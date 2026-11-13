Prince William’s disinterest in the Commonwealth is ‘future-proofing his reign’

King Charles and Camilla’s Caribbean Tour was a total flop. It was so bad, there’s a conspiratorial silence within the British media about the flop tour. It would not surprise me at all if Buckingham Palace gave guidance to the press to simply act like Charles and Camilla got through the tour and there’s nothing to say about it, good or bad. If anything, I think Camilla’s increasingly odd and rude behavior gave Charles cover for how badly the tour went politically. The whole point of this flop tour was for Charles to deliver a speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, because Charles is the head of the Commonwealth. It is widely known that Charles will be the last monarch in the role, and that eventual Scooter King William will not spend any time or effort on the Commonwealth. Well, Vanity Fair had an interesting interview with historian and constitutionalist Ed Owens about Prince William and the future of the Commonwealth.
William’s disinterest in the Commonwealth: “Prince William hinted after his difficult 2022 tour of Belize, the Bahamas, and Jamaica that he wasn’t focused on following his father as head of the Commonwealth. A couple of weeks ago The Times of London confirmed that the prince’s position was unchanged on this issue. Crucially, the position of head of the Commonwealth is not hereditary. King Charles got the role because his mother and predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, actively lobbied Commonwealth heads of state to ensure that the role would pass to him when he became monarch, following her death. But it will not automatically transfer to William when Charles dies.
Owens says the Commonwealth has felt morally directionless in recent years: “William’s reluctance to take on the mantle of Head of the Commonwealth isn’t that surprising: He and his advisers want to future-proof his reign. One way to do this is to identify potential problems in order to avoid them. The Commonwealth is one such potential problem, and William seems to have calculated that the headship of this organization likely represents more trouble than it is worth.
What happens after Charles dies: “I absolutely think [the] Commonwealth nations will look to replace the British monarch with a new figurehead. My sense is that many nations would already prefer to have a different kind of figurehead, for example a head who belongs to one of the 56 member states and is elected by member states for a set term. Alternatively, there could be some kind of “rolling” headship, whereby every member nation is invited to elect an official who will take a 12-month turn as head of the Commonwealth. Whether or not the Commonwealth will continue is more difficult to say. Certainly one of the reasons it has survived until now is because of the energy and engagement of two British monarchs—Charles and Elizabeth II—who have viewed it as a potential force for good in the world. Without its connection to the British monarchy, it may lose what is left of its momentum.
What would QEII make of all of this? “I think she would probably be relatively relaxed, recognizing that times change and institutions have to evolve. Let’s not forget that as queen she oversaw many key alterations in the way both the monarchy and Commonwealth functioned through her long reign, as was required by shifts in politics, economics, culture, and social norms. While the Commonwealth was of emotional importance to her—not least for the way it connected her back to her father and predecessors—by the end of her reign it was already a shadow of what it once had been and she would have known that it was likely to continue on a trajectory of decline. William has decided that given the challenges and changes of the mid-20th century the monarchy and royal family’s future is likely to be stronger without the post-imperial baggage of the Commonwealth. I think his grandmother would have respected the way he is putting the family firm first in this instance.
[From Vanity Fair]
They continue to twist QEII’s very real record on issues to suit their own purposes. QEII loved the Commonwealth, and she believed the Commonwealth was more important than the UK’s association with Europe. That’s why she was quietly pro-Brexit – she thought Britain’s priority should be commonwealth ties, not ties to Britain’s European neighbors. If anything, it feels like William’s reign will represent something else entirely: an isolationist monarchy, where the crown is only focused on the UK and not Europe OR the Commonwealth.
As for William “and his advisers want to future-proof his reign” – William and Kate’s 2022 Flop Tour really shook them to their core, but they learned the wrong lessons from it. They basically decided that if Commonwealth countries didn’t want them to dress up in neocolonialist cosplay, then they were going to take their colonizer toys home and never come back. Which isn’t really some high-minded geopolitical strategy as much as a temper tantrum.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
**North America Rights Only**
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
**North America Rights Only**
Scooter has no interest in anything about the crown other than the status, power and wealth that comes with it – thats something he has made VERY clear in the past several years.
QE2 did a lot for the Commonwealth and Chuck has somewhat continued that – if I were a commonwealth nation I’d be looking to change my constitution to remove the future Scooter King from his position as King/Head of State (Australia, Canada to name but a few).
Scooter is bad bad news for the future of the House of Windsor and if Chuck wants the institution to continue after him then he needs to do something about his heir.
Yeah, I don’t think that William would be upset if the monarchy was abolished, as long as he has his country estate and funds to support that. There have been times when I’ve thought that he is actually trying to undermine it from within.
What did Elizabeth or Charles do for the Commonwealth?
The Queen did nothing for the Commonwealth except be the Head.
I truly hope we see a Republic in this lifetime. Scooter has off shored enough money to live in great comfort for the rest of his life.
