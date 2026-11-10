Guardian: David Walliams groomed teenagers & mistreated women

Surprise! Last week, that “mystery UK celebrity” lost his bid for a press injunction, and this week, the Guardian published a lengthy piece about David Walliams’ predations on teenage girls. As it so often is with these celebrity predators, Walliams’ behavior seems to have been an open secret in the entertainment community for decades. You can read the Guardian’s full piece on Walliams here. Basically, they have several women confirming that Walliams groomed them from a young age (usually around 15) and several women confirming that Walliams behaved inappropriately in private and even professional settings.
…Alex is one of multiple women who allege Walliams abused his power and position as a celebrity to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women, an investigation by the Guardian and ITV News has found. Some, like Alex, say their interactions with Walliams were traumatising and have requested that pseudonyms be used to protect their anonymity.
Most say they were over 18 when they had interactions with Walliams. But a woman whom the Guardian is calling Jade alleges that, like Alex, she met him when she was 15. She says that weeks after he first made contact, he invited her to his house and initiated sexual contact.
The allegations extended to his conduct in the workplace, with several sources describing inappropriate behaviour towards women at both the prime-time show Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and his publisher HarperCollins.
In September, HarperCollins announced it would no longer publish Walliams’ extensive back catalogue, having dropped its bestselling author last year. Few reasons were given for the seismic move. The Guardian and ITV News can now reveal that the publisher severed ties with the star author after concerns were raised about his behaviour over several years, including an allegation that he had inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior female employee and pursued another.
Walliams denies any wrongdoing. Earlier this year his lawyers took a case to the high court to try to stop the allegations being published. The case was dismissed, so now the women’s stories can be revealed.
In a letter addressed to journalists working on this investigation, Walliams wrote: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”
He added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”
Walliams is 55 years old – pretty long in the tooth to be newly focused on whether his behavior was “thoughtless.” And this is basically a flat denial of the accusations that, at the very least, there was an abusive power imbalance within his consensual sexual relations. Of course the credible accusations are much worse than that – this guy was grooming 15-year-olds and acting slimy towards half of the women in his orbit. But yeah, it’s not like the British press only realized this year that Walliams is a serial predator who mistreated and abused girls and women for decades. This has been common knowledge for many British people in publishing, entertainment and comedy. I’m so proud of the women who came forward, and I believe their stories 100%.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I have no children so I absolutely had no clue he even existed before he filed for the injuction (so happy he lost it too!).
Way to go to dig your own grave, Mr Secret Celebrity 🤦♀️
I hope he follows Brand into the gutter, I.e. jail.
Walliams is incredibly famous here in the UK, and his inappropriate behaviour has been known for a long time. I’m glad the illegal stuff is finally being looked into with more depth than the previous shrugging off whenever something new was reported.
Hope he rots. I’m sure his victims would love to see him brought to justice properly, but personally, I’d just let him follow through on his previous threats.
And he wrote for children. 😩
The full one hour documentary that ITN and the Guardian spend 3 years researching has just been released on YouTube, its called “David Walliams: Power and Silence”
OMG. I just started watching it. He didn’t “groom” and “act inappropriately.” He flat out assaulted women and girls.
For those not watching it, in literally the first minute you hear that “he lifted my top up and sucked on my breast,” “he followed me to the toilet and tried to kiss me,” and “he shoved his tongue in my mouth.”
Yikes! Thanks, OriginalMich, for the tip. I’ll watch “Power and Silence” when I don’t mind having my day completely derailed.
The hubris and narcissism of this man, dodging the investigation of his sexual misconduct by invoking the effects on HIS mental health.
This story has been waiting to break for *weeks* whilst every time it came up, I chimed in, “You mean David Walliams?”….and people said NO!!!! Can’t be. Lo and behold…. Yes, his behaviour was infamous for ages. And the goal posts have shifted. Stuff that people would have laughed off, or rolled their eyes over, twenty years ago, are not so funny now. But the goal posts shifted for a reason. They were laughably misplaced. Now they’re located dead centre, lo and behold, how *many* men with fame, money, power, have been unmasked as predators. I still remember *exactly* where I was when the Weinstein stories finally broke and I was sat in front of a coffee and a pastry at our local bakery having dropped my son at school and just going “I KNEW IT!!!!” Weinstein was *notorious* if you worked in film or tv in New York and yet no one ever expected him to face police action. Or civil charges, or any charges. Something about that ecosystem made it all predictable but distasteful. Thank god we’re turning the corner. 🙏🏻🙌🏻
“I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account.” Translation: Consent doesn’t mean much to me, and I am happy to try to force what I want.
