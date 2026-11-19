Jacob Elordi was jettisoned from the James Bond shortlist weeks ago, but I bet it still stung that he wasn’t in the conversation at all towards the end. Thankfully, Elordi is a new breed of celebrity, and he’s able to change the conversation by doing next to nothing. Apparently, Jacob and Kendall Jenner have taken the next step in their six-month relationship: they’ve gotten a dog. A Dalmatian puppy, to be specific.

It seems like Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking the next step in their relationship by introducing a furry friend into the mix. The couple, who were first linked together in spring 2026, recently adopted a Dalmatian together, PEOPLE has learned. “They are both huge dog lovers, it’s something they’ve bonded over,” a source close to the couple shares. “They’re both already in love with their new puppy.” This wouldn’t be the first dog Jenner, 31, has helped raise. Growing up, she and her sisters shared two dogs, Dolce (a Chihuahua) and Gabbana (a black lab) named after the famous designer label. The family also had a Maltese named Bella, seen in the show in 2009, before she was rehomed with the family’s pastor.

[From People]

From where I sit, Kylie is the only sister who is a good fur-mother. She treats her dogs like children. Khloe has a cat and a dog but I’ve never gotten a sense that she’s particularly engaged with animals. Kim has a terrible record with animals, and Kourtney… who even knows. I wouldn’t trust her to pet-sit. All of which to say, I feel sorry for this Dalmatian puppy because I feel like Kendall is going to get bored with him/her in a few weeks. I also think six months isn’t enough time together to get a puppy. Go ahead and yell at me, I don’t care! It’s too soon to have a baby or a puppy. (I wonder if Jacob agreed to this because Kendall pays for everything in their relationship?)