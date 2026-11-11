Princess Kate: Nature ‘doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform’

Prince William spent months guest-editing the current issue of Country Life. I imagine it took so long because people had to read aloud to William so he could follow along. Even William’s loyal supporters say that the man barely reads his briefing papers and prefers oral briefings. Well, guest-editor Bill scored a big “get” for the magazine: an interview with his wife, the Princess of Wales. William did not conduct the interview, but it sounds like Kensington Palace’s crack team of courtiers gave Kate some nature-focused talking points.
The Princess of Wales has spoken about her recovery from cancer, and finding solace in nature, in a rare magazine interview. Kate Middleton spoke to author Robert Macfarlane for a special issue of Country Life magazine, guest-edited by her husband, reports the Express.
The princess described how nature “doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform”, and echoing remarks she made previously about her cancer journey, she said: “I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days; it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.”
The future queen said: “It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”
Asked by Macfarlane where she finds hope, Kate candidly replied that she finds it in the lessons taught by nature: “that, despite the challenges life may throw at us, we are not alone and that we’re interconnected with something bigger than ourselves”.
The writer told the princess he found hope in watching communities help protect rivers, as part of their discussion for the magazine’s special bumper issue, which was published on Wednesday.
Kate replied: “I couldn’t agree more. It is the sense of hope we find in the darkest of times. We need to find the things that we can do alongside others, ways to connect and give back.”
The princess also praised Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental fitness support by combining nature walks, mindfulness, and time with experienced wellbeing counsellors. The princess has long championed the importance of spending time outdoors, especially for children, as part of her work on early childhood development.
Her love of nature, she explained during the interview, started in childhood when she would spend time playing in streams, blackberry picking or “simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things” and how she felt a sense of freedom “that is hard to find elsewhere”.
Kate also described how she parents her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think”, she said.
I don’t disagree with anything Kate says here – being in nature is healing, meditative, freeing, reflective. I feel the same way, and I think it’s important that kids have outdoor spaces to run around and have adventures and be free. But Kate’s whole thing is “nature for me and my kids and no one else.” She and William literally hijacked hundreds of acres of public parkland. They literally shut down a nature center in Windsor. Kate *barely* works with any of the get-back-to-nature charities in the UK. People have really memory-holed the fact that Kate bizarrely blew through a lot of money to create “seasonal videos” celebrating nature too.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Her preaching about nay cha again. She did not invent it. I guess this counts as work
Uhhmmm…Nature DOES judge Humans…Nature DOES expect US to perform…Humans on this 🌏 are CONSTANTLY dealing with the ramifications of Humans TAKING NATURE FOR GRANTED & BEING DISRESPECTFUL AF!
I LITERALLY CANNOT WITH HER! And I’ma LEAVE IT AT THAT😷
Exactly.
I honestly feel like I lose brain cells every time I hear her speak or read anything she said.
Right?!
I thought it was “pre-cancer?” I have absolute compassion for those fighting cancer, my mom died of ovarian cancer, but Kate’s cancer story has been so all over the place… it doesn’t make sense.
I really cannot wait for all the tea about her “recovery” to be spilled.
@Alicky, me too! IIRC, William “slipped up” when he said that pre-cancerous cells had been found, but when Pippa also said it, I believe it was intentional.
She didn’t have cancer. She says recovery only and whenever she talks about whatever she had, she never names what she had. A real fraud. Taking advantage of people’s compassion after she was outed for being a racist. Her point is made: she prefers trees. And she feels the whole wide world is focusing only on her and is expecting her to “perform”. Ok… she followed, stalked and waited 10 years for a PRINCE to ask her to marry him, become a princess and she says we expect her to perform. Meaning she thought she would be doing nothing. Now when she does nothing, she goes where the trees are. Delulu.
Exactly! With that line about nature not judging us or pushed us to perform, she responds to the criticism about not doing anything important. Well, nobody would ask her to do anything if she didn’t receive a large amount of money and enjoy such a luxurious lifestyle.
In her cancer announcement video she said “cancer cells had been present” and they needed to do preventative chemotherapy. She never said I have cancer and I’m being treated for cancer in her video. I think she had abdominal surgery, precancerous cells were found like William said, and she had some treatment. I don’t think she had some huge cancer battle like the press and KP have been saying.
