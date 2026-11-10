P6: Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss ‘have both moved past what happened’

Karlie Kloss joined her former bestie Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, and the world was shocked! Taylor and Karlie haven’t been seen together in the same general space in many years. They had a falling out circa 2017, but in the past few years, something shifted behind the scenes. Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner even attended Taylor’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in July. So what happened? Page Six had an exclusive:
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are closer than ever after a painful falling out. The former best friends shocked fans when they were spotted together at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, but a source exclusively told Page Six the two are now closer than they’ve been in years after putting their past differences behind them.
“Taylor and Karlie were attached at the hip for years. They did everything together, so when their friendship started to fall apart, it was a big change,” the insider said. “There were things that happened over the years that created distance between them.”
The source explained that the Grammy winner, 36, and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, went through a period when they barely spent time together.
“There was definitely a period when their friendship cooled off. They weren’t spending time together like they used to. They just weren’t close anymore,” the insider said. “But that wasn’t permanent. They patched things up a few years ago and have both moved past what happened,” the source explained.
“They’re in a good place now, and Taylor inviting Karlie to her wedding was reflective of that,” the source said of Swift’s July 2026 wedding to Travis Kelce at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. “Taylor genuinely wanted her there for such an important moment in her life.”
The insider added that the pair’s recent public reunion wasn’t the beginning of their reconciliation.
“They’ve been cool with each other for a while now, but things are definitely better between them than they’ve been in a long time, and they’ve gotten a lot closer again.”
Reps for Swift and Kloss did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
[From Page Six]
This is the gossip equivalent of trying to bluff your way through a book report and you’ve only read half of the Cliff Notes. “There was definitely a period when their friendship cooled off…” Yes, we know that, but WHY? What is the backstory on this decade-long falling out and how and why did they reconcile? I mean, at least no one is pretending that Karlie and Taylor have been besties this whole time, so at least they’re not gaslighting us over it. At least they’re acknowledging that there was a years-long falling out. One of my theories is that since Taylor and Karlie fell out, Taylor has been test-driving other clique members but she never felt the same about any of them. Karlie was (and is) really special to her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
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129852, Taylor Swift sings as Karlie Kloss walks at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014 in London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday December 02, 2014.,Image: 507451621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss leaving ABC carpet after having lunch at ABC kitchen. The two stars walk out of having lunch with a smile as they walk to their car.
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116018, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen arriving at Karlie’s apartment building in New York City.,Image: 529440405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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116018, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen arriving at Karlie’s apartment building in New York City.,Image: 529440450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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129026, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen shopping at ABC Carpet store and Sephora in Manhattan. New York, New York – Wednesday November 12, 2014.,Image: 531120163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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129040, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss spotted out together in New York City at Sephora. New York, New York – Wednesday November 12, 2014.,Image: 531121878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: RGK, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
Either Taylor wasn’t trying to be the tag along friend after Karlie got engaged, or Taylor wasn’t trying to see Karlie with her husband because she wouldn’t be able to have her for herself, if ya know what I mean *wink wink*. And I’m just speculating, I don’t know these people, but BOY did the used to be close.
Can’t believe we still don’t have a definitive blind item on what happened between them…
Cosmopolitan August 2016. Taylor in feud with Kim K and Kanye West. Karlie reportedly said during an interview that Kim K has always been lovely to her. (Taylor being thin skinned and demanding loyalty starting coo ling off friendship around this time.) My words, not Cosmo.
Romance-rumours aside, I really hope it was nothing to do with Taylor’s disordered eating during that period of her life. Whether she distanced herself from everyone who was around her during that time in order to not fall back into old habits I don’t know, but I can see why that would create distance for years if it was the case.
Had to Google it because I did not know Taylor had an ED. She was really thin 13 years ago but I just assumed she grew up and her body changed.
I hate to say it but EDs can propagate when you surround yourself with people who also suffer. It becomes a kind of *safe* community to starve yourself.
Yes, she spoke about it in her Miss Americana documentary. And you’re absolutely right, this is where I was coming from. Being surrounded by people who were very slim, either naturally or otherwise, would not have been a positive environment for her to recover at all.
No idea what happened to their friendship but MAN is Karlie one tall drink of sparkling water. Check out the shoes that Taylor is wearing in one photo, just to stack up to her, and Karlie’s in flats. And she still can’t quite get there. No wonder she’s a supermodel.
Falling out / break up after they were caught kissing on a balcony.
Taylor seems mentally unhealthy and immature.
My theory is because Karlie was progressing to marriage first. Swifty was jealous of that.
I don’t buy for one second that Taylor never wanted marriage all those years. She just thought she was going to be ‘above’ in her marriage, ie Joe. Marrying Travis is exactly at her level.
Aligned by that (as a single girl) on the other hand… sometimes a bestie falls in love / gets engaged and you get dropped.
Sadly I’ve had a version of that with a few friends, and it is super hurtful. You try to understand that of course they don’t have as much time for you, but they also fail to make space to keep you in their lives.
Cynical take but we’re not going to get the backstory because that wasn’t the point of them appearing together. Taylor had really bad PR last week. Knicks players totally embarrassed her and sports fans were dragging her and their owner had to step in. Her fans were attacking some older male musicians for praising Olivia Rodrigo and the musicians insulted Taylor in response. This “reunion” totally erased those negative conversations around her and distracted her fans and the media from keeping the controversies going. It also delighted the Gaylors (who can get pretty combative online) and got them to lay off attacking her and focus only on attacking her husband 😂 Again it may sound cynical but I just don’t believe that this woman does anything that she doesn’t think will benefit her image and make her the center of positive attention and that extends to the people in her life being useful accessories. If they have supposedly been close and hanging out for years…why only appear when things are bad for Taylor PR wise? And now everyone is speculating about the horrible things Karlie must have done and how Taylor is so kind as to have forgiven her? Okay 😂
Taylor invited Karlie to her wedding way before this happened.
I also have a slightly cynical take. Could it be that Karlie’s husband, Josh Kushner, is part owner of the LA Lakers and has many other business interests and in sports? Taylor is looking out for Travis post-football. There were reports that at there MSG reception, she was taking him around and introducing him to people.
I think that’s the reason she gave Tom Cruise the “seat of honor” at the one Chiefs game.
I do think the original fallout between Taylor and Karlie was business related and I definitely think there are business interests at play here beyond the PR aspect. Many of the people who Taylor was supposedly introducing Travis to had already been on his and his brother’s podcast before the wedding so I think that list was more fiction than fact however she obviously has introduced him to a lot of other people in the entertainment world. But he is apparently leaning toward sports broadcasting after he retires.
Eh if you are cynical, I am sitting next to you.
They actually look like clones of one another. Is that what the connection is?
The fall out from what I understand was that Kloss was going behind Taylor’s back and sharing business secrets with Scooter Braun.
Her song Closure and this verse from Time To Go is believed to reference her:
When the words of a sister come back in whispers
That prove she was not
In fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams
She’s a crook who was caught