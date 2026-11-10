P6: Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss ‘have both moved past what happened’

Karlie Kloss joined her former bestie Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, and the world was shocked! Taylor and Karlie haven’t been seen together in the same general space in many years. They had a falling out circa 2017, but in the past few years, something shifted behind the scenes. Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner even attended Taylor’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in July. So what happened? Page Six had an exclusive:

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are closer than ever after a painful falling out. The former best friends shocked fans when they were spotted together at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, but a source exclusively told Page Six the two are now closer than they’ve been in years after putting their past differences behind them.

“Taylor and Karlie were attached at the hip for years. They did everything together, so when their friendship started to fall apart, it was a big change,” the insider said. “There were things that happened over the years that created distance between them.”

The source explained that the Grammy winner, 36, and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, went through a period when they barely spent time together.

“There was definitely a period when their friendship cooled off. They weren’t spending time together like they used to. They just weren’t close anymore,” the insider said. “But that wasn’t permanent. They patched things up a few years ago and have both moved past what happened,” the source explained.

“They’re in a good place now, and Taylor inviting Karlie to her wedding was reflective of that,” the source said of Swift’s July 2026 wedding to Travis Kelce at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. “Taylor genuinely wanted her there for such an important moment in her life.”

The insider added that the pair’s recent public reunion wasn’t the beginning of their reconciliation.

“They’ve been cool with each other for a while now, but things are definitely better between them than they’ve been in a long time, and they’ve gotten a lot closer again.”

Reps for Swift and Kloss did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.