All I get from what she says is that she had or still has deep mental health struggles which may or may not be caused by cancer. Yes nature offers healing but she is almost advocating a total escape from society here.
💯
Precisely! What struck me is the emphasis on “good days” and “bad days”, something which is usually a focal point in mental health / ED recovery. The truth won’t come out for a long time because it would make the monarchy and W&K’s marriage look terrible. Kate is so image-obsessed, she would rather lie than be honest. It’s sad because a lot of people can currently relate to MH struggles. Obviously she’s privileged, but it would make her appear more human.
WHAT is going on in that photo with the lillies?!
While I’m up, lilies are VERY TOXIC to cats. Especially the pollen. If a cat gets into lilies it’s straight to the Kitty ER. There are other plants that are bad for cats and/or dogs. Lilies are the worst.
Maybe Kismet could do a story on plants that are bad for cats and dogs. I would love to see that!
Weren’t those the flowers that Kate threw a fit about being in Charlotte’s bouquet at H&M’s wedding because they’re so “toxic” they could have killed her or something (🙄), or am I totally thinking of something else?
Anyway, I really can’t with her preaching about nay-cha after she and her husband just stole all of those acres of public parkland all for themselves. The audacity!
@Catgotmytongue, I just looked at it again, and it seems like William is refraining from pushing her right down that hill, lmao
Yes! @Lorelei, that was the umpteenth smear hurled at Meghan after she was accused of terrorising Kate, and her daughter, at the kiddies’ dress fitting, only to have others step forward to say, no, she didn’t, nothing like it. You could tell at the time the story kept shifting (she was mean to staff!!! She was mean to the cooks!!! She was mean to the gardener!!!) …until they finally alighted on the most absurd, she ordered flowers for the wreath that Charlotte wore, that could have POISONED her!!!! I mean. It was all a bit absurd, but, yeah, I recall that too.
IMO it was more than a bit absurd, it was batsh!t insane and beyond cruel to pile one more criticism onto Meghan during what was already such a difficult time. Kate is just an awful, small person.
It was lillies of the valley, the tabloids praised Kate for incorporating them into her wedding (they symbolized something), but when Meghan did it too she was accused of trying to kill Charlotte.
That lily picture is giving ”Schitt’s Creek Welcome Sign” 🤣
Who is the audience for these videos and lectures? I honestly cannot imagine anyone, not even devout royalists, watching them and not thinking, “this is corny AF”. Between Kate’s Nay-cha Girl act and William’s Earthshot bullshit, the hypocritical, performative environmentalism is so obnoxious that it almost makes me want to let the world burn just to spite them.
@Miranda, excellent question. IMO it’s for the small group of monarchists and (racist) admirers she has left. It gives them something to talk about in their shrinking little fandom.
Did Kate really answer the questions so coherently? Somehow, I doubt it! The questions were sent and answered in advance. And yes, nature has a heeling effect but it’s not a panacea. There are many things that contribute to one’s well-being. Anyway, the fact that the whole cancer, precancer thing took place so rapidly (in almost 8 months Kate was declared cancer free!) Is very suspicious as well as the fact that they didn’t touch the whole cancer thing for over a year! She started taking part in engagements with cancer patients or talking about it a whole year after! I had the feeling that they wanted to be reassured that nobody would expose them. Even in these lines, she talks vaguely about recovery!
I’m just imagining a pitch meeting for this interview:
Editor: Who are some people that inspire you that you would like to interview for your issue?
Will: Well, there’s the Aston Villa football club…
Editor: This is Country Life, so we tend not to focus on football. Er, anyone else?
Will: Oh, I see. Well…how about the Prince of Wales? I’m my biggest inspiration. Catherine always says so.
Editor: Haha, you mean you want to interview the Princess of Wales? That could be interesting, actually, we might finally get a glimpse of her personality from the one who knows her best.
Will: And who would that be? Nevermind, I want one of your reporter lads to interview her and write it up!
Oh, that’s just spot on!
“The future queen said: “It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. ”
That’s why naycha is her preferred subject now and Airrly Yarrs an afterthought.
Because unlike nature, we ask something of her, we judge her and expect her to perform.
She’s a massively overpaid, underworked, under-qualified, unreliable public servant who, despite all her posturing on all things mental health, doesn’t simply allow other people to be. And she’s extremely judgy, the way she looks at people in public.
