Russell Brand sentenced to ten years and six months in prison

There are positive and negative parts of the British criminal justice system. Some positives: British police were able to build a solid case against Russell Brand for his crimes against girls and women, and prosecutors were able to get a conviction. I also like that British criminal sentencing seems pretty cut-and-dry and people get sentenced very quickly after their convictions. The negative part? Well, it definitely feels like Brand, having been convicted of rape and the sexual assault of three women, should have received a decades-long sentence for his adjudicated crimes. Instead, Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in his London criminal trial last week. He was facing a potential sentence of 19 years to life in prison for the rape conviction. The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years. The former actor and comedian was found guilty Thursday on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. He was found not guilty of two other rape charges and a count of attempted indecent assault. He was then taken into police custody as the judge refused to grant him conditional bail. As Brand was taken to the cells, he mouthed “I’m OK” and “I’m good” to his lawyers and gave a thumbs-up sign, according to Sky News. Brand did not visibly react when the verdicts were read out. His wife, Laura Gallacher, rushed out of the courtroom when Brand was taken to the cells to wait before his bail application.

[From Variety]

Yeah, I’m glad he got ten years and six months. That’s much better than I expected, quite honestly. But it should have been more. It should have been twenty years or more. I also wonder if this trial and now conviction will encourage Brand’s other victims to come forward. There’s a possibility he could face further prosecutions, right? Anyway… I hope they throw away the key. I hope we never hear from this disgusting man ever again.