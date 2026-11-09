Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a backless Gucci to the LACMA Art + Film Gala

There was such a good turnout at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday night honoring director Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). Kaiser covered some of the bigger names earlier in the day, and here are some more people who stood out for me. Gucci dressed so many people! They were a sponsor and their fashion was hit or miss. I’m including other designers here too.
Model Alex Cosani looking like Black Swan in Gucci. Phenomenal.
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Another one of my favorites was Julia Garner in this expertly tailored very slightly asymmetric Loewe. It looks like a fairy tailor assembled it on the spot as she stood, birds flying around her and chipmunks at her feet. I love her.
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Sarah Paulson was a sexy Disney villain in Gucci. Slay.
Emily Ratajkowski has one setting and she’s been on it since her debut. I guess it works for her. She was in a very high cut white Gucci gown.
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Speaking of very high cut here’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, also in Gucci. Girl. I guess “backless” would describe this better.
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Imagine if Rosie’s gown has a real back or maybe just a regular open back. It would be so much better. The front is *chef’s kiss* and her styling is impeccable as usual.
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Odessa A’zion always makes me think of the word “messy,” maybe it’s the two “S”es in her name, but it’s more her general aesthetic. Here she is wearing a shiny red voluminous gown from Charles & Ron x Maison Privée. This looks like a repurposed duvet, like she’s starring as Scarlett in a parody of Gone with the Wind.
Brittany Snow was so pretty in formfitting pink Ralph Lauren.
Her Hunting Wives co-star, Malin Akerman, was in Saint Laurent. I don’t like the draped sleeves or the scoop neck, but she looks like she’s having fun.
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Jessica Williams wore a strapless Phan Huy gown with lattice work. I like how classic this is.
Sienna Miller in a one-arm silver mesh Gucci blouse and skirt. This is lovely and I like how it flows.
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photos credit: Backgrid and Getty
I like ALL the dresses above ✨️
They’re all lovely people, but I have to say, with the more revealing outfits, they lose me a little…. Em Rata and Rosie are just wearing stuff that tries a little too hard for my taste. Like, if your dress has a built-in thong, and fellow guests can get a good look at your bikini line, it’s lost its charm.
Agreed. And also, isn’t Rosie’s dress a little unsanitary? I mean, I wouldn’t want to sit in a chair she’d just vacated, lol.
Rosie’s dress is really cool and she looks gorgeous! I honestly can’t imagine how carefully she had to stand tho. Odessa also looks great although she needed different shoes — that is not a boots dress.
Some people here seem to be dressed for a total different event and could’ve gone bigger.
I thought the thumbnail was Adele.
Except for the three super revealing dresses, all the outfits are amazing (except Malin Akerman’s probably, any dress that looks like it’s about to fall down gives me secondhand stress hahaha) and fit the wearer’s vibe super well. I can’t pick a favourite but I also love how Sienna’s flows, so satisfying. The super revealing ones are so pointless?? Rosie’s would have been so much cooler without the leg slit. I hate this ultra-revealing trend lol, even though it’s probably too pervasive and long-running to be a trend at this point.
I usually love Loewe but I hate that dress. It looks sloppy to me and also this design has been done many times over. Love Alex, Sarah and Jessica’s dresses. Sienna’s looks too much like a club dress for this event. It would have been more interesting if it was longer. My personal faves so far have been Anya Talor-Joy, Sarah, and Nicole Kidman,
Em Rata consistently looks cheap and misses the mark
Sarah Paulsen forever. Love, love, love.
At least some of those outfits are fun. Rosie: bold choice, but if anyone can pull it, it’s her; good that she matched the “dress” with understated makeup. Sarah’s dress is perfect for her, really accentuates her stature. Sienna and Malin look like they’re having a blast: good for them! Em Rata has a banging body but this white number is for a Summer event, here it just looks cheap. And while her hair looks amazing, here it really fails to elevate the look.
Business in the front, party in the back.