Literally no one expects you to perform either Keen.
But clearly she does feel that she has to perform.
She certainly didn’t feel that way until the Sussexes moved back to the UK. We’ve seen her more since then than we did the rest of the year.
Whatever KFC’s feelings towards the Sussexes are, he must love the fact that their mere presence in the same country lights fires under both W&K’s asses to get up and actually do things.
No, Bitch, nature doesn’t expect you to perform, but those taxpayers who are bankrolling your lifestyle do. So get out there and work for them on a regular basis. Give them what they’re paying for. Stop using their money to buy horrid clothes, steal their parklands, and take trips all the time. And stop pretending you ever had cancer. It’s insulting.
This…..All day!
@Gabby I laughed so hard. Too true
Yasss! Cook🔥 🔥
They really gave her the biggest softballs for issues, didn’t they? Childhood and nature. Things designed to avoid criticism.
But I never hear her talking about the actual issues related to these things – barriers to happy childhoods or destruction of nature by development, industry, and carbon footprints. She just wants to wander around her pretty land that she blocks others from accessing without being asked any hard questions.
@Becks, they’re both also designed because they don’t require her to engage coherently with other adults on any sort of regular basis. That has always been my theory re: why they picked the Aarly Years for her, and nay-cha fits, too.
She’s shown us more than once that she simply can’t hold her own in groups of adults discussing serious issues (the Jill Biden debacle is just one example). Also “can you taste the tea by smelling it” or whatever that insane question was.
Nature doesn’t judge us or give us 12 different black coats, pearl and diamond earrings, royal protection officers, or helicopter rides toward vacations in the Maldives.
🎯
And considering the current mess we’re in with climate change/global warming, it appears that nature DOES in fact have some expectations of humanity. (And we’ve failed miserably.) But none of this unpleasantness will affect Kate on her hundreds of acres.
Kate lacks depth for me. She has lost a golden opportunity to become an vocal advocate for cancer patients.
She has no notion of the cancer journey and it shows when she interacts with actual patients. Her discordant comments about ‘healing’ and gesture towards ’port sites’ on her person that bear no evidence of scaring at all make it obvious whatever ’Kate’s Missing’ was had nothing to do with cancer. The best she can do is glom on to the camouflage of actual cancer patients, cling to the indulgence of Marsden ’medical facility washing’ her implausible mish mash of half truths and subtle lies and keep a bright line between herself and accountability. She DOES have to perform, and I am certain she resents it. I don’t know if ‘cancer’ was a Middleton lie or a KP/William one but Kate is well and truly trapped within it now.
I’m still at a loss for the meaning behind Pippas’ comment “not sick in the traditional sense” ,when she was questioned about her sister.
I’m dying to know what happened with Pippa and Kate. There was clearly some sort of falling out, and I really hope we find out the details someday.
I think, @Awol, what Pippa meant was that her medical issues — and I can believe there were legitimate medical issues — were not as advertised. They were not cancer, maybe there were “precancerous cells” that required treatment, but I also recall the story that ran in a Spanish paper describing a coma, a head injury, even a stroke, all of which would make a lot more sense given the scarring that many people have noticed on her left temple, around the occipital bone.
Time for my daily skull lecture: the occipital bone is at the base of the head; y’all are talking about orbital bones (there are seven).
“Not sick in the tradition sense” strikes me as code for mental health issues. There’s still a pervasive sense that mental illness is not really a “real” illness, which is patently untrue but makes it so much harder to get proper funding for treatment facilities as well combatting social stigma.
The majority of these idiots don’t believe in mental health issues. That’s why Diana was crucified and Meghan was mocked. Funnily enough, I bet Kate & Pippa have had their fair share of mental health struggles over the years, but they see it as an instant weakness to talk openly about it.
Oh, I dunno, I think needing surgery to fix some structural issue could also mean ‘not being ill in the traditional sense’ but still require hospitalization.
“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear.”
It hasn’t been linear, for sure. It’s been all over the map. Precancerous cells … cancer … too sick to work but not to ski … a long disappearance from public view … a body double’s weird outing to a farm shop …
The only straightforward thing about Kate’s “cancer” is that she’s made it her whole personality. It’s so weird.
