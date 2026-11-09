Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a backless Gucci to the LACMA Art + Film Gala



There was such a good turnout at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday night honoring director Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). Kaiser covered some of the bigger names earlier in the day, and here are some more people who stood out for me. Gucci dressed so many people! They were a sponsor and their fashion was hit or miss. I’m including other designers here too.

Model Alex Cosani looking like Black Swan in Gucci. Phenomenal.

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Another one of my favorites was Julia Garner in this expertly tailored very slightly asymmetric Loewe. It looks like a fairy tailor assembled it on the spot as she stood, birds flying around her and chipmunks at her feet. I love her.

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Sarah Paulson was a sexy Disney villain in Gucci. Slay.



Emily Ratajkowski has one setting and she’s been on it since her debut. I guess it works for her. She was in a very high cut white Gucci gown.

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Speaking of very high cut here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, also in Gucci. Girl. I guess “backless” would describe this better.

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Imagine if Rosie’s gown has a real back or maybe just a regular open back. It would be so much better. The front is *chef’s kiss* and her styling is impeccable as usual.

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Odessa A’zion always makes me think of the word “messy,” maybe it’s the two “S”es in her name, but it’s more her general aesthetic. Here she is wearing a shiny red voluminous gown from Charles & Ron x Maison Privée. This looks like a repurposed duvet, like she’s starring as Scarlett in a parody of Gone with the Wind.



Brittany Snow was so pretty in formfitting pink Ralph Lauren.



Her Hunting Wives co-star, Malin Akerman, was in Saint Laurent. I don’t like the draped sleeves or the scoop neck, but she looks like she’s having fun.

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Jessica Williams wore a strapless Phan Huy gown with lattice work. I like how classic this is.



Sienna Miller in a one-arm silver mesh Gucci blouse and skirt. This is lovely and I like how it flows.

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