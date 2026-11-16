Who stole Nicolas Cage’s comic book collection worth millions?



Nicolas Cage is a collector, he collects exotic animals, luxury supercars, dinosaur bones and, at one time, rare first-edition comics. This got him in trouble at the height of his fame, when he squandered his millions on seemingly random things and eventually went broke, blaming his accountants. I’m sure that we see Cage in so many films for that reason. Cage’s comic book collectionmight have helped him survive the lean times, but someone stole his entire collection at a party 26 years ago. Cage told this story to People Magazine after the news broke that the only comic recovered from that theft, which he had to sell for $2.2 million to make ends meet, has now sold for $15 million.

Recalling the incident at the Madden premiere on Nov. 4, Cage opened up about discovering his prized collection had been stolen from its display cases during a Christmas party at his California home. “It was heartbreaking. [Action Comics No. 1] was bought for $150,000 and I had a Christmas party and stupidly I had them all in cases … and then I woke up and I went downstairs and they were all gone. All gone,” Cage, 62, told PEOPLE exclusively. One of the missing items was no ordinary collectible. It was Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 issue that introduced Superman to the world. Cage purchased the comic in 1996 for $150,000, and it was reportedly worth around $1 million when it was stolen. The actor reported the theft to Los Angeles police in January 2000, but despite the investigation, the person responsible was never identified. Even years later, Cage has no answers about what happened or who took the collection, admitting to PEOPLE that, “to this day, I don’t know who did it.” According to ABC News, Cage did receive insurance money following the theft, although the amount was not disclosed. However, there was eventually an unexpected breakthrough in the case when the comic resurfaced in 2011. A man who had purchased the contents of a storage locker in Southern California discovered the valuable issue and contacted a collectibles dealer about selling it. Police subsequently identified it as Cage’s missing comic, bringing one piece of an 11-year mystery to an end. However, getting the comic back did not mean Cage intended to return to collecting, as he later sold it at auction for $2.2 million. “That one book came back, and whatever was happening in my life, sadly I had to sell it and made a good profit,” Cage told PEOPLE, reflecting on the difficult decision. “I didn’t want to sell it, but I stopped collecting things like that.” Action Comics No. 1 recently made headlines once again, reaching an astonishing $15 million in a private sale announced in January 2026.

[From People]

That’s got to sting. The appreciation on Action Comics #1 is insane. I bet he regrets not only leaving out his comics but not having cameras in his house at that time (I’m assuming). We had the technology in the year 2000 to fully monitor homes and he definitely could have afforded it. This is a massive blind item though. Who stole his comic book collection? It could have been another actor, a hanger-on, or even staff. Cage was known for throwing huge “Gatsby style parties” in the early-to-mid 2000s complete with people making ice sculptures and guests staying for breakfast the next day. He had so many people in and out of his massive estate that I doubt he even remembers who was at that party.

This story of Cage’s comics being stolen was news to me, but it made headlines when Action Comic #1 sold for $2.2 million in 2011. There was even a planned film in the works about it from the creators of Reno 911. They were hoping to get Jason Statham to star. As much as I love Statham, Cage should star as himself. He was amazing in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Someone needs to rescue this project and make it happen.

Sidenote: Cage dyed his hair and beard at some point between the opening of the Lucas Musem in late September and the Madden premiere earlier this month. I can’t decide if he looks better with that auburn hair.