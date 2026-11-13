Parents and teachers call Google removing search access for schools ‘extortion’



As we discussed last week, Google has gone full mob boss in their drive to ram AI down our throats — even the children! Google has a lot of products used in schools, from (relatively) inexpensive Chromebooks to the assignment app Classroom to the company’s dominant namesake search engine. Since Google now relentlessly embeds their Gemini AI into all their platforms, parents and teachers have been voicing reasonable, legitimate concerns about kids’ access to AI. At the very least, they wanted schools to have the option to set parameters, up to and including completely banning the AI functions on Google products. To which Google responded last week by announcing that starting in 2027, schools will be able to set these parameters… but at the cost of losing access to Google Search altogether. Well, parents and teachers are no longer voicing concerns, so much as lambasting Google for what they deem to be blatant “extortion.” Good.

Jen Atay, a 51-year-old teacher in Hawaii, lambasted Google’s approach, saying: “When the software is free, you are the product, and it is inappropriate for Google to test or develop AI with minors. This should not be allowed at all.”

A 44-year-old father of two boys in Amissville, Virginia, said he worries that “AI will weaken people’s ability to think critically. I use AI in my work, but it would not be effective if I did not have well over a decade of experience under my belt. Even the best models are often flat-out wrong in their responses.”

“These tools are not something that should be introduced to children at such a young age. I’m hopeful that a Democratic Congress will force the adoption of legislation that will protect our schools from corporate malfeasance such as this. This threat from Google is nothing but extortion and it should be treated as such,” he added.

Similarly, Eyla Whitemoon, a mother and educator based in Kernville, California, said: “By infiltrating or ‘partnering’ with our institutions, Google and Meta et al, created a false dependency and our starved public education system happily merged with their ilk. And just like any good mob boss, drug dealer or capitalist minion, these companies got society hooked on their products and now are raising the cost of their supply … My heart aches for what our children won’t experience in a future where AI is in charge and the mega technoautocrats sit in their bunkers and hide.”

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old educator based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said: “Thankfully, after having to revamp all teaching in response to AI, Gen Z has begun appreciating what they stand to lose on account of surrendering their cognitive skills to AI. There are alternative search engines to Google and those will now be what we turn to. Teachers and students alike detest the tech industry’s demand that we kiss their feet and give ourselves up to be their peons.”

Others questioned why schools should depend on Google at all.

An 84-year-old retiree and mother in Maryland, said: “Google decided to follow the evil path to riches. When they started, they were great. Today they are simply evil money grubbers … Schools should tell Google to go pound sand and simply have kids use DuckDuckGo or one of the other search engines … There is nothing Google offers that is not available from some other source.”

Rachel Dominguez, a 42-year-old parent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, also suggested that schools turn to academic databases instead of relying on Google Search.

“Seeing as how Google Search has turned into an AI slop-first service, maybe it’s better that the kids learn how to use databases such as Academic Search Premier, JSTOR, and arXiv. Most school districts have subscriptions to these services, and students learning to use them would be better prepared for college. A trip to the media center is not some abnormal chore … That is, if the librarian still has a job in the first place,” she said.