I definitely think QE would be disappointed because the Commonwealth meant so much to her. What’s news to me is that she was pro-Brexit. I remember during one engagement she wore the colors or the European flag (I think the election was imminent).
In any case, those countries will race to wash their hands of the scooter king.
State opening of Parliament, Definitely a statement, as ladies used to do in the past through their hats in the days when women were not allowed to have an opinion. Trust the Late Queen to know about that. I was really pleased to see it. BTW she changed to a more normal outfit when she went off to the races after the speech. So not accidental.
I’m firmly of the opinion that these briefings are a pure expectation management strategy. The palace and Civil Service are well aware of William’s limitations (Kate too) and they’re basically conditioning the public to expect less and be thankful for it, framing his laziness and inadequacy as “modernising the monarchy”, “more impactful projects” etc. I also think that’s why the ridiculous seasonal videos have been introduced, it’s a method to fool the masses by inserting them back into the public awareness to distract from prolonged absences of engagements.
The rota is toeing the line for now, yet I can’t see it holding long term and the press will collect its due, especially if they sense William is trying to cut them out.
@Mads: you nailed it.
Will and Kate don’t seem to be interested much in the mundane aspects of the monarchy. Say what you will about Charles, at least he seems to understand that you have to put in some effort beyond going to parties and moving houses every so often. They are no longer ‘raising’ babies where you might need to be around them 24/7, The children are being boarded. You (Will and Kate) have time to make those public appearances. You have time to highlight those charities. You can ‘future proof’ yourself right out of existence. Why should England continue to have a King when even the constitutional duties seem to be too much for him?
You’re remembering accurately, @KristenFromMa… the Queen wore an outfit complete with hat that absolutely channeled the colours of the EU flag when she opened Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech that year, though I forget which year it was. My suspicion is that she had no very strong feelings about the EU, sort of take or leave it, but on balance, someone of her temperament would not have rocked the boat just for the sake of rocking it. She probably thought that BoJo, Farage, Leave, etc…. Were all a bit cheap and silly. But she never let on. She famously kept a poker face throughout the process.
Owens gives way too much credit to William as some kind of strategic thinker “future proofing” the monarchy. William has no interest in the monarchy except as it relates to his creature comforts and bank accounts. I think the flop tour humiliated him and he has no interest in repeating the experience. So he’ll just ignore the Commonwealth and hope it continues to ignore him. And many of the Commonwealth nations have little in common beyond being former British colonies. Once they gain acknowledgement of their right to compensation for that exploitation and some reparations, I suspect they will be just as happy to let the whole thing go.
Totally agree. William is not a “long term” kind of thinker. He’s just a selfish jerk who does whatever he wants and ignores everything else expected of him if he doesn’t feel like dealing with it. He is incredibly impulsive. His “work from home” reign is going to be a sh!tshow, but at least it should be entertaining.
William and his advisers are going to “future-proof” the British monarchy out of existence, and I’m here for it.
@Quitecpntrary LOL 😂
At least then William would have an actual accomplishment. 🙃
Skipping the work is no way to “future-proof” the monarchy. Real future-proofing would mean going on overseas trips that the Foreign Office asked you to do, and cultivating relationships with the leadership of the host countries.
An elected head of state can do it if William doesn’t want to.
Basically, the Commonwealth has already made it clear that they don’t want racist, ignorant William (or another British monarch, but especially this next one) as head of the Commonwealth, so William is pretending that HE is the one who is not interested. That way, when they announce the new head and it’s not him, his handlers and the stenographers can say “well William has always made it clear that he was not interested.”
He may not give a shit about the Commonwealth or know anything about it, but he would DEFINITELY want yet one more major role to lord over his vastly more accomplished brother. I bet that if Harry and Meghan are pictured in any context adjacent to the Commonwealth there will suddenly be talk about William’s keen interest. 😀
They’re managing expectations all right, but not in the way people think.
The Queen believed that the Head of the Commonwealth should be the British monarch so she wouldn’t be relaxed about William desire to not be the Head. The Queen lost the British Empire and the Commonwealth was devised to act as a replacement institution for her. The Commonwealth would have had a rotating Head today if the Queen didn’t interject in the decision process.
Elizabeth II was a good diplomat, Charles is okay, William is terrible. So why is the government planning to give William millions of pounds when he won’t even pretend he’s interested in that part of the job?
I’m guessing it all depends on what the Commonwealth wants and what the UK government wants. If they find a reason to keep things going…
William is a lot of things – lazy, disinterested, vengeful, greedy, etc., but he’s not stupid. He knows the monarchy is dying – so why expend any energy?
Honestly I think that in retrospect, Charles really lucked out with the fact that Camilla behaved so bizarrely, because all of her insane moments went viral, and everyone talked about that, not at all about what Chuck was doing (except for the brief ranting about the umbrella, lol). There probably would have been more coverage/criticism if Camilla had managed to act like a normal freaking professional person.
Also, I love how they referred to W&K’s absolute disaster of a tour as “difficult.” That’s quite the understatement.