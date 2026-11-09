Russell Brand sentenced to ten years and six months in prison

There are positive and negative parts of the British criminal justice system. Some positives: British police were able to build a solid case against Russell Brand for his crimes against girls and women, and prosecutors were able to get a conviction. I also like that British criminal sentencing seems pretty cut-and-dry and people get sentenced very quickly after their convictions. The negative part? Well, it definitely feels like Brand, having been convicted of rape and the sexual assault of three women, should have received a decades-long sentence for his adjudicated crimes. Instead, Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.
Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in his London criminal trial last week.
He was facing a potential sentence of 19 years to life in prison for the rape conviction. The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years.
The former actor and comedian was found guilty Thursday on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. He was found not guilty of two other rape charges and a count of attempted indecent assault.
He was then taken into police custody as the judge refused to grant him conditional bail. As Brand was taken to the cells, he mouthed “I’m OK” and “I’m good” to his lawyers and gave a thumbs-up sign, according to Sky News.
Brand did not visibly react when the verdicts were read out. His wife, Laura Gallacher, rushed out of the courtroom when Brand was taken to the cells to wait before his bail application.
Yeah, I’m glad he got ten years and six months. That’s much better than I expected, quite honestly. But it should have been more. It should have been twenty years or more. I also wonder if this trial and now conviction will encourage Brand’s other victims to come forward. There’s a possibility he could face further prosecutions, right? Anyway… I hope they throw away the key. I hope we never hear from this disgusting man ever again.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Rot in a hole.
Hopefully this is just the start.
I must say it’s a huge relief to see these monsters get any significant prison time.
Any British Celebitches know if he’ll be forced to serve the full term? Very often in the U.S., offenders are released much earlier than their sentences mandated.
He will serve at a min half before being eligible for parole/release and then its on license with an electronic tag. Sex offenders are also excluded from the new early release scheme that came into effect a few months ago.
Brand must serve 2/3 of his sentence before being considered for parole.
The police are reviewing reports and intelligence about 10 more potential victims. So perhaps he will see even more time behind bars.
Nope two thirds in jail and one third on licence so if he reoffends back to jail!!
At least he’ll be off the streets for years. He’s a dangerous person who poses a real threat to women.
I’m not British but The Guardian just said that he’ll serve at least 2/3 of the sentence with the rest in “community custody.” He would be out in roughly seven years, if this is his only conviction. However, it sounds like, more charges are incoming. I doubt he’ll see the light of day again.
Hopefully the new allegations will pan out and he’ll be in there even longer.
I hope he’s charged and convicted of more crimes. And I hope they force him to take more frequent showers than he obviously takes on the outside. What a disgusting looking pig. 🤢
I just read that he’ll have to serve at least 9 years.
No, at its a 10.5 year jail term he’ll have to serve 7.
The Met have both asked for and expect more victims to come forward, I believe there is already other investigations ongoing so he is likely to get more added to this sentence. The judge didn’t pull punches in his remarks before passing sentence.
No justice system is perfect but I do believe the judge made an example of him because of how the industry protected him for so long – also given this judgement (and that the gov is pushing the judiciary to come down hard on sex offenders) its only a matter of time before that super injunction is lifted and we officially find out who it is.
As for his wife Laura – its being reported in the press that her family have always been worried about her as apparently she’s always been so besotted with him that she believes whatever he tells her and turns a blind eye to the constant cheating (which was mentioned in the trial – she was always forgiving him). Her family are keen to get her away from him and his influence.
She’ll get there soon enough
She will get there as soon as she spends his reported net worth of 20 million.
@Robert – apparently he’d already started moving his wealth into her name to avoid the victims getting any. He’s moved ownership of the £5mil home over to her.
He ain’t gonna have much money left after all his legal fees for this case and the others coming up.
Surprised and happy that some women he abused got some justice. I’m also impressed he didn’t get bail. Bail reform is desperately needed in North America. So many criminals continue to commit crimes while out on bail.
His wife rolling her eyes and shaking her head during the victim statements was really…something
His wife is trash as well. She was making light of the case and the victims on their grifty little podcast.
His father is just as gross – apparently he hired a prostitute for Brand when he was a teenager.
Bad week for famous who can’t be trusted to behave like gentleman as celebrity who lost super injunction case last week has just 40 minutes to decide whether to take his case to the court of appeal.
The man can now take his case to the Court of Appeal. Sara Mansoori KC, representing the celebrity, asked the court for time to decide whether he wanted to challenge the ruling.
She said that her client is “in a highly vulnerable position” and has “not been in a position to give us instructions on any appeal”.
The claimant must lodge reasons to appeal by 16:30 GMT on 9 November.
I mean, what was his appeal?? I just don’t get it??
Doesn’t seem like much time for a serial predator convicted of crimes against multiple people
That’s crap. He’ll serve much less time than that. Outrageous.
That’s actually more time than the average convicted rapist gets here in the US. I am actually surprised. Is it enough? No. But it’s more than most SA’ers ever get.
And a reminder: Diddy had far more victims and only got 4 years.
Ameerah, I was about to protest your first comment, but then saw your second. And you are right.
GOOD.
Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!