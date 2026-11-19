Jacob Elordi was jettisoned from the James Bond shortlist weeks ago, but I bet it still stung that he wasn’t in the conversation at all towards the end. Thankfully, Elordi is a new breed of celebrity, and he’s able to change the conversation by doing next to nothing. Apparently, Jacob and Kendall Jenner have taken the next step in their six-month relationship: they’ve gotten a dog. A Dalmatian puppy, to be specific.
It seems like Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking the next step in their relationship by introducing a furry friend into the mix.
The couple, who were first linked together in spring 2026, recently adopted a Dalmatian together, PEOPLE has learned.
“They are both huge dog lovers, it’s something they’ve bonded over,” a source close to the couple shares. “They’re both already in love with their new puppy.”
This wouldn’t be the first dog Jenner, 31, has helped raise. Growing up, she and her sisters shared two dogs, Dolce (a Chihuahua) and Gabbana (a black lab) named after the famous designer label. The family also had a Maltese named Bella, seen in the show in 2009, before she was rehomed with the family’s pastor.
[From People]
From where I sit, Kylie is the only sister who is a good fur-mother. She treats her dogs like children. Khloe has a cat and a dog but I’ve never gotten a sense that she’s particularly engaged with animals. Kim has a terrible record with animals, and Kourtney… who even knows. I wouldn’t trust her to pet-sit. All of which to say, I feel sorry for this Dalmatian puppy because I feel like Kendall is going to get bored with him/her in a few weeks. I also think six months isn’t enough time together to get a puppy. Go ahead and yell at me, I don’t care! It’s too soon to have a baby or a puppy. (I wonder if Jacob agreed to this because Kendall pays for everything in their relationship?)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted walking through Paris together after attending the LOréal show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY The cast of “Frankenstein” was seen at the photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Venice.
Pictured: Jacob Elordi
BACKGRID USA 30 AUGUST 2025
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2026
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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London, UNITED KINGDOM “The Dog Stars” celebrated its London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Cast members and guests gathered for the special screening in the heart of London. Pictured: Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM “The Dog Stars” celebrated its London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Cast members and guests gathered for the special screening in the heart of London. Pictured: Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted walking through Paris together after attending the LOréal show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in Paris after the L’Oreal show during Paris Fashion Week, with Elordi wearing a white shirt and black pants while Jenner wore a gray mini dress and black flats. Pictured: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in Paris after the L’Oreal show during Paris Fashion Week, with Elordi wearing a white shirt and black pants while Jenner wore a gray mini dress and black flats. Pictured: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are spotted arriving together at a restaurant in Paris for a romantic evening out following Jenner’s appearance at the L’Oréal show. Jenner makes her way into the restaurant wearing a beige overcoat over a black dress, accessorising with a beige patterned round clutch for the evening outing. Elordi keeps his look understated in black sunglasses, a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black trousers as he arrives alongside Jenner. The pair are accompanied inside by security as they enter the Paris restaurant, with their evening appearance coming shortly after Jenner’s fashion week appearance for L’Oréal in the French capital. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jacob’s midlife crisis facial hair irks my soul.
Kylie treats her pets like children and her maids like shit, apparently.
Dalmatians are not a breed for a beginner couple or pet owner, but fortunately, Kendall has resources for proper training and support for her pet and also for her dog.
I don’t know much about dog breeds but my best friend in middle school had a Dalmatian and it was not a particularly clever animal.
I’m loathe to defend this family but Kendall is actually the best with animals, she has her horses and a Doberman that is very well looked after and she has it years. She also hand washes her own horses. All of Kylies dogs live outside in kennels and only get brought inside for content.
Khloe is an animal person. She’s the one who took care of Gabbana in her senior years, and it was clear she was devastated when she died. Kim and Kourt are the only two sisters who seems to somewhat either dislike or feel indifferent towards animals. Kylie has too many dogs imo, but she clearly enjoys them, and Kendall also has dogs and horses.
Khloe is not an animal person. Animal people know better than to declaw a cat. What she did was insanely ignorant and cruel.
Kendall has a house with a riding ring and stable in montecito. The horses are very well taken care of and I’ve seen dogs on the property hanging nearby the stable. Her dog will be fine.
I don’t know about her track record with other pets, but it seems like Kendall is a good horse mom.
Doesn’t Jacob have a dog named Layla? Olivia Jade was taking care of it when Jacob was working. Rumor has it that Amazon really wanted Jacob to play Bond, but the director Denis Villaneuve did not.
As Lauren Bezos and Kris K are tight I can see them rallying around Jacob early on just to be quickly and quietly told it’s not happening
Another rumur has it than Mrs. Amazon wanted Rob P.
I’m so glad Jacob didn’t get the Bond role.
So it’s kinda like their married now? And she pays for everything? It’s her life. If she wants that talentless oaf, she’ll have him living off her forever. Like Khloe’s Tristan. Sugar Mama for life. If I owned him, I’d demand he shave off the mustache. There’s no excuse for that.
I could’ve sworn that Elordi already had a golden retriever? I hope that it’s doing OK. Dalmatians have very different temperaments to goldens, that’s quite a jump.
Oh course it is bound to be a pure bred they bought so
F them
Jacob Elordi’s moustache – ugh!
The Kardashians have gotten so many pets that have magically disappeared. Kylie and Tyga had a french bulldog that was around for two seconds, Khloe had the boxer B-Hop she ditched, I’m sure Kim and Kourtney don’t have their matching poms anymore, Kendall had a Great Dane that’s long gone. They get animals like purses and discard them when they’re not tiny and cute anymore. Clearly horrible people.
What’s the point of this story if they’re never actually showing us the dog ?!