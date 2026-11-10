Starbucks has new $40 Bearista cups and debuts first-ever pup cup design



Starbucks has been releasing seasonal holiday cups since 1997, but they really broke the mold last year when they unveiled the Bearista Cold Cup. The 20 oz reusable translucent glass cup catered to us iced coffee diehards. And it was in the shape of a bear. It’s the bear part that people went bananas over. Like so many Stanley Cup launches before it, people stood on lines for hours to gleefully over spend $29.95, only to be crushed when most stores turned out to be woefully under-stocked. Within a week of the great Bearista Betrayal™, Starbucks suffered another fiasco when the baristas’ union — Starbucks Workers Union (SWA) — went on strike ON Red Cup Day, the day the coffee giant gifts 16 oz reusable red cups with purchase of a holiday or fall beverage, while supplies last; it’s on November 17 this year. (Sidenote: SWA is still trying to hash out a fair contract with their caffeine overlords.) The SWA strike isn’t strictly germane to today’s story, I just don’t want anyone to forget it!!

So here is the latest SBucks news: they confirmed last month that the instant classic Bearista Cold Cups will be making a return on December 1. This week, they revealed they’d be amplifying Bearista-mania by fivefold by adding five characters that are available starting today for $39.95 a bear. Let the madness begin!

The limited-edition collection will be available in select coffeehouses beginning Nov. 10. Each cup is made from hand-blown glass and is priced at $39.95. The boxes will contain one of five new characters: Reiny, Joy, Aspen, Bunny and Goldie, a “rare mystery bear.” The Bearistas come with “a personality card that shares their vibe, holiday tradition and signature Starbucks beverage order,” according to a press release shared with PEOPLE. “From an adventurer who lives for a sunrise ski run to a whimsical winter dreamer building the ultimate snow globe collection, there’s a Bearista for every kind of holiday personality,” the description adds. The surprise boxes are limited to two per customer, while supplies last. Starbucks Rewards Reserve members can access a limited quantity on the Starbucks Shop beginning Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PT, with one purchase allowed per member. Aspen is described as an “alpine adventurer who’s all about sunrise ski runs and lodge hangs.” Reiny is a “giddy-up glow-getter” who “loves settling in to watch classic holiday movies.” Bunny is a “winter wanderer who loves snowy walks,” and changes color with cold beverages. Joy is a “whimsical winter dreamer” with a knack for “curating the ultimate snow globe collection.” Starbucks has not revealed the design for Goldie, “the rarest Bearista of the bunch.”

[From People]

You guys… they have PERSONALITY CARDS. This is the American Girl Dollification of Bearista Cups! I mean, I can’t deny it’s marketing gold, including making Goldie the “rare mystery bear.” But now that these five newbies have names and backstories, is the OG Bearista gonna get one, too? Cause as of this writing there’s none to report, and that’s just a recipe for frothing resentments within the family. Anyway, to those who will be seeking to obtain any one of these Bearista Cups — Reiny, Joy, Aspen, Bunny, Goldie, and Original No Name — I implore you: please be safe when shopping! Nothing brings out the animal in humans quite like holiday and/or limited edition sales. But wait — there’s more! For the first time ever, Starbucks has brewed a special holiday design for pup cups!!

Starbucks has something festive in store this holiday season, and this time, it’s for its four-legged and furry customers. While Starbucks already serves pup cups called puppacinos, the company will begin serving the doggy delicacy in a holiday-themed cup on Nov. 5. The cup features a candy apple background with a blue-and-white spotted pup printed on it. The dog on the cup, which dons a gold bow, is inspired by a beagle named Junie, who belongs to a member of the company’s creative team, Starbucks told USA TODAY this week. The cup also includes a green-and-white ribbon and Starbucks’ white Christmas tree, decorated with gold and green ornaments, white garland and topped with a gold bow. The festive cup also features white stars against its red background.

[From USA Today]

This trounces any Bearista news as far as I’m concerned! (Sorry, not sorry.) A big woof of gratitude to SOW for putting us on the scent of this treat. The floof on the 3.5 oz cup is so adorable, may I suggest the doggie design sticks around on regular degular cups the rest of the year? If for no other reason, then because it could reduce food waste: I once had a barista (not at Starbucks) ask to give my pooch My Guy a pup cup — next thing I know she’s handing me a 20 oz cup filled to the brim with whipped cream for my 11 lb dog! #YearRoundPupCups