@QuiteContrary, that’s such a good way of putting it— she *has* made it her entire personality. I guess it’s convenient for her in so many ways; she receives sympathy, isn’t expected to do anything because she might be having a “bad” day, she could claim there’s been a recurrence if there’s ever a scandal that causes her to want to dip out of public life for a while…it’s the gift that keeps on giving, as far as Kate is concerned.
Which is beyond disgusting considering all of the people who actually hellishly “battle” cancer. Including two close family members of mine right now, who are actually suffering.
Don’t forget the beach holidays and coming back with a tan!
A lot of what I was going to say was covered already, so on a more superficial note, she has got to STOP THE BUNNY HANDS pose! Every photo I see of her it’s the same pose. I used to work on photoshoots and we would call this bunny hands, and it’s what models would do when they had no idea what to do with their hands. No one makes that pose in real life though…who stands with their hands like that? And I swear I’ve seen her do it way more lately. It just looks weird and unnatural.
The Bunny Hands pose is terrible, but I think it’s worse when W&K both do the “fig leaf pose” in photos. It’s so creepy
I can’t believe that Kate can articulate anything in real time. Questions must have been submitted in writing and written answers returned. Did this interviewer meet Kate at all? Either the answers were written for Kate, or the writer had to put a lot of extra words in Kate’s mouth in order to string together coherent answers. The only thing I get from this is that Kate feels the need to “perform” although that may be limited only to appearing in public properly dressed, waving, looking concerned where appropriate, and guffawing and waving. I don’t know how she can go on and on about nature when she had a children’s nature centre removed to ensure that she alone could enjoy nature around her royal residence. Nature is now her mantra. When is she going to do something about making “nature” available to anyone other than herself.
So I guess this means she’s going with him to India, right? After 2 very successful outings with H&M coupled up and working together (one of which was even as M undergoes a personal setback) these 2 charlatans and their army of enablers have some performative nonsense to put on display for the hoi polloi.
They have been floating her attendance all year for this year’s earth shot. I suppose Charlotte already took her private school entrance exams or they’re less important than George’s.
“echoing remarks she made previously”
Ahahaha shady
I haven’t lived in the UK aside from one month in the summer decades ago, so I don’t know what “Naycha” requires of one there? But her take on it seems very anodyne. Kate climbed some not-very-high mountains in a drizzle. She’s tromped around in the mud. She’s probably swum in a chilly sea a number of times. But has she really been tested or “judged” by Nature?
Maybe because I’m American and we have more extreme weather, but I feel like I have been. I’ve lived in New England winters and Gulf Coast summers, through blizzards and hurricanes and flash floods and power outages. Two Big Freezes (thanks Greg Abbot). I’ve swum in the Atlantic and been tossed around and spit back onto the beach by huge waves. I’ve watched fork lightning hit power lines 20 feet away from me.
And that’s just little ole’ Gen X me. I’ve got nothing on Laura Ingalls Wilder or, say, the Donner Party. I bet they felt judged by Nature.
Gulf Coast summers, gah! Brutal!
Climate change with all its wildfire, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, ocean warming, and glacier retreat would like a word.
Ha, ha! She doesn’t want to be judged or asked to perform any duties as a married-in to the future king of England. Her thought processes are quite stunted or her ma convinced her that she’d be loved by the people and expected to do nothing but produce babies. She signed up for this. Even a simple Google search tells you there are responsibilities that she is expected to have and handle (not ignore/make excuses).
Kate and Will are perfectly matched in terms of laziness and stupidity alone. The rest I can’t assess. They are both useless and malicious.
‘…to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think”. Says the woman who’s always down in their faces pointing at something for them to look at.
I don’t believe this was an interview, the words come across as too stilted to be conversational. They are preposterous, as per her usual, but ‘it is the sense of hope we find in the darkest times’—? Huh? She should stop trying to be profound and just talk.
The empty-headed princess is an utter waste of space.
I am so sick of hearing this deeply privileged and out of touch woman inveigh constantly about her easy ability to access hundreds of acres of private and heavily managed land. So much of her access to this is through her position. Even the ability to jaunt to remote areas by helicopter instead of factoring in hours or days of travel is a tremendous privilege. In the meantime, a great deal of her wealth is built on private land access and her sister is blocking access to a walking lane and charging for access to the River Kennet for fishing.