I was half expecting Walliams to trot out “But it was the Noughties” as a defense.
A related sidebar: My days in tech & finance put me in rooms with men, ‘nice guys’ who had a definite “tell”. Every time one would announce their spouse/partner was pregnant w/ a girl, there was a display of mild panic, which they often tried to mask with humor, one telling me “… because my brothers & I were absolute dogs back in the day”. I immediately grey-rocked that one.
FINALLY he’s being outed for what he is – another monster. Its also worth noting that he and Russell Brand have been friends for years and worked together. I want to see Walliams dragged into court and thrown into a cell next to his buddy Brand where they can wallow in their ‘victimhood’ together.
Like Brand his behaviour was common knowledge not just within the industry but to anyone who paid attention to what was hinted at in the media.
Karma is having a pre-Christmas clean out 🙂
Totally agree with you, Digital Unicorn.
I might add they should stay in the same cell so they can whine ad infinitum about ‘bad women’ reporting them 🤦♀️
It was well-known that he was sketchy. He had to step down Britain’s got talent for his behaviour.
Yep and the Fail has a clip from the 2004 British Comedy Awards where Jonathan Ross made a ‘joke’ about him going home with 15 year olds and everyone laughed.
THEY ALL KNEW.
“I didn’t take ppl’s feelings into account” is straight from Neil Gaiman’s playbook. He also was “careless” about “people’s hearts”.
Philip Schofield groomed a young male runner on his popular TV show. When caught out after being sacked, he admitted to “and unwise but not illegal relationship.”
No doubt Walliams is going to use that terminology as well.
The letter was written by Jenny Afia, a renowned lawyer specialising in reputation management for the law firm Schillings. Afia is best known now for representing the Duchess of Sussex. She also acted for Walliams. Afia wrote to the young woman, who was 19 at the time: “You are at a significant risk of committing a serious civil offence should you disclose, to the press or any other third party, private information or purported private information concerning our client.”
A spokesperson for Schillings said they had been instructed to write the letter as they had understood that the woman was going to “sell her story”, which Walliams believed was “an untruthful account”. Walliams’ lawyers add that he was concerned about the impact such a story could have on his family.
I FIND IT DISAPPOINTING THAT GUARDIAN REPORTER HAS INCLUDED A REFERENCE TO MEGHAN IN THIS ARTICLE.
WHY WAS IT CONSIDERED NECESSARY AS MEGHAN SUSSEX IS COMPLETELY IRRELEVANT TO THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DAVID WALLIAMS? MEGHAN SUSSEX ALREADY HAS HAD MORE THAN ENOUGH TO COPE WITH GIVEN THE SERIOUS CHARGE FACING HER LONG ESTRANGED FATHER. WHY DRAG MEGHAN SUSSEX’S NAME INTO THIS AT ALL. IS IT THE REPORTER TRYING TO IMPLY GUILT BY ASSOCIATION MERELY BECAUSE MEGHAN SUSSEX COINCIDENTALLY USED THE SERVICES OF JENNY AFIA ?
Yeah Lady Digby, I was confused as to what Megan has to do with Russell Brand. Sooo Bizare.
He had a whole area dedicated to his book world at the most well-known amusement park in England, Alton Towers. The area has just been closed. In the US, I don’t think many are so familiar with him, but I guess his figure is a little like Simon Cowell/Jeff Kinney/Dav Pilkey?
Brands sentencing yesterday and now this. Any bets on what Wednesday will bring? Who’s next to face some consequences for spending decades hurting people? At a ‘state of the world’ level I am very much enjoying this month.
A well known man who got the ultimate promotion in 2022 groomed a teenager in 1980 when he was in his thirties. They had a fairy tale wedding in 1981. Said teenager was groomed and gaslight by this much older powerful man and his older married mistress. They treated her appallingly and after she died prematurely ill-treated her two children. He and she are sanctified and celebrated and lauded to the skies by the British media. He is literally above the law and no the media won’t be investigating them any time soon.
Both have been nasty and reckless with the lives of his youngest son, daughter in laws and two young grandchildren.
I’d like this man to face consequences for ruining lives.
Also Andrew MW definitely needs to be charged, have a lengthy trial and go to prison for a long time and share a cell with other prisoners (no valet or teddy bears.)