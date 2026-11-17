

Inde Navarrette is one of Elle Magazine’s Women in Hollywood covers. Yesterday we talked about Julianne Moore, who is likely the frontrunner in the Best Actress category for her work in The Debut. It hasn’t even come out yet, but people are predicting the Oscar is Julianne’s to lose. Inde Navarrette, 25, is breathing down Julianne’s neck. Her iconic performance as Nikki in Obsession launched so many memes and Halloween costumes. If anyone can take that statue in an upset it’s Inde. She’s doing an excellent job campaigning too.

I was so impressed by Inde’s Elle interview. She sounds wise beyond her years, but I concede that a lot of Gen Z are like this. I know they get a bad rap but my son and his friends have an understanding of setting boundaries and navigating psychological issues that took me decades. My generation is much better at practical skills, but I digress. Here’s some of what Inde told Elle, with more at the source:

On her Hollywood story

Trusting yourself might be the key to making your dreams come true. I know for a fact that my life completely changed when I started doing the things I had been procrastinating about. Up until I was 23, I was a really big people-pleaser. I wanted to make friends, and it was very important to me how I was being seen and acknowledged. When I turned 24, I started looking at life differently, because I didn’t feel good. Something needed to change. So when I went to work on Obsession, I told myself, “I’m not coming here to make friends.” It was the first set I ever went on where I solely walked in as an actor and left as an actor. After production ended, friendships naturally blossomed with the people I worked with, and they’ve turned into some of the best friendships I’ve ever had. On the women in Hollywood who have influenced her career

I love the women in Hollywood who have never let their light dim, like someone as successful as Viola Davis. She’s [given speeches] where she talks about feeling good, believing in yourself, and trusting yourself. Another one is Salma Hayek [Pinault]. Those are two very accomplished women. On being a woman in Hollywood

I’m part of a very, very strong community. I think women are such doers. Women know how to get shit done. They’re inherently born with this superpower brain. On what she’d tell her younger self

I would tell myself nothing, because I think every single thing that I had to go through really solidified where I am now. I would just give her a hug and a solid high five and say, “You’ve got this,” because she did. Keep doing it. Keep going.

[From Elle]

I really like Inde’s answer to the “what would you tell yourself” question. So many people have a ready answer to what they would tell their younger self, or even what they would have done differently. I don’t think I would do anything differently because, as she said, all those trials shaped who I am today. Who knows what kind of butterfly effect some advice from my future self would have? Would my son not exist? Would someone I love have died before their time?

I will say something negative about Inde though, she revealed in this interview that she smokes cigarettes. As I alluded to about this generation, what they’ve gained in self knowledge they’ve lost in common sense. Not in talent though clearly.