reportedly

    Meghan has consistently said/written that she stayed with her dad during the week while in HS bc his house was closer to her HS.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:15 am

    Yeah, from what I understand Meghan’s parents shared custody and she spent weekends and some days after school with her father. The Express is pushing the false narrative that Doria wasn’t present in Meghan’s life and that she was in a jail. Toxic Tom maybe a paedo but the British press is still vouching for him. It’s quite possible that this is not the first time that Meghan has offered to help the authorities bring her father to justice. However all she had was a photo copy of a letter. That probably would not be enough evidence to go arrest her father.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:18 am

      @AmyBee, Meghan must be beyond livid that she was told this was being investigated in 2019 and it turns out that not only was nothing being done, but that it was actively buried by both the Met and tabloids. I can’t imagine the hell she’s living right now. I feel so sorry for her, and she was the absolute last person who deserved another sh!tshow in her life.

      Reply
      • GTWiecz says:
        November 9, 2026 at 10:37 am

        I’m not so sure. She cut any relationship many years ago due to his involvement with the gutter British press, his betrayal of her and knowing the allegations against him. Now she knows the allegations were true but emotionally, she’s been done with him for a long time.

      • Lorelei says:
        November 9, 2026 at 10:44 am

        I see what you’re saying, but these allegations are so horrific and apparently a lot of it was going on when she was a little girl. To be learning this kind of stuff about your dad — even an estranged one — must be so rough and difficult to process.

        The fact that the entire world is scrutinizing the situation along with her in real time and his picture being all over must make it so much worse. Plus, now she has children she’ll need to explain all of this to. (Not to mention the fact that she was told it was being investigated eight years ago and she just learned that in fact was not, it was actively covered up.)

      • 2131Jan says:
        November 9, 2026 at 11:53 am

        My heart is also breaking for Lili and Archie, who will surely hear about it (school kids repeating what parents talk about at home), and especially when they’re old enough to use a computer and read all this horrible *&(^%$ about their parents, especially their mom, and now their p-do grandfather and *his* abuse of their mother.

        I have no doubt H&M will answer their questions (age-appropriately) as time goes on, but it’s still a horror story to have to hear 💔

    • ABritGuest says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:03 am

      I’m wondering now if there isn’t something even more sinister to the press & royal authors like Tina brown wanting to push that angle about Thomas markle being Meghan’s primary care giver. They tried to omit Doria out of Meghan’s life. Thomas took credit for “ making Meghan the duchess she is” & claimed she was nothing without him. But Meghan discussed years before on the tig etc about growing up with her mother & spending time with her maternal relatives & holidays with her mother because she was a travel agent. in her court case she said her parents had both contributed to her school fees & that she had got a part time job to pay towards them as well. I think the media false narrative is why Meghan seemed to make a point of showing Doria as her Girl Scout leader etc.

      I really feel for Meghan & there is a reason she said on one interview that she’s still coming to terms with what happened to her. She said she had lost her father on Oprah I think and in 2022’s cut interview but if she’s aware of the details of what he’s charged with & the evidence so far it must be beyond horrifying. She really loved her father & I wonder if it just casts a dark shadow on happy childhood etc memories. I feel for Doria too & anybody who thought they knew him as a decent person

      Most importantly I feel for any victim & just hope justice can be done including to any person or organisation that helped facilitate any crimes & covered claims against him up

      Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Meghan is such a good person. Of course she’d want to help.

    The British tabloids, though, will do their worst and twist her involvement. Because they’re gross and terrible.

    If only Charles meant it when he said he would give any investigation into Andrew his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation.” You just know he’s tried to undermine any investigation in any way he can.

    Reply
  8. B says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:41 am

    This is what Meghan wanted done in 2019. She wanted a full investigation to assess if the allegations were true. If true she wanted everything to be made public so it would hinder TM Sr’s ability to access potential victims. I’m not surprised she’s cooperating with the FBI.

    If only royals could use their power and platform to copy Harry and Meghan’s integrity and work ethic and not just their outfits.

    Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Caroline Graham, Piers Morgan, Tom Bowers, Dan Wootton and Lady Colin Cobblers were practically part of TMarkle’s family so they should be eager to share what they knew with the authorities. After all even now they are commenting on YouTube and on social media so they should happily cooperate with the police.
    Also the royal household and especially Jason Knauf who was so keen to help clear up misunderstandings to help the Mail win their appeal against summary judgment against them should also be rushing to share all his glad tidings? Such a busy little bee and always keeping his master, Will informed of all things Markle related. He has such a GENUIs for networking doesn’t he: beasties with Will, T Markle and the Mail? Think of all those lovely insider chats where all those different parties trusted him and they trusted him so much? All those super secret confidential texts, letters, emails, complaints that he squirrelled away for his Rainey day fund. He can’t be shy now when we’d love to know how he ran black ops at the Palace keeping Will, Mail and Thomas happy. Can’t have been easy but he twirled all those plate for years and now it’s time for him to play his final role as fall guy?
    Was it you Fredo all along but then he had LOADS of willing help, didn’t he?

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    November 9, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Who is the actual source. I don’t believe Meghan would actually speak to the media or authorize anyone to speak on her behalf. The Daily Express is a tabloid. The tabs are doing everything they can to tie Meghan in with her father.

    Reply

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